Chembond Chemicals Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in manufacturing specialty chemicals. The Company manufactures a diverse range of specialty chemicals like water treatment, polymers, construction chemicals, high performance coatings, animal nutritionâs and industrial biotech products. The Companyâs divisions include Water Technologies, Material Technologies, Construction Chemicals, Biotechnology, Polymers, Trading, Industrial Cleaning & Hygiene, Adhesives, and Industrial Sealants. It offers an entire range of water treatment chemicals namely boiler water treatment chemicals, membrane treatment chemicals, raw water and effluent treatment polymers and defoamers. The Company delivers solutions to industrial customers in the areas of surface treatment, bonding and sealing, and coatings. Biotechnology divisionâs biotech business has streamlined its enzyme and phytase manufacturing unit as a commercially viable facility.