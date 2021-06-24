Log in
    SDV   GB0006615826

CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC

(SDV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/23 11:35:24 am
232 GBX   -1.90%
02:05aCHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC  : Full year -22-
DJ
02:05aCHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC  : Full year -21-
DJ
02:05aCHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC  : Full year -20-
DJ
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc : Full year -22-

06/24/2021 | 02:05am EDT
Where the Company is required to place a statement on a website under Section 527 of the Companies Act 2006, it must forward the statement to the Company's auditor not later than the time when it makes the statement available on the website. The business which may be dealt with at the Annual General Meeting includes any statement that the Company has been required under Section 527 of the Companies Act 2006 to publish on a website. 10. Members satisfying the thresholds in Section 338 of the Companies Act 2006 may require the Company to give, to

members of the Company entitled to receive notice of the Annual General Meeting, notice of a Resolution which those

members intend to move (and which may properly be moved) at the Annual General Meeting. A Resolution may properly

be moved at the Annual General Meeting unless (i) it would, if passed, be ineffective (whether by reason of any

inconsistency with any enactment or the Company's constitution or otherwise); (ii) it is defamatory of any person;

or (iii) it is frivolous or vexatious. A request made pursuant to this right may be in hard copy or electronic

form, must identify the Resolution of which notice is to be given, must be authenticated by the person(s) making it

and must be received by the Company not later than six weeks before the date of the Annual General Meeting. 11. Members satisfying the thresholds in Section 338A of the Companies Act 2006 may request the Company to include in

the business to be dealt with at the Annual General Meeting any matter (other than a proposed Resolution) which may

properly be included in the business at the Annual General Meeting. A matter may properly be included in the

business at the Annual General Meeting unless (i) it is defamatory of any person or (ii) it is frivolous or

vexatious. A request made pursuant to this right may be in hard copy or electronic form, must identify grounds for

the request, must be authenticated by the person(s) making it and must be received by the Company not later than

six weeks before the date of the Annual General Meeting. 12. The Annual Report incorporating this notice of Annual General Meeting and, if applicable, any members' statements,

members' Resolutions or members' matters of business received by the Company after the date of this notice will be

available on the Company's website www.chelvertonam.com. 13. None of the Directors has a contract of service with the Company. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Financials
Sales 2020 -14,6 M -20,4 M -20,4 M
Net income 2020 -16,1 M -22,5 M -22,5 M
Net Debt 2020 14,6 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,65x
Yield 2020 7,53%
Capitalization 48,4 M 67,6 M 67,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 -12,9x
EV / Sales 2020 -2,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,7%
Technical analysis trends CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Norman Stewart Hughson Lamont Chairman
Howard Vivian Peter Myles Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Keith Watkins Independent Non-Executive Director
William C. van Heesewijk Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
David Alistair Horner Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC44.10%68
INDIA GRID TRUST7.59%1 032