Chemed : 2020 Q3 Investor Presentation

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Results as of September 30, 2020 Safe Harbor and Regulation G Statement This presentation contains information about Chemed's EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS, which are not measures derived in accordance with GAAP and which exclude components that are important to understanding Chemed's financial performance. In reporting its operating results, Chemed provides EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS measures to help investors and others evaluate the Company's operating results, compare its operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and evaluate its ability to meet its future debt service, capital expenditures and working capital requirements. Chemed's management similarly uses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS to assist it in evaluating the performance of the Company across fiscal periods and in assessing how its performance compares to its peer companies. These measures also help Chemed's management estimate the resources required to meet Chemed's future financial obligations and expenditures. Chemed's EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We calculated Adjusted EBITDA margin by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by service revenues and sales. We calculated Adjusted EBIT margin by dividing Adjusted EBIT by service revenues and sales. Adjusted Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by the number of diluted average shares outstanding, and Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing Net Income by the number of diluted average shares outstanding. A reconciliation of Chemed's net income to its EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted Net Income is presented in appendix tables located in the back of this presentation. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this presentation and the accompanying tables are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "hope," "anticipate," "plan" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Chemed does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve various risks and uncertainties, which could cause Chemed's actual results to differ from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties arise from, among other things, possible changes in regulations governing the hospice care or plumbing and drain cleaning industries; periodic changes in reimbursement levels and procedures under Medicare and Medicaid programs; difficulties predicting patient length of stay and estimating potential Medicare reimbursement obligations; challenges inherent in Chemed's growth strategy; the current shortage of qualified nurses, other healthcare professionals and licensed plumbing and drain cleaning technicians; Chemed's dependence on patient referral sources; and other factors detailed under the caption "Description of Business by Segment" or "Risk Factors" in Chemed's most recent report on form 10-Q or 10-K and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and there are no assurances that the matters contained in such statements will be achieved. 2 Chemed Corporation Cumulative Results Since the VITAS Acquisition For the years ended December 31, 2003 through 2019 (1) (2) (3) CAGR One Three Sixteen Year Year Year Chemed (1) Service revenues and sales 8.7% 7.1% 13.4% (2) Adj. net income 15.0% 23.8% 23.5% (3) Adj. diluted EPS from continuing operations 16.9% 24.4% 24.9% Roto-Rooter (4) Service revenues and sales 12.4% 13.2% 5.9% (5) Adj. net income 11.1% 27.7% 14.2% VITAS (6) Service revenues and sales 7.0% 4.5% 6.9% (7) Adj. net income 17.8% 22.0% 14.1% 3 (a) VITAS was acquired in February 2004 Chemed Corporation Chemed - of Capital Stock ChemedPurchaseof Capital Stock For the Period 1, 2007 through September 30, 2020 For the Period January 1, 2007, through September 30, 2020 (1) (2) (3) (4) Total Free Shares Returned to Cash Flow Repurchased Dividends Shareholders Generated (1) (1) Activity in 2007 $ 127,881,453 $ 5,888,000 $ 133,769,453 72,944,000 (2) Activity in 2008 67,125,500 5,543,000 72,668,500 85,989,000 (3) Activity in 2009 741,726 8,157,000 8,898,726 139,336,000 (4) Activity in 2010 104,054,995 11,881,000 115,935,995 60,373,000 (5) Activity in 2011 143,875,353 12,538,000 156,413,353 144,751,000 (6) Activity in 2012 60,529,057 13,026,000 73,555,057 96,516,000 (7) Activity in 2013 92,911,155 14,148,000 107,059,155 121,523,000 (8) Activity in 2014 110,019,257 14,255,000 124,274,257 66,708,000 (9) Activity in 2015 59,323,141 15,605,000 74,928,141 127,365,000 (10) Activity in 2016 102,312,635 16,440,000 118,752,635 95,621,000 (11) Activity in 2017 94,639,666 17,371,000 112,010,666 98,195,000 (12) Activity in 2018 158,883,849 18,661,000 177,544,849 234,266,000 (13) Activity in 2019 92,630,812 19,788,000 112,418,812 301,249,000 (14) Activity in 2020 122,198,449 15,639,000 137,837,449 402,412,000 (15) Cumulative Activity 2007 - 2020 (2) $ 1,337,127,048 $ 188,940,000 $ 1,526,067,048 $ 2,047,248,000 (1) Net cash provided by operating activities. (2) 14.5 million shares repurchased at an average cost of $94.17. 4 Chemed Corporation Adj. EPS(1) and Stock Price(2) History Adj. Diluted EPS Chemed has delivered strong and consistent EPS to stockholders since 2003, 24.9% 16-year CAGR Adj. Stock Price Adj. Diluted EPS Adj. Stock Price (1) Adjusted Diluted EPS (non GAAP); see Appendix at the back of this presentation for reconciliation from GAAP reported results to adjusted (non-GAAP) results. 5 (2) Adjusted for stock split. Chemed Corporation Chemed - Consolidated Summary of Operations For the years ended December 31, 2003 through 2019 (in thousands, except per share data) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) (13) Average Annual 2003 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Inc./(Dec.) (1) Service Revenues and Sales (a) $ 260,776 $ 1,190,236 $ 1,280,545 $ 1,355,970 $ 1,430,043 $ 1,413,329 $ 1,456,282 $ 1,543,388 $ 1,576,881 $ 1,666,724 $ 1,782,648 $ 1,938,555 13.4% (2) EBITDA (c) 30,366 157,827 172,275 181,157 188,059 168,206 201,541 217,270 215,407 156,814 283,453 311,349 15.7% (3) Adj. EBITDA (c) 25,118 177,050 189,395 197,273 201,455 206,850 212,562 235,931 236,979 268,459 305,506 350,927 17.9% (4) Net Income (GAAP) 11,188 73,784 81,831 85,979 89,304 77,227 99,317 110,274 108,743 98,177 205,544 219,923 20.5% (5) Adj. Net Income (c) 7,894 89,289 95,961 100,030 102,317 104,372 107,731 121,667 121,487 141,054 200,374 230,473 23.5% (6) Diluted EPS (GAAP) 0.56 3.24 3.55 4.10 4.62 4.16 5.57 6.33 6.48 5.86 12.23 13.31 21.9% (7) Adj. Diluted EPS (c) (d) 0.40 3.93 4.17 4.78 5.29 5.62 6.07 6.98 7.24 8.43 11.93 13.95 24.9% (8) Diluted Average 19,908 22,742 23,031 20,945 19,339 18,585 17,738 17,422 16,789 16,742 16,803 16,527 (1.2%) Shares Outstanding Continuing operations Restated for the retrospective adoption of FASB Staff Position No. APB 14-1, "Accounting for Convertible Debt Instruments that May Be

Settled in Cash upon Conversion (Including Partial Cash Settlement)," effective January 1, 2009 See footnote (d) below and the Appendix at the back of this presentation for reconciliation from GAAP reported results to adjusted (non- GAAP results Adj. Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing Adj. Net Income by Diluted Average Shares Outstanding, and Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing Net Income by Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 6 Chemed Corporation Chemed - Results from Continuing Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) Full-Year Results Nine Months Ended September 30, Fav/(Unfav) Fav/(Unfav) 2018 2019 % Growth 2019 2020 % Growth (1) Service Revenues and Sales $1,782,648 $1,938,555 8.7% $ 1,416,231 $ 1,546,294 9.2% (2) Adj. EBITDA (a) 305,506 350,927 14.9% 246,794 319,576 29.5% (3) Adj. EBITDA Margin (a) 17.1% 18.1% 1.0 pts. 17.4% 20.7% 3.3 pts. (4) Adj. Net Income (a) 200,374 230,473 15.0% 160,603 212,494 32.3% (5) Adj. Diluted EPS (a) (b) 11.93 13.95 16.9% 9.73 12.94 33.0% (6) Capital Expenditures 52,872 53,022 (0.3%) 39,753 42,670 (7.3%) See footnote (b) below and the Appendix at the back of this presentation for reconciliation from GAAP reported results to adjusted (non-GAAP) results. Adj. Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing Adj. Net Income by Diluted Average Shares Outstanding, and Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing Net Income by Diluted Average Shares Outstanding. 7 Chemed Corporation Chemed Corporation Revenue See Appendix at the back of this presentation for reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income 8 Chemed Corporation Roto-Rooter Company Overview 10 (a) See Appendix at the back of this presentation for reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income Chemed Corporation Chemed Growth Strategy - Roto-Rooter Continue to increase efficiency

Acquire franchisee territories at reasonable valuations

$75 - $100 million in franchise street sales in desirable markets Purchase at 6-8 times Proforma Adjusted EBITDA Minimal capital expenditure

Focus on earnings and cash flow Company-owned Territories 11 Chemed Corporation Roto-Rooter - Gross Revenue Analysis ($000) 2018 and 2019 reflect GAAP Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard. Prior years are not restated for the 2018 Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard. 12 Chemed Corporation Roto-Rooter - Summary of Operations For The Years Ended December 31, 2004 through 2019 (in thousands, except percentages) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) (13) Average Annual 2004 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Inc./(Dec.) (1) Service Revenues $ 276,611 $ 335,893 $ 354,735 $ 369,698 $ 363,006 $ 368,216 $ 392,077 $ 427,837 $ 453,564 $ 518,464 $ 585,086 $ 657,371 5.9% and Sales (a) (2) EBITDA (b) 38,314 61,780 59,369 64,948 58,751 56,398 79,221 91,911 100,946 123,194 146,896 159,325 10.0% (3) Adj. EBITDA (b) 42,355 59,862 58,516 64,176 58,232 70,936 75,110 87,614 96,312 116,670 140,544 155,759 9.1% (4) Adj. EBITDA Margin (b) 15.3% 17.8% 16.5% 17.4% 16.0% 19.3% 19.2% 20.5% 21.2% 22.5% 24.0% 23.7% n.a. (5) Net Income (GAAP) 18,795 33,040 31,678 34,879 30,905 29,243 42,075 48,573 52,893 73,299 98,711 103,710 12.1% (6) Adj. Net Income (b) 21,044 33,574 32,960 36,260 32,276 39,845 42,093 48,680 52,921 65,667 99,114 110,092 11.7% Continuing Operations See Appendix at the back of this presentation for reconciliation from GAAP reported results to adjusted (non-GAAP) results 13 Chemed Corporation Roto-Rooter - Results from Continuing Operations ($000) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) Full-Year Results Nine Months Ended September 30, Fav/(Unfav) Fav/(Unfav) 2018 2019 % Growth 2019 2020 % Growth (1) Service Revenues and Sales $ 585,086 $ 657,371 12.4% $ 474,952 $ 543,817 14.5% (2) Net Income (GAAP) 98,711 103,710 5.1% 76,302 84,966 11.4% (3) Adj. EBITDA (a) 140,544 155,759 10.8% 112,055 138,631 23.7% (4) Adj. EBITDA Margin (a) 24.0% 23.7% (0.3) pts. 23.6% 25.5% 1.9 pts. (5) Adj. EBIT (a) 121,528 130,765 7.6% 95,759 113,171 18.2% (6) Adj. EBIT Margin (a) 20.8% 19.9% (0.9) pts. 20.2% 20.8% 0.6 pts. (7) Capital Expenditures 26,915 26,814 0.4% 19,010 16,152 15.0% Reconciliation from GAAP reported results to adjusted (non-GAAP) results is provided in the Appendix at the back of this presentation. 14 Chemed Corporation Future of Roto-Rooter Continue to Consolidate Franchises

Purchase at reasonable multiples Avoid over-paying for current acquisitions

Inflates expectations/demands of remaining franchisees Utilize Cash Flow for:

Purchase of franchises Acquisition of hospices Share buy-back, increased dividends

Roto-Rooter Divestiture Considerations:

Divestiture Considerations: If after-tax proceeds can be reinvested at higher return, risk adjusted If Chemed's capital structure and cash flow without Roto-Rooter provide it significant flexibility to support continued growth of VITAS If tax-freespin-off creates long-term stockholder value

15 Chemed Corporation VITAS Healthcare Company Overview Largest provider of hospice services for patients with severe, life-limiting illnesses with approximately 7% of the U.S. market share

life-limiting illnesses with approximately 7% of the U.S. market share Operates a comprehensive range of hospice services through 49 operating programs in 14 states and the District of Columbia

Utilizes an approach for customized plans of care which is intended to maximize quality and enhance patient satisfaction

Operating statistics:

Revenues: $337 million (Q3 2020) Average daily census per established program: approximately 400 ADC, largest approximately 2,000 (Q3 2020) Average length of stay: 97.1 (Q3 2020)

Approximately 11,600 employees, including approximately 4,300 nurses (Q3 2020) Revenue by Payer - 2019 Medicaid Private - 4.0% 5.0% 91.0% Medicare Revenues - 2019 General Continuous 8% 10% Inpatient Home Care Care 82% Routine Home Care 17 Chemed Corporation VITAS - Analysis of Revenue Days of Care - 2019 1.9% 2.4% 95.7% Revenue and Expenses - 2019 75.0% Field Patient Care Income 12.2% 7.4% Taxes 3.8% Net Depreciation - Central Amortization Income Support 1.6% 18 Revenues - 2019 8% 10% 82% Adjusted EBITDA - 2019 Hospice Program Direct 52.9% 23.3% 6.9% 16.9% Hospice Central Program Support Indirect EBITDA Chemed Corporation VITAS - Operations as a Percent of Revenue 78.2% 79.7% 77.3% 76.6% 77.9% 77.6% 78.2% 77.2% 77.6% 76.7% (1)(1) 2018 and 2019 include the impact of the new revenue recognition accounting standard. Prior periods are not restated for the 2018 revenue recognition accounting standard. 19 Chemed Corporation VITAS - 49 Locations (as of September 30, 2020) 20 Chemed Corporation VITAS 2019 Discharge Rate - Total Population: 68,857 patients (MLOS 16) Median 21 Chemed Corporation VITAS 2019 Discharge Rate - Total After 180 Days Population: 9,934 patients 22 Chemed Corporation VITAS Admissions by Diagnosis - 2019 23 Chemed Corporation VITAS 2019 Discharge Rate - All Diagnosis Population: 68,857 Days 24 Chemed Corporation Analysis of VITAS Discharges 2004-2019 Total Discharges Total Live Discharges 25 Chemed Corporation VITAS Analysis of Gross Revenue By Level of Care 2003 through 2019 ($000) 26 Chemed Corporation VITAS Analysis of Average Daily Census (ADC) 2003 through 2019 11,477 10,030 7,428 14,383 13,406 11,980 14,584 18,846 17,742 15,992 16,550 15,385 27 Chemed Corporation VITAS Analysis of Direct Gross Profit Contribution Margin By Level of Care 2003 through 2019 (in millions) 28 Chemed Corporation VITAS - Summary of Operations (a) For The Years Ended December 31, 2004 through 2019 (in thousands, except percentages) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) Average Annual 2004 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Inc./(Dec.) (1) Service Revenues and Sales $ 531,136 $ 925,810 $ 986,272 $ 1,067,037 $ 1,045,113 $ 1,064,205 $ 1,115,551 $ 1,123,317 $ 1,148,260 $ 1,197,562 $ 1,281,184 6.0% (2) EBITDA (b) 65,685 146,652 147,243 158,251 142,770 158,719 169,768 156,172 92,899 199,568 224,757 8.5% (3) Adj. EBITDA (b) 64,553 143,656 144,944 156,289 151,156 155,449 167,498 159,393 172,401 188,764 216,880 8.4% (4) Adj. EBITDA Margin (b) 12.2% 15.5% 14.7% 14.6% 14.5% 14.6% 15.0% 14.2% 15.0% 15.8% 16.9% n.a. (5) Net Income (GAAP) 33,052 79,796 80,358 86,577 76,144 86,186 93,346 84,961 57,645 138,846 155,822 10.9% (6) Adj. Net Income (b) 32,961 80,465 81,186 87,338 84,023 87,585 96,418 91,190 103,121 140,710 163,752 11.3% (7) Adj. Net Income as a percent of Sales 6.2% 8.7% 8.2% 8.2% 8.0% 8.2% 8.6% 8.1% 9.0% 11.7% 12.8% n.a. Assumes VITAS was purchased on January 1, 2004 See Appendix at the back of this presentation for reconciliation from GAAP reported results to adjusted (non-GAAP) results 29 Chemed Corporation VITAS - Operating Results(a) (in thousands, except percentages) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) (13) Average Annual 2003 (b) 2004 (b) 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Inc./(Dec.) (1) Net Service Revenue $ 441,017 $ 531,136 $ 925,810 $ 986,272 $ 1,067,037 $ 1,045,113 $ 1,064,205 $ 1,115,551 $ 1,123,317 $ 1,148,260 $ 1,197,562 $ 1,281,184 6.9% (2) Cost of field patient care $ 345,189 $ 415,341 $ 709,094 $ 766,732 $ 831,321 $ 813,600 $ 825,739 $ 862,587 $ 878,092 $ 886,062 $ 929,306 $ 982,056 6.8% (3) Gross profit $ 95,828 $ 115,795 $ 216,716 $ 219,540 $ 235,716 $ 231,513 $ 238,466 $ 252,964 $ 245,225 $ 262,198 $ 268,256 $ 299,128 7.4% (4) Selling and G&A expenses $ 53,526 $ 51,266 $ 74,531 $ 76,357 $ 81,188 $ 82,969 $ 85,183 $ 89,879 $ 92,550 $ 95,215 $ 80,969 $ 86,345 3.0% (5) Depreciation & amortization $ 9,285 $ 10,149 $ 18,124 $ 17,821 $ 18,349 $ 19,534 $ 19,049 $ 19,547 $ 19,090 $ 18,630 $ 19,700 $ 20,055 4.9% (6) Other operating expense $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 10,500 $ - $ - $ 4,491 $ 85,614 $ 1,130 $ 6,546 n.a (7) Income from operations $ 33,017 $ 54,380 $ 124,061 $ 125,362 $ 136,179 $ 118,510 $ 134,234 $ 143,538 $ 129,094 $ 62,739 $ 166,457 $ 186,182 11.4% (8) EBITDA $ 42,986 $ 65,685 $ 146,652 $ 147,243 $ 158,251 $ 142,770 $ 158,719 $ 169,768 $ 156,172 $ 92,899 $ 199,568 $ 224,757 10.9% (9) Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,302 $ 64,553 $ 143,656 $ 144,944 $ 156,289 $ 151,156 $ 155,449 $ 167,498 $ 159,393 $ 172,401 $ 188,764 $ 216,880 10.8% Percent of Sales (10) Net Service Revenue 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% (11) Cost of field patient care 78.3% 78.2% 76.6% 77.7% 77.9% 77.8% 77.6% 77.3% 78.2% 77.2% 77.6% 76.7% (12) Gross profit 21.7% 21.8% 23.4% 22.3% 22.1% 22.2% 22.4% 22.7% 21.8% 22.8% 22.4% 23.3% (13) Selling and G&A expenses 12.1% 9.7% 8.1% 7.7% 7.6% 7.9% 8.0% 8.1% 8.2% 8.3% 6.8% 6.7% (14) Depreciation & amortization 2.1% 1.9% 2.0% 1.8% 1.7% 1.9% 1.8% 1.8% 1.7% 1.6% 1.6% 1.6% (15) Other operating expense 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 1.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.4% 7.5% 0.1% 0.5% (16) Income from operations 7.5% 10.2% 13.4% 12.7% 12.8% 11.3% 12.6% 12.9% 11.5% 5.5% 13.9% 14.5% (17) EBITDA 9.7% 12.4% 15.8% 14.9% 14.8% 13.7% 14.9% 15.2% 13.9% 8.1% 16.7% 17.5% (18) Adjusted EBITDA 9.6% 12.2% 15.5% 14.7% 14.6% 14.5% 14.6% 15.0% 14.2% 15.0% 15.8% 16.9% Continuing operations VITAS was acquired in February 2004. This schedule assumes VITAS was acquired January 1, 2003. 30 Chemed Corporation VITAS - Results from Continuing Operations ($000) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) Full-Year Results Nine Months Ended September 30, Fav/(Unfav) Fav/(Unfav) 2018 2019 % Growth 2019 2020 % Growth (1) Service Revenues Before Medicare Cap $ 1,201,685 $ 1,293,599 7.6% $ 949,194 $ 1,006,655 6.1% (2) Medicare Cap (4,123) (12,415) (201.1%) (7,915) (4,178) 47.2% (3) Net Service Revenues and Sales $ 1,197,562 $ 1,281,184 7.0% $ 941,279 $ 1,002,477 6.5% (4) Adj. Net Income (a) $ 140,710 $ 163,752 16.4% $ 76,302 $ 84,966 11.4% (5) Adj. EBITDA (a) 188,764 216,880 14.9% 150,911 196,719 30.4% (6) Adj. EBITDA Margin (a) 15.8% 16.9% 1.1 pts. 16.0% 19.6% 3.6 pts. (7) Capital Expenditures 25,829 25,208 2.4% 19,743 21,272 (7.7%) Reconciliation from GAAP reported results to adjusted (Non-GAAP) results is provided in the Appendix at the back of this presentation. 31 Chemed Corporation Future of VITAS Short-term Continue organic growth

Acquisitions

Fragmented industry Dominated by "Mom & Pop" not-for-profits Average operating margin in hospice is 4% - 8%*

Access to reasonably priced capital critical to expansion Long-term ◆Government reimbursement structure will drive VITAS' future ◆Consolidation Will "pure play" dominate industry?

Will continuum of care dominate?

Self referral Control of patient

Consolidation continues Acquire other healthcare providers Divest VITAS to diverse healthcare provider *Source - MedPac 32 Chemed Corporation VITAS - Operating Metrics ($000) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) (13) (14) (16) (17) (15) 2016 (d) 2017 (d) 2018 2019 2020 Operating Metrics Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 (1) Average Daily Census (ADC) 16,201 16,160 16,222 16,398 16,652 16,920 17,209 17,643 17,957 18,149 18,345 18,681 19,086 19,258 19,215 19,195 19,045 (2) Admissions 16,157 15,889 17,563 16,311 16,000 16,575 18,279 16,858 16,403 16,579 17,758 17,491 17,131 17,479 18,603 16,822 17,943 (3) Discharges 15,690 16,282 17,213 16,124 15,726 16,553 17,558 16,474 16,171 16,623 17,339 17,008 16,951 17,575 18,196 17,000 18,205 (4) Average Length of Stay (ALOS) 87.7 91.4 88.7 85.2 89.5 91.4 87.9 89.0 90.0 92.6 91.3 91.1 92.6 95.2 90.7 90.9 97.1 (Days): (5) Median Length of Stay (Days) 16 16 15 16 16 16 15 17 18 17 15 16 17 16 14 14 14 (6) Total Revenue Before Medicare Cap $283,093 $284,186 $282,316 $284,957 $288,951 $294,718 $290,195 $297,335 $303,714 $310,439 $310,181 $315,948 $323,065 $344,405 $340,416 $333,215 $333,025 Reduction ($000) (7) Medicare Cap Reduction ($228) $0 $0 ($247) $0 ($2,435) $1,818 ($536) ($1,950) ($3,454) ($3,400) ($3,198) ($1,317) ($4,500) ($2,500) ($5,750) $4,072 (8) Revenue After Medicare Cap $282,865 $284,186 $282,316 $284,710 $288,951 $292,283 $292,013 $296,799 $301,764 $306,985 $306,781 $312,750 $321,748 $339,905 $337,916 $327,465 $337,097 Reduction ($000) (9) % Routine Home Care 79.6% 80.4% 79.9% 81.2% 81.9% 82.3% 81.5% 82.6% 83.2% 83.0% 82.0% 82.7% 83.2% 78.5% 78.1% 81.5% 82.0% (10) % InPatient 8.4% 8.3% 8.5% 7.7% 7.8% 7.5% 7.5% 6.6% 6.3% 6.6% 7.1% 7.1% 7.1% 8.8% 9.3% 7.6% 8.1% (11) % Continuous Care 12.0% 11.3% 11.6% 11.1% 10.3% 10.2% 10.4% 10.1% 9.8% 9.8% 10.2% 9.5% 8.9% 11.7% 11.7% 10.2% 9.0% (12) % Other - - - - - - (1.2%) (1.9%) (1.1%) (1.1%) (1.2%) 0.7% (1.4%) (1.0%) (1.3%) (1.0%) (1.2%) (13) % Medicare Cap (0.1%) 0.0% 0.0% (0.1%) 0.0% (0.8%) 0.6% (0.1%) (0.6%) (1.1%) (0.9%) (1.0%) (0.4%) (1.3%) (0.7%) (1.7%) 1.2% Direct Care Margins: (a) (14) Routine Home Care 51.4% 53.1% 51.3% 52.8% 52.4% 53.9% 52.1% 52.6% 53.0% 53.9% 52.7% 53.5% 53.4% 53.7% 51.9% 54.7% 55.8% (15) In Patient Care -2.4% 1.2% 5.9% 3.7% 3.4% 8.5% 7.5% 4.2% 3.1% 3.9% 6.5% 7.4% 4.1% 20.6% 17.8% 1.8% 9.5% (16) Continuous Care 12.2% 15.8% 15.6% 18.0% 17.3% 16.8% 17.7% 17.3% 17.3% 18.4% 18.2% 17.9% 16.8% 38.9% 35.6% 35.2% 32.2% (17) Gross Profit (Direct and Indirect) $58,455 $68,464 $60,638 $64,941 $66,832 $69,786 $64,757 $63,726 $68,758 $71,014 $67,038 $71,646 $74,197 $86,246 $78,487 $60,650 $90,461 ($000) (b) (c) (18) Gross Profit Margin (b) (c) 20.7% 24.1% 21.5% 22.8% 23.1% 23.9% 22.2% 21.5% 22.8% 23.1% 21.9% 22.9% 23.1% 25.4% 23.2% 18.5% 26.8% (19) Pro Forma Selling, General & Admin $21,775 $23,354 $24,294 $24,531 $23,783 $22,607 $20,510 $20,702 $20,394 $19,363 $21,536 $21,682 $21,965 $21,162 $22,269 $21,072 $21,799 Exp (c) (20) Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA ($000) $38,632 $46,225 $38,422 $42,601 $43,922 $47,456 $44,687 $43,110 $48,945 $52,024 $46,319 $51,616 $52,976 $65,970 $57,749 $66,717 $72,254 (c) (21) Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.7% 16.3% 13.6% 15.0% 15.2% 16.2% 15.3% 14.5% 16.2% 16.9% 15.1% 16.5% 16.5% 19.4% 17.1% 20.3% 21.4% (c) Excludes any Medicare cap Includes any Medicare cap Excludes depreciation, amortization. 2016 and 2017 are not restated for the 2018 GAAP Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard. Excludes any Medicare cap Includes any Medicare cap Excludes depreciation, amortization. 2016 and 2017 are not restated for the 2018 GAAP Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard. 33 Chemed Corporation Appendix EPS(1) and Stock Price(2) History Diluted EPS (GAAP) Chemed has delivered strong and consistent EPS to stockholders since 2003, 21.9% 16-year CAGR Adj. Stock Price Diluted EPS (GAAP) Adj. Stock Price (1) Diluted EPS from continuing operations (GAAP) Chemed Corporation 35 (2) Adjusted for stock splits Medicare Hospice Spending (in billions) 36 Chemed Corporation Growth in Hospice Programs 3,385 3,498 3,585 2,255 3,727 3,925 4,092 4,199 4,382 4,488 4,639 2000 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Source: MedPAC Report to the Congress - 2011 through 2020 37 Chemed Corporation CHEMED CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA and ADJUSTED NET INCOME FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2004 THROUGH 2019 (IN THOUSANDS) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) (13) (14) (15) (16) 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (1) Net income/(loss) $ 27,512 $ 35,817 $ 50,651 $ 61,641 $ 67,281 $ 73,784 $ 81,831 $ 85,979 $ 89,304 $ 77,227 $ 99,317 $ 110,274 $ 108,743 $ 98,177 $ 205,544 $ 219,923 (2) Discontinued operations (8,417) 411 7,071 (1,201) 1,088 253 - - - - - - - - - - (3) Interest expense 21,158 21,264 17,468 14,921 12,123 11,599 11,959 13,888 14,723 15,035 8,186 3,645 3,715 4,272 4,990 4,535 (4) Income taxes 13,736 18,428 32,562 37,721 47,035 46,583 52,000 54,577 56,515 46,602 63,437 69,852 68,311 18,740 34,056 41,686 (5) Depreciation 14,542 16,150 16,775 20,118 21,581 21,535 24,386 25,247 26,009 27,698 29,881 32,369 34,279 35,488 38,464 40,870 (6) Amortization 3,468 4,036 3,988 4,038 4,034 4,073 2,099 1,466 1,508 1,644 720 1,130 359 137 399 4,335 (7) EBITDA 71,999 96,106 128,515 137,238 153,142 157,827 172,275 181,157 188,059 168,206 201,541 217,270 215,407 156,814 283,453 311,349 Add/(deduct) (8) (Gains)/losses on investments - - 1,445 - - (1,211) - - - - - - - - - - (9) Gain on sale of property - - - (1,138) - - - - - - - - - - - - (10) Impairment loss on transportation equipment - - - - 2,699 - - - - - - - - - - - (11) Interest income (1,874) (2,198) (2,691) (3,304) (743) (423) (444) (426) (809) (847) 29 (281) (383) (427) (671) (513) (12) Equity in earnings of VITAS 4,105 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (13) Advertising cost adjustment 528 691 323 601 225 (540) (679) (1,240) (1,573) (1,166) (1,462) (1,317) (1,333) (1,371) - - (14) Long-term incentive compensation 8,783 5,477 - 7,067 - 5,007 4,734 3,012 360 1,301 2,569 7,519 1,930 4,994 6,618 7,630 (15) Loss/(gain) on extinguishment of debt 3,330 3,971 430 13,798 (3,406) - - - - - - - - - - - (16) Legal expenses of OIG investigation - 637 1,068 227 47 586 1,012 1,188 1,212 2,149 2,141 4,974 5,260 5,194 - - (17) Stock option expense - 215 1,211 4,665 7,303 8,639 7,762 8,376 8,130 6,042 4,802 5,445 8,330 10,485 12,611 14,831 (18) Stock award expense 311 886 1,267 1,232 1,890 2,294 2,558 2,786 3,004 3,046 2,471 2,107 1,855 1,230 446 - (19) Lawsuit settlement 3,135 17,350 272 1,927 - 882 1,853 2,299 1,016 27,646 120 5 1,194 84,689 796 6,000 (20) Debt registration expenses 1,191 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (21) VITAS transactions costs 442 (959) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (22) Prior-period insurance adjustments - (1,663) - - 597 - - - - - - - - - - - (23) Expenses associated with contested proxy solicitation - - - - - 3,989 - - - - - - - - - - (24) Acquisition Expenses - - - - - - 324 121 188 62 24 172 - - 757 4,834 (25) Costs to Shut down HVAC operations - - - - - - - - 1,126 - - - - - - - (26) Securities litigation - - - - - - - - 742 109 327 37 - - - - (27) Severance arrangements - - - - - - - - - 302 - - - - - - (28) Early Retirement Expenses - - - - - - - - - - - - 4,491 - - - (29) Medicare Cap Sequestration adjustment - - - - - - - - - - - - 228 447 1,496 3,982 (30) Other - - (467) (467) - - - - - - - - - - - 548 (31) Loss on sale of transportation equipment - - - - - - - - - - - - - 5,266 - 2,266 (32) Program closure expenses - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1,138 - - (33) Adjusted EBITDA $ 91,950 $ 120,513 $ 131,373 $ 161,846 $ 161,754 $ 177,050 $ 189,395 $ 197,273 $ 201,455 $ 206,850 $ 212,562 $ 235,931 $ 236,979 $ 268,459 $ 305,506 $ 350,927 Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (34) Net income/(loss) $ 27,512 $ 35,817 $ 50,651 $ 61,641 $ 67,281 $ 73,784 $ 81,831 $ 85,979 $ 89,304 $ 77,227 $ 99,317 $ 110,274 $ 108,743 $ 98,177 $ 205,544 $ 219,923 Add/(deduct): (35) Discontinued operations (8,417) 411 7,071 (1,201) 1,088 253 - - - - - - - - - - (36) (Gains)/losses on investments - - 918 - - - - - - - - - - - - - (37) Gain on sale of property - - - (724) - - - - - - - - - - - - (38) Impairment loss on transportation equipment - - - - 1,714 - - - - - - - - - - - (39) Severance charges - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (40) Dividend income from VITAS - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (41) Equity in earnings of VITAS 4,105 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (42) Long-term incentive compensation 5,437 3,434 - 4,427 - 3,134 2,957 1,880 228 822 1,625 4,752 1,221 3,243 5,307 6,440 (43) Loss/(gain) on extinguishment of debt 2,030 2,523 273 8,778 (2,156) - - - - 294 - - - - - - (44) Legal expenses of OIG investigation - 397 662 141 28 363 627 737 752 1,333 1,328 3,072 3,248 3,207 - - (45) Stock option expense - 137 769 2,962 4,619 5,464 4,909 5,298 5,143 3,813 3,022 3,439 5,266 6,892 10,118 12,237 (46) Lawsuit settlement 1,897 10,757 169 1,168 - 534 1,126 1,397 617 16,926 74 3 28 52,504 594 4,476 (47) Prior period tax adjustments (1,620) (1,961) (2,115) - (322) - - - - (1,782) - - - - - - (48) Debt registration expenses 727 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (49) VITAS transactions costs 222 (959) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (50) Prior-period insurance adjustments - (1,014) - - 358 - - - - - - - - - - - (51) Non-cash interest on convertible debt - - - 2,335 3,228 3,988 4,313 4,664 5,041 5,448 2,143 - - - - - (52) Income tax impact of non-taxable investments - - - 46 3,062 (756) - - - - - - - - - - (53) Expenses associated with contested proxy solicitation - - - - - 2,525 - - - - - - - - - - (54) Acquisition Expenses - - - - - - 198 75 114 38 15 104 - - 559 3,557 (55) Costs to Shut down HVAC operations - - - - - - - - 649 - - - - - - - (56) Securities litigation - - - - - - - - 469 69 207 23 - - - - (57) Severance arrangements - - - - - - - - - 184 - - - - - - (58) Early retirement expenses - - - - - - - - - - - - 2,840 - - - (59) Medicare cap sequestration adjustment - - - - - - - - - - - - 141 276 1,114 2,965 (60) Other - - (296) (296) - - - - - - - - - - - 406 (61) Excess tax benefits on stock compensation - - - - - - - - - - - - - (18,932) (22,862) (24,177) (62) Impact of tax reform - - - - - - - - - - - - - (8,302) - - (63) Loss on sale of transportation equipment - - - - - - - - - - - - - 3,314 - 1,733 38 (64) Program closure expenses - - - - - - - - - - - - - 675 - - (65) Amortization of acquired and cancelled franchise agreements - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2,913 (66) Adjusted net income $ 31,893 $ 49,542 $ 58,102 $ 79,277 $ 78,900 $ 89,289 $ 95,961 $ 100,030 $ 102,317 $ 104,372 $ 107,731 $ 121,667 $ 121,487 $ 141,054 $ 200,374 $ 230,473 ROTO-ROOTER GROUP RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA and ADJUSTED NET INCOME FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2004 THROUGH 2019 (IN THOUSANDS) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) (13) (14) (15) (16) 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (1) Net income $ 18,795 $ 27,626 $ 32,454 $ 38,971 $ 33,427 $ 33,040 $ 31,678 $ 34,879 $ 30,905 $ 29,243 $ 42,075 $ 48,573 $ 52,893 $ 73,299 $ 98,711 $ 103,710 (2) Interest expense 206 563 368 495 246 186 233 358 433 322 363 348 332 323 319 345 (3) Income taxes 10,611 16,048 18,748 24,145 20,644 20,372 19,547 21,353 18,770 17,560 25,808 29,630 32,719 32,782 28,850 30,276 (4) Depreciation 8,583 8,271 7,665 8,365 8,294 8,068 7,775 8,130 8,397 9,014 10,702 12,988 14,698 16,667 18,629 20,730 (5) Amortization 119 90 13 (60) 50 114 136 228 246 259 273 372 304 123 387 4,264 (6) EBITDA 38,314 52,598 59,248 71,916 62,661 61,780 59,369 64,948 58,751 56,398 79,221 91,911 100,946 123,194 146,896 159,325 Add/(deduct) (7) Advertising cost adjustment 528 691 323 601 225 (540) (679) (1,240) (1,573) (1,166) (1,462) (1,317) (1,333) (1,371) - - (8) Long-term incentive compensation 1,558 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (9) Lawsuit settlement 3,135 - - 1,927 - 882 1,853 2,299 1,016 17,146 7 5 45 213 - - (10) Prior-period insurance adjustments - (1,663) - - 597 - - - - - - - - - - - (11) Interest income (139) (156) (85) (377) (116) (73) (49) (40) (30) (41) (39) (40) (58) (39) (92) (133) (12) Intercompany interest income (1,041) (2,236) (3,997) (4,993) (3,708) (2,514) (2,612) (2,136) (1,617) (2,055) (2,892) (3,385) (3,595) (5,596) (6,908) (8,152) (13) Acquisition expenses - - - - - - 256 (26) 173 4 23 172 - - 548 4,664 (14) Severance arrangements - - - - - - - - - 302 - - - - - - (15) Costs to shut down HVAC operations - - - - - - - - 1,126 - - - - - - - (16) Stock award amortization - - 59 114 263 327 378 371 386 348 252 268 307 269 100 - (17) Non cash ASC 842 expenses - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 55 (18) Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,355 $ 49,234 $ 55,548 $ 69,188 $ 59,922 $ 59,862 $ 58,516 $ 64,176 $ 58,232 $ 70,936 $ 75,110 $ 87,614 $ 96,312 $ 116,670 $ 140,544 $ 155,759 Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (19) Net income $ 18,795 $ 27,626 $ 32,454 $ 38,971 $ 33,427 $ 33,040 $ 31,678 $ 34,879 $ 30,905 $ 29,243 $ 42,075 $ 48,573 $ 52,893 $ 73,299 $ 98,711 $ 103,710 Add/(deduct): (20) Long-term incentive compensation 982 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (21) Lawsuit settlement 1,897 - - 1,168 - 534 1,126 1,397 617 10,416 4 3 28 129 403 - (22) Prior-period insurance adjustments - (1,014) - - 358 - - - - - - - - - - - (23) Prior-period tax adjustments (630) (1,126) (1,251) - - - - - - - - - - - - - (24) Acquisition expenses - - - - - - 156 (16) 105 2 14 104 - - - 3,429 (25) Severance arrangements - - - - - - - - - 184 - - - - - - (26) Costs to shut down HVAC operations - - - - - - - - 649 - - - - - - - (27) Impact of tax reform - - - - - - - - - - - - - (7,761) - - (28) Non cash ASC 842 expenses - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 40 Amortization of acquired and cancelled franchise agreements - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2,913 (30) Adjusted net income $ 21,044 $ 25,486 $ 31,203 $ 40,139 $ 33,785 $ 33,574 $ 32,960 $ 36,260 $ 32,276 $ 39,845 $ 42,093 $ 48,680 $ 52,921 $ 65,667 $ 99,114 $ 110,092 39 Chemed Corporation VITAS HEALTHCARE GROUP RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA and ADJUSTED NET INCOME FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2004 THROUGH 2019 (a) (IN THOUSANDS) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) (13) (14) (15) (16) 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (1) Net income $ 33,052 $ 34,982 $ 43,546 $ 61,034 $ 64,304 $ 71,696 $ 79,796 $ 80,358 $ 86,577 $ 76,144 $ 86,186 $ 93,346 $ 84,961 $ 57,645 $ 138,846 $ 155,822 (2) Discontinued operations (91) (1,477) 4,872 (1,201) - - - - - - - - - - - - (3) Interest expense 128 153 191 146 155 374 131 229 233 182 207 200 211 188 175 169 (4) Income taxes 22,447 20,097 28,705 35,722 38,458 43,637 48,601 48,835 53,092 46,910 53,278 56,675 51,910 16,436 40,847 48,711 (5) Depreciation 6,192 7,557 8,753 11,446 13,000 13,269 16,161 16,583 17,087 18,149 18,601 18,789 19,035 18,616 19,688 19,984 (6) Amortization 3,957 3,947 3,170 3,368 3,984 3,959 1,963 1,238 1,262 1,385 447 758 55 14 12 71 (7) EBITDA 65,685 65,259 89,237 110,515 119,901 132,935 146,652 147,243 158,251 142,770 158,719 169,768 156,172 92,899 199,568 224,757 Add/(deduct) (8) Legal expenses of OIG investigation - 637 1,068 227 46 586 1,012 1,188 1,212 2,149 2,141 4,974 5,260 5,194 - - (9) Lawsuit settlement - 17,350 272 - - - - - - 10,500 113 - 1,149 84,476 796 6,000 (10) Interest income (373) (237) (114) (151) (137) (267) (220) (295) (703) (750) 78 (241) (325) (388) (580) (380) (11) Intercompany interest income (759) (2,554) (5,329) (7,254) (5,199) (4,314) (4,632) (3,998) (3,180) (4,288) (6,189) (7,499) (7,969) (11,656) (12,832) (18,135) (12) Acquisition expenses - - - - - - 68 147 15 58 1 - - - 209 - (13) Stock award amortization - - 746 616 667 745 776 659 694 717 586 496 387 291 107 - (14) Early retirement expense - - - - - - - - - - - - 4,491 - - - (15) Medicare cap sequestration adjustment - - - - - - - - - - - - 228 447 1,496 3,982 (16) Program closure expenses - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1,138 - - (17) Non cash ASC 842 expenses - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 656 (18) Adjusted EBITDA $ 64,553 $ 80,455 $ 85,880 $ 103,953 $ 115,278 $ 129,685 $ 143,656 $ 144,944 $ 156,289 $ 151,156 $ 155,449 $ 167,498 $ 159,393 $ 172,401 $ 188,764 $ 216,880 Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (19) Net income $ 33,052 $ 34,982 $ 43,546 $ 61,034 $ 64,304 $ 71,696 $ 79,796 $ 80,358 $ 86,577 $ 76,144 $ 86,186 $ 93,346 $ 84,961 $ 57,645 $ 138,846 $ 155,822 (20) Add/(deduct): (21) Discontinued operations (91) (1,477) 4,872 (1,201) - - - - - - - - - - - - (22) Legal expenses of OIG investigation - 397 662 141 28 363 627 737 752 1,333 1,328 3,072 3,248 3,207 - - (23) Lawsuit settlement - 10,757 169 - - - - - - 6,510 70 - - 52,375 594 4,476 (24) Prior-period tax adjustments - - - - (322) - - - - - - - - - - - (25) Acquisition expenses - - - - - - 42 91 9 36 1 - - - 156 - (26) Early retirement expense - - - - - - - - - - - - 2,840 - - - (27) Medicare cap sequestration adjustment - - - - - - - - - - - - 141 276 1,114 2,965 (28) Program closure expenses - - - - - - - - - - - - - 675 - - (29) Impact of tax reform - - - - - - - - - - - - - (11,057) - - (30) Non cash ASC 842 expenses - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 490 (31) Adjusted net income $ 32,961 $ 44,659 $ 49,249 $ 59,974 $ 64,010 $ 72,059 $ 80,465 $ 81,186 $ 87,338 $ 84,023 $ 87,585 $ 96,418 $ 91,190 $ 103,121 $ 140,710 $ 163,753 (a) Assumes VITAS was purchased on January 1, 2004 40 Chemed Corporation CHEMED CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2019 AND 2020 (IN THOUSANDS) 2019 2020 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (1) Net income $ 154,343 $ 205,714 (2) Interest expense 3,402 2,005 (3) Income taxes 27,671 44,435 (4) Depreciation 29,744 34,761 (5) Amortization 1,366 7,476 (6) EBITDA 216,526 294,391 Add/(deduct) (7) Interest income (387) (647) (8) Litigation settlement 6,000 3,095 (9) Long-term incentive compensation 4,552 5,523 (10) Non cash ASC 842 expenses 548 - (11) Stock option expense 10,729 13,296 (12) Acquisition expenses 3,497 - (13) Direct costs related to COVID-19 - 35,483 (14) COVID-19 Medicare cap - - (15) CARES Act grant - (32,184) (16) Impairment loss on transportation equipment 2,266 - (17) Medicare cap sequestration adjustment 3,063 619 (18) Adjusted EBITDA $ 246,794 $ 319,576 Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (19) Net income $ 154,343 $ 205,714 Add/(deduct): (20) Long-term incentive compensation 3,915 5,006 (21) Non cash ASC 842 expenses 406 - (22) Stock option expense 8,804 11,369 (23) Excess tax benefit on stock compensation (18,737) (19,943) (24) Litigation settlement 4,476 2,275 (25) Medicare cap sequestration adjustments 2,279 462 (26) Direct costs related to COVID-19 - 26,435 (27) COVID-19 Medicare cap - - (28) CARES Act grant - (24,009) (29) Impairment loss on transportation equipment 1,733 - (30) Amortization of acquired and cancelled franchise agreements 811 5,185 (31) Acquisition expenses 2,573 - Chemed Corporation 41 (32) Adjusted net income $ 160,603 $ 212,494 ROTO-ROOTER GROUP RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2019 AND 2020 (IN THOUSANDS) (1) (2) 2019 2020 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT and EBITDA (1) Net income $ 76,302 $ 84,966 (2) Interest expense 273 272 (3) Income taxes 22,452 26,031 (4) EBIT 99,027 111,269 Add/(deduct) (5) Non cash ASC 842 expenses 55 - (6) Interest income (91) (68) (7) Intercompany interest income (6,609) (4,422) (8) Acquisition expenses 3,377 - (9) Litigation settlement - 3,095 (10) Direct costs related to COVID-19 - 3,299 (11) Adjusted EBIT 95,759 113,173 (12) Depreciation 14,983 18,035 (13) Amortization 1,313 7,423 (14) Adjusted EBITDA $ 112,055 $ 138,631 42 Chemed Corporation VITAS HEALTHCARE GROUP RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2019 AND 2020 (IN THOUSANDS) (1) (2) Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA 2019 2020 (1) Net income $ 106,400 $ 147,262 (2) Interest expense 150 137 (3) Income taxes 33,636 47,055 (4) Depreciation 14,644 16,622 (5) Amortization 53 53 (6) EBITDA 154,883 211,129 Add/(deduct) (7) Litigation settlement 6,000 - (8) Interest income (296) (566) (9) Intercompany interest income (13,395) (14,463) (10) Medicare cap sequestration adjustment 3,063 619 (11) Non cash ASC 842 expenses 656 - (12) Direct costs related to COVID-19 - 32,184 (13) COVID-19 Medicare cap - - (14) CARES Act grant - (32,184) (15) Adjusted EBITDA $ 150,911 $ 196,719 43 Chemed Corporation 255 East 5th Street Suite 2600 Cincinnati, OH 45202 762-6690 Phone 762-6919 Fax www.chemed.com Kevin J. 