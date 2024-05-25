Chembond Chemicals Limited announced that at the board meeting held on May 25, 2024, recommended Dividend of INR 3.50 (Rupees Three and Fifty Paise only) per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 subject to the approval of the members in the up coming Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of approval by the members at the up coming AGM of the Company.