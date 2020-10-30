Log in
CHEMED : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
CHEMED CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
CHEMED : Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results
BU
Chemed : 2020 Q3 Investor Presentation

10/30/2020 | 09:30am EDT

Results as of September 30, 2020

Safe Harbor and Regulation G Statement

This presentation contains information about Chemed's EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS, which are not measures derived in accordance with GAAP and which exclude components that are important to understanding Chemed's financial performance. In reporting its operating results, Chemed provides EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS measures to help investors and others evaluate the Company's operating results, compare its operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and evaluate its ability to meet its future debt service, capital expenditures and working capital requirements. Chemed's management similarly uses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS to assist it in evaluating the performance of the Company across fiscal periods and in assessing how its performance compares to its peer companies. These measures also help Chemed's management estimate the resources required to meet Chemed's future financial obligations and expenditures. Chemed's EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We calculated Adjusted EBITDA margin by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by service revenues and sales. We calculated Adjusted EBIT margin by dividing Adjusted EBIT by service revenues and sales. Adjusted Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by the number of diluted average shares outstanding, and Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing Net Income by the number of diluted average shares outstanding. A reconciliation of Chemed's net income to its EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted Net Income is presented in appendix tables located in the back of this presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this presentation and the accompanying tables are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "hope," "anticipate," "plan" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Chemed does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve various risks and uncertainties, which could cause Chemed's actual results to differ from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties arise from, among other things, possible changes in regulations governing the hospice care or plumbing and drain cleaning industries; periodic changes in reimbursement levels and procedures under Medicare and Medicaid programs; difficulties predicting patient length of stay and estimating potential Medicare reimbursement obligations; challenges inherent in Chemed's growth strategy; the current shortage of qualified nurses, other healthcare professionals and licensed plumbing and drain cleaning technicians; Chemed's dependence on patient referral sources; and other factors detailed under the caption "Description of Business by Segment" or "Risk Factors" in Chemed's most recent report on form 10-Q or 10-K and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and there are no assurances that the matters contained in such statements will be achieved.

2

Chemed Corporation

Cumulative Results Since the VITAS Acquisition

For the years ended December 31, 2003 through 2019

(1)

(2)

(3)

CAGR

One

Three

Sixteen

Year

Year

Year

Chemed

(1)

Service revenues and sales

8.7%

7.1%

13.4%

(2)

Adj. net income

15.0%

23.8%

23.5%

(3)

Adj. diluted EPS from continuing operations

16.9%

24.4%

24.9%

Roto-Rooter

(4)

Service revenues and sales

12.4%

13.2%

5.9%

(5)

Adj. net income

11.1%

27.7%

14.2%

VITAS

(6)

Service revenues and sales

7.0%

4.5%

6.9%

(7)

Adj. net income

17.8%

22.0%

14.1%

3

(a) VITAS was acquired in February 2004

Chemed Corporation

Chemed -

of Capital Stock

ChemedPurchaseof Capital Stock

For the Period

1, 2007 through September 30, 2020

For the Period January 1, 2007, through September 30, 2020

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

Total

Free

Shares

Returned to

Cash Flow

Repurchased

Dividends

Shareholders

Generated (1)

(1)

Activity in 2007

$

127,881,453

$

5,888,000

$

133,769,453

72,944,000

(2)

Activity in 2008

67,125,500

5,543,000

72,668,500

85,989,000

(3)

Activity in 2009

741,726

8,157,000

8,898,726

139,336,000

(4)

Activity in 2010

104,054,995

11,881,000

115,935,995

60,373,000

(5)

Activity in 2011

143,875,353

12,538,000

156,413,353

144,751,000

(6)

Activity in 2012

60,529,057

13,026,000

73,555,057

96,516,000

(7)

Activity in 2013

92,911,155

14,148,000

107,059,155

121,523,000

(8)

Activity in 2014

110,019,257

14,255,000

124,274,257

66,708,000

(9)

Activity in 2015

59,323,141

15,605,000

74,928,141

127,365,000

(10)

Activity in 2016

102,312,635

16,440,000

118,752,635

95,621,000

(11)

Activity in 2017

94,639,666

17,371,000

112,010,666

98,195,000

(12)

Activity in 2018

158,883,849

18,661,000

177,544,849

234,266,000

(13)

Activity in 2019

92,630,812

19,788,000

112,418,812

301,249,000

(14)

Activity in 2020

122,198,449

15,639,000

137,837,449

402,412,000

(15)

Cumulative Activity

2007 - 2020 (2)

$

1,337,127,048

$

188,940,000

$

1,526,067,048

$ 2,047,248,000

(1)

Net cash provided by operating activities.

(2)

14.5 million shares repurchased at an average cost of $94.17.

4

Chemed Corporation

Adj. EPS(1) and Stock Price(2) History

Adj. Diluted

EPS

Chemed has delivered strong and consistent EPS to

stockholders since 2003, 24.9% 16-year CAGR

Adj. Stock

Price

Adj. Diluted EPS

Adj. Stock Price

(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS (non GAAP); see Appendix at the back of this presentation

for reconciliation from GAAP reported results to adjusted (non-GAAP) results.

5

(2) Adjusted for stock split.

Chemed Corporation

Chemed - Consolidated Summary of Operations

For the years ended December 31, 2003 through 2019

(in thousands, except per share data)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

(12)

(13)

Average

Annual

2003

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Inc./(Dec.)

(1)

Service Revenues

and Sales (a)

$ 260,776

$ 1,190,236

$ 1,280,545

$ 1,355,970

$ 1,430,043

$ 1,413,329

$ 1,456,282

$ 1,543,388

$ 1,576,881

$ 1,666,724

$ 1,782,648

$ 1,938,555

13.4%

(2)

EBITDA (c)

30,366

157,827

172,275

181,157

188,059

168,206

201,541

217,270

215,407

156,814

283,453

311,349

15.7%

(3)

Adj. EBITDA (c)

25,118

177,050

189,395

197,273

201,455

206,850

212,562

235,931

236,979

268,459

305,506

350,927

17.9%

(4)

Net Income (GAAP)

11,188

73,784

81,831

85,979

89,304

77,227

99,317

110,274

108,743

98,177

205,544

219,923

20.5%

(5)

Adj. Net Income (c)

7,894

89,289

95,961

100,030

102,317

104,372

107,731

121,667

121,487

141,054

200,374

230,473

23.5%

(6)

Diluted EPS (GAAP)

0.56

3.24

3.55

4.10

4.62

4.16

5.57

6.33

6.48

5.86

12.23

13.31

21.9%

(7)

Adj. Diluted EPS (c) (d)

0.40

3.93

4.17

4.78

5.29

5.62

6.07

6.98

7.24

8.43

11.93

13.95

24.9%

(8)

Diluted Average

19,908

22,742

23,031

20,945

19,339

18,585

17,738

17,422

16,789

16,742

16,803

16,527

(1.2%)

Shares Outstanding

  1. Continuing operations
  2. Restated for the retrospective adoption of FASB Staff Position No. APB 14-1, "Accounting for Convertible Debt Instruments that May Be
    Settled in Cash upon Conversion (Including Partial Cash Settlement)," effective January 1, 2009
  3. See footnote (d) below and the Appendix at the back of this presentation for reconciliation from GAAP reported results to adjusted (non- GAAP results
  4. Adj. Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing Adj. Net Income by Diluted Average Shares Outstanding, and Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing Net Income by Diluted Average Shares Outstanding

6

Chemed Corporation

Chemed - Results from Continuing Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

Full-Year Results

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Fav/(Unfav)

Fav/(Unfav)

2018

2019

% Growth

2019

2020

% Growth

(1)

Service Revenues and Sales

$1,782,648

$1,938,555

8.7%

$ 1,416,231

$ 1,546,294

9.2%

(2)

Adj. EBITDA (a)

305,506

350,927

14.9%

246,794

319,576

29.5%

(3)

Adj. EBITDA Margin (a)

17.1%

18.1%

1.0 pts.

17.4%

20.7%

3.3 pts.

(4)

Adj. Net Income (a)

200,374

230,473

15.0%

160,603

212,494

32.3%

(5)

Adj. Diluted EPS (a) (b)

11.93

13.95

16.9%

9.73

12.94

33.0%

(6)

Capital Expenditures

52,872

53,022

(0.3%)

39,753

42,670

(7.3%)

  1. See footnote (b) below and the Appendix at the back of this presentation for reconciliation from GAAP reported results to adjusted (non-GAAP) results.
  2. Adj. Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing Adj. Net Income by Diluted Average Shares Outstanding, and Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing Net Income by Diluted Average Shares Outstanding.

7

Chemed Corporation

Chemed Corporation Revenue

  1. See Appendix at the back of this presentation for reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income

8

Chemed Corporation

Roto-Rooter Company Overview

10

(a) See Appendix at the back of this presentation for reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income

Chemed Corporation

Chemed Growth Strategy - Roto-Rooter

  • Continue to increase efficiency
  • Acquire franchisee territories at reasonable valuations
    • $75 - $100 million in franchise street sales in desirable markets
    • Purchase at 6-8 times Proforma Adjusted EBITDA
    • Minimal capital expenditure
  • Focus on earnings and cash flow

Company-owned Territories

11

Chemed Corporation

Roto-Rooter - Gross Revenue Analysis ($000)

  1. 2018 and 2019 reflect GAAP Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard. Prior years are not restated for the 2018 Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard.

12

Chemed Corporation

Roto-Rooter - Summary of Operations

For The Years Ended December 31, 2004 through 2019

(in thousands, except percentages)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

(12)

(13)

Average

Annual

2004

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Inc./(Dec.)

(1)

Service Revenues

$ 276,611

$ 335,893

$ 354,735

$ 369,698

$ 363,006

$ 368,216

$ 392,077

$ 427,837

$ 453,564

$ 518,464

$ 585,086

$ 657,371

5.9%

and Sales (a)

(2)

EBITDA (b)

38,314

61,780

59,369

64,948

58,751

56,398

79,221

91,911

100,946

123,194

146,896

159,325

10.0%

(3)

Adj. EBITDA (b)

42,355

59,862

58,516

64,176

58,232

70,936

75,110

87,614

96,312

116,670

140,544

155,759

9.1%

(4)

Adj. EBITDA Margin (b)

15.3%

17.8%

16.5%

17.4%

16.0%

19.3%

19.2%

20.5%

21.2%

22.5%

24.0%

23.7%

n.a.

(5)

Net Income (GAAP)

18,795

33,040

31,678

34,879

30,905

29,243

42,075

48,573

52,893

73,299

98,711

103,710

12.1%

(6)

Adj. Net Income (b)

21,044

33,574

32,960

36,260

32,276

39,845

42,093

48,680

52,921

65,667

99,114

110,092

11.7%

  1. Continuing Operations
  2. See Appendix at the back of this presentation for reconciliation from GAAP reported results to adjusted (non-GAAP) results

13

Chemed Corporation

Roto-Rooter - Results from Continuing Operations

($000)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

Full-Year Results

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Fav/(Unfav)

Fav/(Unfav)

2018

2019

% Growth

2019

2020

% Growth

(1)

Service Revenues and Sales

$ 585,086

$ 657,371

12.4%

$ 474,952

$ 543,817

14.5%

(2)

Net Income (GAAP)

98,711

103,710

5.1%

76,302

84,966

11.4%

(3)

Adj. EBITDA (a)

140,544

155,759

10.8%

112,055

138,631

23.7%

(4)

Adj. EBITDA Margin (a)

24.0%

23.7%

(0.3) pts.

23.6%

25.5%

1.9 pts.

(5)

Adj. EBIT (a)

121,528

130,765

7.6%

95,759

113,171

18.2%

(6)

Adj. EBIT Margin (a)

20.8%

19.9%

(0.9) pts.

20.2%

20.8%

0.6 pts.

(7)

Capital Expenditures

26,915

26,814

0.4%

19,010

16,152

15.0%

  1. Reconciliation from GAAP reported results to adjusted (non-GAAP) results is provided in the Appendix at the back of this presentation.

14

Chemed Corporation

Future of Roto-Rooter

  • Continue to Consolidate Franchises
    • Purchase at reasonable multiples
    • Avoid over-paying for current acquisitions

Inflates expectations/demands of remaining franchisees

  • Utilize Cash Flow for:
    • Purchase of franchises
    • Acquisition of hospices
    • Share buy-back, increased dividends
  • Roto-RooterDivestiture Considerations:
    • If after-tax proceeds can be reinvested at higher return, risk adjusted
    • If Chemed's capital structure and cash flow without Roto-Rooter provide it significant flexibility to support continued growth of VITAS
    • If tax-freespin-off creates long-term stockholder value

15

Chemed Corporation

VITAS Healthcare Company Overview

  • Largest provider of hospice services for patients with severe, life-limiting illnesses with approximately 7% of the U.S. market share
  • Operates a comprehensive range of hospice services through 49 operating programs in 14 states and the District of Columbia
  • Utilizes an approach for customized plans of care which is intended to maximize quality and enhance patient satisfaction
  • Operating statistics:
    • Revenues: $337 million (Q3 2020)
    • Average daily census per established program: approximately 400 ADC, largest approximately 2,000 (Q3 2020)
    • Average length of stay: 97.1 (Q3 2020)
  • Approximately 11,600 employees, including approximately 4,300 nurses (Q3 2020)

Revenue by Payer - 2019

Medicaid

Private - 4.0%

5.0%

91.0%

Medicare

Revenues - 2019

General

Continuous

8%

10%

Inpatient

Home

Care

Care

82%

Routine Home Care

17

Chemed Corporation

VITAS - Analysis of Revenue

Days of Care - 2019

1.9% 2.4%

95.7%

Revenue and Expenses - 2019

75.0%

Field Patient

Care

Income

12.2%

7.4%

Taxes

3.8%

Net

Depreciation -

Central

Amortization

Income

Support

1.6%

18

Revenues - 2019

8% 10%

82%

Adjusted EBITDA - 2019

Hospice Program

Direct

52.9%

23.3%

6.9%

16.9%

Hospice

Central

Program

Support

Indirect

EBITDA

Chemed Corporation

VITAS - Operations as a Percent of Revenue

78.2%

79.7%

77.3%

76.6%

77.9%

77.6%

78.2%

77.2%

77.6%

76.7%

(1)(1)

  1. 2018 and 2019 include the impact of the new revenue recognition accounting standard. Prior periods are not restated for the 2018 revenue recognition accounting standard.

19

Chemed Corporation

VITAS - 49 Locations (as of September 30, 2020)

20

Chemed Corporation

VITAS 2019 Discharge Rate - Total

Population: 68,857 patients (MLOS 16)

Median

21

Chemed Corporation

VITAS 2019 Discharge Rate - Total

After 180 Days

Population: 9,934 patients

22

Chemed Corporation

VITAS Admissions by Diagnosis - 2019

23

Chemed Corporation

VITAS 2019 Discharge Rate - All Diagnosis

Population: 68,857

Days

24

Chemed Corporation

Analysis of VITAS Discharges 2004-2019

Total

Discharges

Total Live

Discharges

25

Chemed Corporation

VITAS Analysis of Gross Revenue By Level of Care

2003 through 2019

($000)

26

Chemed Corporation

VITAS Analysis of Average Daily Census (ADC)

2003 through 2019

11,477

10,030

7,428

14,383

13,406

11,980

14,584

18,846

17,742

15,992 16,550

15,385

27

Chemed Corporation

VITAS Analysis of Direct Gross Profit Contribution

Margin By Level of Care

2003 through 2019 (in millions)

28

Chemed Corporation

VITAS - Summary of Operations (a)

For The Years Ended December 31, 2004 through 2019

(in thousands, except percentages)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

(12)

Average

Annual

2004

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Inc./(Dec.)

(1)

Service Revenues

and Sales

$ 531,136

$ 925,810

$ 986,272

$ 1,067,037

$ 1,045,113

$ 1,064,205

$ 1,115,551

$ 1,123,317

$ 1,148,260

$ 1,197,562

$ 1,281,184

6.0%

(2)

EBITDA (b)

65,685

146,652

147,243

158,251

142,770

158,719

169,768

156,172

92,899

199,568

224,757

8.5%

(3)

Adj. EBITDA (b)

64,553

143,656

144,944

156,289

151,156

155,449

167,498

159,393

172,401

188,764

216,880

8.4%

(4)

Adj. EBITDA

Margin (b)

12.2%

15.5%

14.7%

14.6%

14.5%

14.6%

15.0%

14.2%

15.0%

15.8%

16.9%

n.a.

(5)

Net Income (GAAP)

33,052

79,796

80,358

86,577

76,144

86,186

93,346

84,961

57,645

138,846

155,822

10.9%

(6)

Adj. Net Income (b)

32,961

80,465

81,186

87,338

84,023

87,585

96,418

91,190

103,121

140,710

163,752

11.3%

(7)

Adj. Net Income as

a percent of Sales

6.2%

8.7%

8.2%

8.2%

8.0%

8.2%

8.6%

8.1%

9.0%

11.7%

12.8%

n.a.

  1. Assumes VITAS was purchased on January 1, 2004
  2. See Appendix at the back of this presentation for reconciliation from GAAP reported results to adjusted (non-GAAP) results

29

Chemed Corporation

VITAS - Operating Results(a)

(in thousands, except percentages)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

(12)

(13)

Average

Annual

2003 (b)

2004 (b)

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Inc./(Dec.)

(1)

Net Service Revenue

$

441,017

$

531,136

$

925,810

$

986,272

$

1,067,037

$

1,045,113

$

1,064,205

$

1,115,551

$

1,123,317

$

1,148,260

$

1,197,562

$

1,281,184

6.9%

(2)

Cost of field patient care

$

345,189

$

415,341

$

709,094

$

766,732

$

831,321

$

813,600

$

825,739

$

862,587

$

878,092

$

886,062

$

929,306

$

982,056

6.8%

(3)

Gross profit

$

95,828

$

115,795

$

216,716

$

219,540

$

235,716

$

231,513

$

238,466

$

252,964

$

245,225

$

262,198

$

268,256

$

299,128

7.4%

(4)

Selling and G&A expenses

$

53,526

$

51,266

$

74,531

$

76,357

$

81,188

$

82,969

$

85,183

$

89,879

$

92,550

$

95,215

$

80,969

$

86,345

3.0%

(5)

Depreciation & amortization

$

9,285

$

10,149

$

18,124

$

17,821

$

18,349

$

19,534

$

19,049

$

19,547

$

19,090

$

18,630

$

19,700

$

20,055

4.9%

(6)

Other operating expense

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

10,500

$

-

$

-

$

4,491

$

85,614

$

1,130

$

6,546

n.a

(7)

Income from operations

$

33,017

$

54,380

$

124,061

$

125,362

$

136,179

$

118,510

$

134,234

$

143,538

$

129,094

$

62,739

$

166,457

$

186,182

11.4%

(8)

EBITDA

$

42,986

$

65,685

$

146,652

$

147,243

$

158,251

$

142,770

$

158,719

$

169,768

$

156,172

$

92,899

$

199,568

$

224,757

10.9%

(9)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

42,302

$

64,553

$

143,656

$

144,944

$

156,289

$

151,156

$

155,449

$

167,498

$

159,393

$

172,401

$

188,764

$

216,880

10.8%

Percent of Sales

(10)

Net Service Revenue

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

(11)

Cost of field patient care

78.3%

78.2%

76.6%

77.7%

77.9%

77.8%

77.6%

77.3%

78.2%

77.2%

77.6%

76.7%

(12)

Gross profit

21.7%

21.8%

23.4%

22.3%

22.1%

22.2%

22.4%

22.7%

21.8%

22.8%

22.4%

23.3%

(13)

Selling and G&A expenses

12.1%

9.7%

8.1%

7.7%

7.6%

7.9%

8.0%

8.1%

8.2%

8.3%

6.8%

6.7%

(14)

Depreciation & amortization

2.1%

1.9%

2.0%

1.8%

1.7%

1.9%

1.8%

1.8%

1.7%

1.6%

1.6%

1.6%

(15)

Other operating expense

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

1.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.4%

7.5%

0.1%

0.5%

(16)

Income from operations

7.5%

10.2%

13.4%

12.7%

12.8%

11.3%

12.6%

12.9%

11.5%

5.5%

13.9%

14.5%

(17)

EBITDA

9.7%

12.4%

15.8%

14.9%

14.8%

13.7%

14.9%

15.2%

13.9%

8.1%

16.7%

17.5%

(18)

Adjusted EBITDA

9.6%

12.2%

15.5%

14.7%

14.6%

14.5%

14.6%

15.0%

14.2%

15.0%

15.8%

16.9%

  1. Continuing operations
  2. VITAS was acquired in February 2004. This schedule assumes VITAS was acquired January 1, 2003.

30

Chemed Corporation

VITAS - Results from Continuing Operations

($000)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

Full-Year Results

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Fav/(Unfav)

Fav/(Unfav)

2018

2019

% Growth

2019

2020

% Growth

(1)

Service Revenues Before

Medicare Cap

$

1,201,685

$

1,293,599

7.6%

$

949,194

$

1,006,655

6.1%

(2)

Medicare Cap

(4,123)

(12,415)

(201.1%)

(7,915)

(4,178)

47.2%

(3)

Net Service Revenues and Sales

$

1,197,562

$

1,281,184

7.0%

$

941,279

$

1,002,477

6.5%

(4)

Adj. Net Income (a)

$

140,710

$

163,752

16.4%

$

76,302

$

84,966

11.4%

(5)

Adj. EBITDA (a)

188,764

216,880

14.9%

150,911

196,719

30.4%

(6)

Adj. EBITDA Margin (a)

15.8%

16.9%

1.1 pts.

16.0%

19.6%

3.6 pts.

(7)

Capital Expenditures

25,829

25,208

2.4%

19,743

21,272

(7.7%)

  1. Reconciliation from GAAP reported results to adjusted (Non-GAAP) results is provided in the Appendix at the back of this presentation.

31

Chemed Corporation

Future of VITAS

Short-term

  • Continue organic growth
  • Acquisitions
    • Fragmented industry
    • Dominated by "Mom & Pop" not-for-profits
    • Average operating margin in hospice is 4% - 8%*
  • Access to reasonably priced capital critical to expansion

Long-term

Government reimbursement structure will drive VITAS' future

Consolidation

  • Will "pure play" dominate industry?
  • Will continuum of care dominate?
    • Self referral
    • Control of patient

Consolidation continues

Acquire other healthcare providers

Divest VITAS to diverse healthcare provider

*Source - MedPac

32

Chemed Corporation

VITAS - Operating Metrics

($000)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

(12)

(13)

(14)

(16)

(17)

(15)

2016 (d)

2017 (d)

2018

2019

2020

Operating Metrics

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

(1)

Average Daily Census (ADC)

16,201

16,160

16,222

16,398

16,652

16,920

17,209

17,643

17,957

18,149

18,345

18,681

19,086

19,258

19,215

19,195

19,045

(2)

Admissions

16,157

15,889

17,563

16,311

16,000

16,575

18,279

16,858

16,403

16,579

17,758

17,491

17,131

17,479

18,603

16,822

17,943

(3)

Discharges

15,690

16,282

17,213

16,124

15,726

16,553

17,558

16,474

16,171

16,623

17,339

17,008

16,951

17,575

18,196

17,000

18,205

(4)

Average Length of Stay (ALOS)

87.7

91.4

88.7

85.2

89.5

91.4

87.9

89.0

90.0

92.6

91.3

91.1

92.6

95.2

90.7

90.9

97.1

(Days):

(5)

Median Length of Stay (Days)

16

16

15

16

16

16

15

17

18

17

15

16

17

16

14

14

14

(6)

Total Revenue Before Medicare Cap

$283,093

$284,186

$282,316

$284,957

$288,951

$294,718

$290,195

$297,335

$303,714

$310,439

$310,181

$315,948

$323,065

$344,405

$340,416

$333,215

$333,025

Reduction ($000)

(7)

Medicare Cap Reduction

($228)

$0

$0

($247)

$0

($2,435)

$1,818

($536)

($1,950)

($3,454)

($3,400)

($3,198)

($1,317)

($4,500)

($2,500)

($5,750)

$4,072

(8)

Revenue After Medicare Cap

$282,865

$284,186

$282,316

$284,710

$288,951

$292,283

$292,013

$296,799

$301,764

$306,985

$306,781

$312,750

$321,748

$339,905

$337,916

$327,465

$337,097

Reduction ($000)

(9)

% Routine Home Care

79.6%

80.4%

79.9%

81.2%

81.9%

82.3%

81.5%

82.6%

83.2%

83.0%

82.0%

82.7%

83.2%

78.5%

78.1%

81.5%

82.0%

(10)

% InPatient

8.4%

8.3%

8.5%

7.7%

7.8%

7.5%

7.5%

6.6%

6.3%

6.6%

7.1%

7.1%

7.1%

8.8%

9.3%

7.6%

8.1%

(11)

% Continuous Care

12.0%

11.3%

11.6%

11.1%

10.3%

10.2%

10.4%

10.1%

9.8%

9.8%

10.2%

9.5%

8.9%

11.7%

11.7%

10.2%

9.0%

(12)

% Other

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1.2%)

(1.9%)

(1.1%)

(1.1%)

(1.2%)

0.7%

(1.4%)

(1.0%)

(1.3%)

(1.0%)

(1.2%)

(13)

% Medicare Cap

(0.1%)

0.0%

0.0%

(0.1%)

0.0%

(0.8%)

0.6%

(0.1%)

(0.6%)

(1.1%)

(0.9%)

(1.0%)

(0.4%)

(1.3%)

(0.7%)

(1.7%)

1.2%

Direct Care Margins: (a)

(14)

Routine Home Care

51.4%

53.1%

51.3%

52.8%

52.4%

53.9%

52.1%

52.6%

53.0%

53.9%

52.7%

53.5%

53.4%

53.7%

51.9%

54.7%

55.8%

(15)

In Patient Care

-2.4%

1.2%

5.9%

3.7%

3.4%

8.5%

7.5%

4.2%

3.1%

3.9%

6.5%

7.4%

4.1%

20.6%

17.8%

1.8%

9.5%

(16)

Continuous Care

12.2%

15.8%

15.6%

18.0%

17.3%

16.8%

17.7%

17.3%

17.3%

18.4%

18.2%

17.9%

16.8%

38.9%

35.6%

35.2%

32.2%

(17)

Gross Profit (Direct and Indirect)

$58,455

$68,464

$60,638

$64,941

$66,832

$69,786

$64,757

$63,726

$68,758

$71,014

$67,038

$71,646

$74,197

$86,246

$78,487

$60,650

$90,461

($000) (b) (c)

(18)

Gross Profit Margin (b) (c)

20.7%

24.1%

21.5%

22.8%

23.1%

23.9%

22.2%

21.5%

22.8%

23.1%

21.9%

22.9%

23.1%

25.4%

23.2%

18.5%

26.8%

(19)

Pro Forma Selling, General & Admin

$21,775

$23,354

$24,294

$24,531

$23,783

$22,607

$20,510

$20,702

$20,394

$19,363

$21,536

$21,682

$21,965

$21,162

$22,269

$21,072

$21,799

Exp (c)

(20)

Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA ($000)

$38,632

$46,225

$38,422

$42,601

$43,922

$47,456

$44,687

$43,110

$48,945

$52,024

$46,319

$51,616

$52,976

$65,970

$57,749

$66,717

$72,254

(c)

(21)

Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Margin

13.7%

16.3%

13.6%

15.0%

15.2%

16.2%

15.3%

14.5%

16.2%

16.9%

15.1%

16.5%

16.5%

19.4%

17.1%

20.3%

21.4%

(c)

  1. Excludes any Medicare cap
  2. Includes any Medicare cap
  3. Excludes depreciation, amortization.
  4. 2016 and 2017 are not restated for the 2018 GAAP Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard.
    1. Excludes any Medicare cap
    2. Includes any Medicare cap
    3. Excludes depreciation, amortization.
    4. 2016 and 2017 are not restated for the 2018 GAAP Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard.

33

Chemed Corporation

Appendix

EPS(1) and Stock Price(2) History

Diluted EPS

(GAAP)

Chemed has delivered strong and consistent EPS to

stockholders since 2003, 21.9% 16-year CAGR

Adj. Stock

Price

Diluted EPS (GAAP)

Adj. Stock Price

(1)

Diluted EPS from continuing operations (GAAP)

Chemed Corporation

35

(2)

Adjusted for stock splits

Medicare Hospice Spending (in billions)

36

Chemed Corporation

Growth in Hospice Programs

3,385 3,498 3,585

2,255

3,727 3,925

4,092 4,199

4,382

4,488 4,639

2000

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Source: MedPAC Report to the Congress - 2011 through 2020

37

Chemed Corporation

CHEMED CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA and ADJUSTED NET INCOME

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2004 THROUGH 2019

(IN THOUSANDS)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

(12)

(13)

(14)

(15)

(16)

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

(1)

Net income/(loss)

$

27,512

$

35,817

$

50,651

$

61,641

$

67,281

$

73,784

$

81,831

$

85,979

$

89,304

$

77,227

$

99,317

$

110,274

$

108,743

$

98,177

$

205,544

$

219,923

(2)

Discontinued operations

(8,417)

411

7,071

(1,201)

1,088

253

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3)

Interest expense

21,158

21,264

17,468

14,921

12,123

11,599

11,959

13,888

14,723

15,035

8,186

3,645

3,715

4,272

4,990

4,535

(4)

Income taxes

13,736

18,428

32,562

37,721

47,035

46,583

52,000

54,577

56,515

46,602

63,437

69,852

68,311

18,740

34,056

41,686

(5)

Depreciation

14,542

16,150

16,775

20,118

21,581

21,535

24,386

25,247

26,009

27,698

29,881

32,369

34,279

35,488

38,464

40,870

(6)

Amortization

3,468

4,036

3,988

4,038

4,034

4,073

2,099

1,466

1,508

1,644

720

1,130

359

137

399

4,335

(7)

EBITDA

71,999

96,106

128,515

137,238

153,142

157,827

172,275

181,157

188,059

168,206

201,541

217,270

215,407

156,814

283,453

311,349

Add/(deduct)

(8)

(Gains)/losses on investments

-

-

1,445

-

-

(1,211)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(9)

Gain on sale of property

-

-

-

(1,138)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(10)

Impairment loss on transportation equipment

-

-

-

-

2,699

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(11)

Interest income

(1,874)

(2,198)

(2,691)

(3,304)

(743)

(423)

(444)

(426)

(809)

(847)

29

(281)

(383)

(427)

(671)

(513)

(12)

Equity in earnings of VITAS

4,105

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(13)

Advertising cost adjustment

528

691

323

601

225

(540)

(679)

(1,240)

(1,573)

(1,166)

(1,462)

(1,317)

(1,333)

(1,371)

-

-

(14)

Long-term incentive compensation

8,783

5,477

-

7,067

-

5,007

4,734

3,012

360

1,301

2,569

7,519

1,930

4,994

6,618

7,630

(15)

Loss/(gain) on extinguishment of debt

3,330

3,971

430

13,798

(3,406)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(16)

Legal expenses of OIG investigation

-

637

1,068

227

47

586

1,012

1,188

1,212

2,149

2,141

4,974

5,260

5,194

-

-

(17)

Stock option expense

-

215

1,211

4,665

7,303

8,639

7,762

8,376

8,130

6,042

4,802

5,445

8,330

10,485

12,611

14,831

(18)

Stock award expense

311

886

1,267

1,232

1,890

2,294

2,558

2,786

3,004

3,046

2,471

2,107

1,855

1,230

446

-

(19)

Lawsuit settlement

3,135

17,350

272

1,927

-

882

1,853

2,299

1,016

27,646

120

5

1,194

84,689

796

6,000

(20)

Debt registration expenses

1,191

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(21)

VITAS transactions costs

442

(959)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(22)

Prior-period insurance adjustments

-

(1,663)

-

-

597

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(23)

Expenses associated with contested proxy solicitation

-

-

-

-

-

3,989

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(24)

Acquisition Expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-

324

121

188

62

24

172

-

-

757

4,834

(25)

Costs to Shut down HVAC operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,126

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(26)

Securities litigation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

742

109

327

37

-

-

-

-

(27)

Severance arrangements

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

302

-

-

-

-

-

-

(28)

Early Retirement Expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,491

-

-

-

(29)

Medicare Cap Sequestration adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

228

447

1,496

3,982

(30)

Other

-

-

(467)

(467)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

548

(31)

Loss on sale of transportation equipment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,266

-

2,266

(32)

Program closure expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,138

-

-

(33)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

91,950

$

120,513

$

131,373

$

161,846

$

161,754

$

177,050

$

189,395

$

197,273

$

201,455

$

206,850

$

212,562

$

235,931

$

236,979

$

268,459

$

305,506

$

350,927

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income

(34)

Net income/(loss)

$

27,512

$

35,817

$

50,651

$

61,641

$

67,281

$

73,784

$

81,831

$

85,979

$

89,304

$

77,227

$

99,317

$

110,274

$

108,743

$

98,177

$

205,544

$

219,923

Add/(deduct):

(35)

Discontinued operations

(8,417)

411

7,071

(1,201)

1,088

253

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(36)

(Gains)/losses on investments

-

-

918

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(37)

Gain on sale of property

-

-

-

(724)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(38)

Impairment loss on transportation equipment

-

-

-

-

1,714

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(39)

Severance charges

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(40)

Dividend income from VITAS

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(41)

Equity in earnings of VITAS

4,105

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(42)

Long-term incentive compensation

5,437

3,434

-

4,427

-

3,134

2,957

1,880

228

822

1,625

4,752

1,221

3,243

5,307

6,440

(43)

Loss/(gain) on extinguishment of debt

2,030

2,523

273

8,778

(2,156)

-

-

-

-

294

-

-

-

-

-

-

(44)

Legal expenses of OIG investigation

-

397

662

141

28

363

627

737

752

1,333

1,328

3,072

3,248

3,207

-

-

(45)

Stock option expense

-

137

769

2,962

4,619

5,464

4,909

5,298

5,143

3,813

3,022

3,439

5,266

6,892

10,118

12,237

(46)

Lawsuit settlement

1,897

10,757

169

1,168

-

534

1,126

1,397

617

16,926

74

3

28

52,504

594

4,476

(47)

Prior period tax adjustments

(1,620)

(1,961)

(2,115)

-

(322)

-

-

-

-

(1,782)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(48)

Debt registration expenses

727

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(49)

VITAS transactions costs

222

(959)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(50)

Prior-period insurance adjustments

-

(1,014)

-

-

358

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(51)

Non-cash interest on convertible debt

-

-

-

2,335

3,228

3,988

4,313

4,664

5,041

5,448

2,143

-

-

-

-

-

(52)

Income tax impact of non-taxable investments

-

-

-

46

3,062

(756)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(53)

Expenses associated with contested proxy solicitation

-

-

-

-

-

2,525

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(54)

Acquisition Expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-

198

75

114

38

15

104

-

-

559

3,557

(55)

Costs to Shut down HVAC operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

649

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(56)

Securities litigation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

469

69

207

23

-

-

-

-

(57)

Severance arrangements

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

184

-

-

-

-

-

-

(58)

Early retirement expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,840

-

-

-

(59)

Medicare cap sequestration adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

141

276

1,114

2,965

(60)

Other

-

-

(296)

(296)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

406

(61)

Excess tax benefits on stock compensation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(18,932)

(22,862)

(24,177)

(62)

Impact of tax reform

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(8,302)

-

-

(63)

Loss on sale of transportation equipment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,314

-

1,733

38

(64)

Program closure expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

675

-

-

(65)

Amortization of acquired and cancelled franchise agreements

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,913

(66)

Adjusted net income

$

31,893

$

49,542

$

58,102

$

79,277

$

78,900

$

89,289

$

95,961

$

100,030

$

102,317

$

104,372

$

107,731

$

121,667

$

121,487

$

141,054

$

200,374

$

230,473

ROTO-ROOTER GROUP

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA and ADJUSTED NET INCOME

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2004 THROUGH 2019

(IN THOUSANDS)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

(12)

(13)

(14)

(15)

(16)

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

(1)

Net income

$

18,795

$

27,626

$

32,454

$

38,971

$

33,427

$

33,040

$

31,678

$

34,879

$

30,905

$

29,243

$

42,075

$

48,573

$

52,893

$

73,299

$

98,711

$ 103,710

(2)

Interest expense

206

563

368

495

246

186

233

358

433

322

363

348

332

323

319

345

(3)

Income taxes

10,611

16,048

18,748

24,145

20,644

20,372

19,547

21,353

18,770

17,560

25,808

29,630

32,719

32,782

28,850

30,276

(4)

Depreciation

8,583

8,271

7,665

8,365

8,294

8,068

7,775

8,130

8,397

9,014

10,702

12,988

14,698

16,667

18,629

20,730

(5)

Amortization

119

90

13

(60)

50

114

136

228

246

259

273

372

304

123

387

4,264

(6)

EBITDA

38,314

52,598

59,248

71,916

62,661

61,780

59,369

64,948

58,751

56,398

79,221

91,911

100,946

123,194

146,896

159,325

Add/(deduct)

(7)

Advertising cost adjustment

528

691

323

601

225

(540)

(679)

(1,240)

(1,573)

(1,166)

(1,462)

(1,317)

(1,333)

(1,371)

-

-

(8)

Long-term incentive compensation

1,558

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(9)

Lawsuit settlement

3,135

-

-

1,927

-

882

1,853

2,299

1,016

17,146

7

5

45

213

-

-

(10)

Prior-period insurance adjustments

-

(1,663)

-

-

597

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(11)

Interest income

(139)

(156)

(85)

(377)

(116)

(73)

(49)

(40)

(30)

(41)

(39)

(40)

(58)

(39)

(92)

(133)

(12)

Intercompany interest income

(1,041)

(2,236)

(3,997)

(4,993)

(3,708)

(2,514)

(2,612)

(2,136)

(1,617)

(2,055)

(2,892)

(3,385)

(3,595)

(5,596)

(6,908)

(8,152)

(13)

Acquisition expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-

256

(26)

173

4

23

172

-

-

548

4,664

(14)

Severance arrangements

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

302

-

-

-

-

-

-

(15)

Costs to shut down HVAC operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,126

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(16)

Stock award amortization

-

-

59

114

263

327

378

371

386

348

252

268

307

269

100

-

(17)

Non cash ASC 842 expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

55

(18)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

42,355

$

49,234

$

55,548

$

69,188

$

59,922

$

59,862

$

58,516

$

64,176

$

58,232

$

70,936

$

75,110

$

87,614

$

96,312

$

116,670

$

140,544

$ 155,759

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income

(19)

Net income

$

18,795

$

27,626

$

32,454

$

38,971

$

33,427

$

33,040

$

31,678

$

34,879

$

30,905

$

29,243

$

42,075

$

48,573

$

52,893

$

73,299

$

98,711

$ 103,710

Add/(deduct):

(20)

Long-term incentive compensation

982

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(21)

Lawsuit settlement

1,897

-

-

1,168

-

534

1,126

1,397

617

10,416

4

3

28

129

403

-

(22)

Prior-period insurance adjustments

-

(1,014)

-

-

358

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(23)

Prior-period tax adjustments

(630)

(1,126)

(1,251)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(24)

Acquisition expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-

156

(16)

105

2

14

104

-

-

-

3,429

(25)

Severance arrangements

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

184

-

-

-

-

-

-

(26)

Costs to shut down HVAC operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

649

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(27)

Impact of tax reform

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(7,761)

-

-

(28)

Non cash ASC 842 expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

40

  1. Amortization of acquired and cancelled

franchise agreements

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,913

(30)

Adjusted net income

$ 21,044

$

25,486

$ 31,203

$ 40,139

$ 33,785

$

33,574

$ 32,960

$ 36,260

$

32,276

$ 39,845

$ 42,093

$ 48,680

$ 52,921

$ 65,667

$ 99,114

$ 110,092

39

Chemed Corporation

VITAS HEALTHCARE GROUP

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA and ADJUSTED NET INCOME

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2004 THROUGH 2019 (a)

(IN THOUSANDS)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

(12)

(13)

(14)

(15)

(16)

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

(1)

Net income

$ 33,052

$ 34,982

$ 43,546

$

61,034

$

64,304

$

71,696

$

79,796

$

80,358

$

86,577

$

76,144

$

86,186

$

93,346

$

84,961

$

57,645

$ 138,846

$ 155,822

(2)

Discontinued operations

(91)

(1,477)

4,872

(1,201)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3)

Interest expense

128

153

191

146

155

374

131

229

233

182

207

200

211

188

175

169

(4)

Income taxes

22,447

20,097

28,705

35,722

38,458

43,637

48,601

48,835

53,092

46,910

53,278

56,675

51,910

16,436

40,847

48,711

(5)

Depreciation

6,192

7,557

8,753

11,446

13,000

13,269

16,161

16,583

17,087

18,149

18,601

18,789

19,035

18,616

19,688

19,984

(6)

Amortization

3,957

3,947

3,170

3,368

3,984

3,959

1,963

1,238

1,262

1,385

447

758

55

14

12

71

(7)

EBITDA

65,685

65,259

89,237

110,515

119,901

132,935

146,652

147,243

158,251

142,770

158,719

169,768

156,172

92,899

199,568

224,757

Add/(deduct)

(8)

Legal expenses of OIG investigation

-

637

1,068

227

46

586

1,012

1,188

1,212

2,149

2,141

4,974

5,260

5,194

-

-

(9)

Lawsuit settlement

-

17,350

272

-

-

-

-

-

-

10,500

113

-

1,149

84,476

796

6,000

(10)

Interest income

(373)

(237)

(114)

(151)

(137)

(267)

(220)

(295)

(703)

(750)

78

(241)

(325)

(388)

(580)

(380)

(11)

Intercompany interest income

(759)

(2,554)

(5,329)

(7,254)

(5,199)

(4,314)

(4,632)

(3,998)

(3,180)

(4,288)

(6,189)

(7,499)

(7,969)

(11,656)

(12,832)

(18,135)

(12)

Acquisition expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-

68

147

15

58

1

-

-

-

209

-

(13)

Stock award amortization

-

-

746

616

667

745

776

659

694

717

586

496

387

291

107

-

(14)

Early retirement expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,491

-

-

-

(15)

Medicare cap sequestration adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

228

447

1,496

3,982

(16)

Program closure expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,138

-

-

(17)

Non cash ASC 842 expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

656

(18)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 64,553

$ 80,455

$ 85,880

$

103,953

$

115,278

$

129,685

$

143,656

$

144,944

$

156,289

$

151,156

$

155,449

$

167,498

$

159,393

$

172,401

$ 188,764

$ 216,880

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income

(19)

Net income

$ 33,052

$ 34,982

$ 43,546

$

61,034

$

64,304

$

71,696

$

79,796

$

80,358

$

86,577

$

76,144

$

86,186

$

93,346

$

84,961

$

57,645

$ 138,846

$ 155,822

(20)

Add/(deduct):

(21)

Discontinued operations

(91)

(1,477)

4,872

(1,201)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(22)

Legal expenses of OIG investigation

-

397

662

141

28

363

627

737

752

1,333

1,328

3,072

3,248

3,207

-

-

(23)

Lawsuit settlement

-

10,757

169

-

-

-

-

-

-

6,510

70

-

-

52,375

594

4,476

(24)

Prior-period tax adjustments

-

-

-

-

(322)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(25)

Acquisition expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-

42

91

9

36

1

-

-

-

156

-

(26)

Early retirement expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,840

-

-

-

(27)

Medicare cap sequestration adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

141

276

1,114

2,965

(28)

Program closure expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

675

-

-

(29)

Impact of tax reform

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(11,057)

-

-

(30)

Non cash ASC 842 expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

490

(31)

Adjusted net income

$ 32,961

$ 44,659

$ 49,249

$

59,974

$

64,010

$

72,059

$

80,465

$

81,186

$

87,338

$

84,023

$

87,585

$

96,418

$

91,190

$

103,121

$ 140,710

$ 163,753

(a) Assumes VITAS was purchased on January 1, 2004

40

Chemed Corporation

CHEMED CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2019 AND 2020

(IN THOUSANDS)

2019

2020

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

(1)

Net income

$ 154,343

$ 205,714

(2)

Interest expense

3,402

2,005

(3)

Income taxes

27,671

44,435

(4)

Depreciation

29,744

34,761

(5)

Amortization

1,366

7,476

(6)

EBITDA

216,526

294,391

Add/(deduct)

(7)

Interest income

(387)

(647)

(8)

Litigation settlement

6,000

3,095

(9)

Long-term incentive compensation

4,552

5,523

(10)

Non cash ASC 842 expenses

548

-

(11)

Stock option expense

10,729

13,296

(12)

Acquisition expenses

3,497

-

(13)

Direct costs related to COVID-19

-

35,483

(14)

COVID-19 Medicare cap

-

-

(15)

CARES Act grant

-

(32,184)

(16)

Impairment loss on transportation equipment

2,266

-

(17)

Medicare cap sequestration adjustment

3,063

619

(18)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 246,794

$ 319,576

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income

(19)

Net income

$ 154,343

$ 205,714

Add/(deduct):

(20)

Long-term incentive compensation

3,915

5,006

(21)

Non cash ASC 842 expenses

406

-

(22)

Stock option expense

8,804

11,369

(23)

Excess tax benefit on stock compensation

(18,737)

(19,943)

(24)

Litigation settlement

4,476

2,275

(25)

Medicare cap sequestration adjustments

2,279

462

(26)

Direct costs related to COVID-19

-

26,435

(27)

COVID-19 Medicare cap

-

-

(28)

CARES Act grant

-

(24,009)

(29)

Impairment loss on transportation equipment

1,733

-

(30)

Amortization of acquired and cancelled franchise agreements

811

5,185

(31)

Acquisition expenses

2,573

-

Chemed Corporation

41

(32)

Adjusted net income

$ 160,603

$ 212,494

ROTO-ROOTER GROUP

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2019 AND 2020

(IN THOUSANDS)

(1)

(2)

2019

2020

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT and EBITDA

(1)

Net income

$

76,302

$

84,966

(2)

Interest expense

273

272

(3)

Income taxes

22,452

26,031

(4)

EBIT

99,027

111,269

Add/(deduct)

(5)

Non cash ASC 842 expenses

55

-

(6)

Interest income

(91)

(68)

(7)

Intercompany interest income

(6,609)

(4,422)

(8)

Acquisition expenses

3,377

-

(9)

Litigation settlement

-

3,095

(10)

Direct costs related to COVID-19

-

3,299

(11)

Adjusted EBIT

95,759

113,173

(12)

Depreciation

14,983

18,035

(13)

Amortization

1,313

7,423

(14)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

112,055

$

138,631

42

Chemed Corporation

VITAS HEALTHCARE GROUP

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2019 AND 2020

(IN THOUSANDS)

(1)

(2)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

2019

2020

(1)

Net income

$ 106,400

$

147,262

(2)

Interest expense

150

137

(3)

Income taxes

33,636

47,055

(4)

Depreciation

14,644

16,622

(5)

Amortization

53

53

(6)

EBITDA

154,883

211,129

Add/(deduct)

(7)

Litigation settlement

6,000

-

(8)

Interest income

(296)

(566)

(9)

Intercompany interest income

(13,395)

(14,463)

(10)

Medicare cap sequestration adjustment

3,063

619

(11)

Non cash ASC 842 expenses

656

-

(12)

Direct costs related to COVID-19

-

32,184

(13)

COVID-19 Medicare cap

-

-

(14)

CARES Act grant

-

(32,184)

(15)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 150,911

$

196,719

43

Chemed Corporation

255 East 5th Street Suite 2600 Cincinnati, OH 45202

  1. 762-6690Phone
  1. 762-6919Fax www.chemed.com

Kevin J. McNamara

President and CEO

kevin.mcnamara@chemed.com

David P. Williams

EVP and CFO

dwilliams@chemed.com

Sherri L. Warner

Investor Relations

sherri.warner@chemed.com

Disclaimer

Chemed Corporation published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 13:29:01 UTC

