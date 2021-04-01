Log in
Chembio Announces U.S. Commercial Launch of Diagnostic Tool to Differentiate COVID-19 and Flu

04/01/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on infectious diseases, today announced the commercial launch of an FDA Emergency Use Authorization-approved, in-licensed rapid point-of-care COVID-19/Flu A&B test, for use in decentralized and traditional testing settings. Product inventory is on-hand and immediately available for shipment to customers across the United States.

The rapid immunoassay test is approved for use in laboratories with a CLIA waiver license, produces results in 15 minutes and requires no instrumentation. The test simultaneously differentiates SARS-CoV-2 antigens and influenza Type A and Type B infections from a single swab.

“As COVID-19 converges with the flu, it is critical for physicians to be able to quickly differentiate between these viruses at the point-of-care, which present with nearly identical symptoms, in order to take appropriate clinical actions and maximize efficient use of healthcare resources,” said Charles Caso, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Chembio. “Based on recent research, we expect that the spread of COVID-19 will eventually transition from a pandemic to an endemic state, with the virus surviving among the population at a lower incidence. In this scenario, coupled with the return to normalcy in society, we see COVID-19 testing remaining a crucial and integral component of broader respiratory testing.”

About Chembio Diagnostics
Chembio is a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on detecting and diagnosing infectious diseases, including COVID-19, sexually transmitted disease, and fever and tropical disease. Coupled with Chembio’s extensive scientific expertise, its novel DPP technology offers broad market applications beyond infectious disease. Chembio’s products are sold globally, directly and through distributors, to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers. Learn more at www.chembio.com.

DPP is Chembio’s registered trademark, and the Chembio logo is Chembio’s trademark. For convenience, these trademarks appear in this release without ® or ™ symbols, but that practice does not mean that Chembio will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to the trademark.

Contact:  
Brian Johnston
Gilmartin Group
631-807-1986
investor@chembio.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
