Chemed : 2020 Q3 Investor Presentation

This presentation contains information about Chemed's EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS, which are not measures derived in accordance with GAAP and which exclude components that are important to understanding Chemed's financial performance. In reporting its operating results, Chemed provides EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS measures to help investors and others evaluate the Company's operating results, compare its operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and evaluate its ability to meet its future debt service, capital expenditures and working capital requirements. Chemed's management similarly uses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS to assist it in evaluating the performance of the Company across fiscal periods and in assessing how its performance compares to its peer companies. These measures also help Chemed's management estimate the resources required to meet Chemed's future financial obligations and expenditures. Chemed's EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We calculated Adjusted EBITDA margin by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by service revenues and sales. We calculated Adjusted EBIT margin by dividing Adjusted EBIT by service revenues and sales. Adjusted Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by the number of diluted average shares outstanding, and Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing Net Income by the number of diluted average shares outstanding. A reconciliation of Chemed's net income to its EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted Net Income is presented in appendix tables located in the back of this presentation.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this presentation and the accompanying tables are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "hope," "anticipate," "plan" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Chemed does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve various risks and uncertainties, which could cause Chemed's actual results to differ from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties arise from, among other things, possible changes in regulations governing the hospice care or plumbing and drain cleaning industries; periodic changes in reimbursement levels and procedures under Medicare and Medicaid programs; difficulties predicting patient length of stay and estimating potential Medicare reimbursement obligations; challenges inherent in Chemed's growth strategy; the current shortage of qualified nurses, other healthcare professionals and licensed plumbing and drain cleaning technicians; Chemed's dependence on patient referral sources; and other factors detailed under the caption "Description of Business by Segment" or "Risk Factors" in Chemed's most recent report on form 10-Q or 10-K and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and there are no assurances that the matters contained in such statements will be achieved.
2
Chemed Corporation
Cumulative Results Since the VITAS Acquisition
For the years ended December 31, 2003 through 2019
(1)
(2)
(3)
CAGR
One
Three
Sixteen
Year
Year
Year
Chemed
(1)
Service revenues and sales
8.7%
7.1%
13.4%
(2)
Adj. net income
15.0%
23.8%
23.5%
(3)
Adj. diluted EPS from continuing operations
16.9%
24.4%
24.9%
Roto-Rooter
(4)
Service revenues and sales
12.4%
13.2%
5.9%
(5)
Adj. net income
11.1%
27.7%
14.2%
VITAS
(6)
Service revenues and sales
7.0%
4.5%
6.9%
(7)
Adj. net income
17.8%
22.0%
14.1%
3
(a) VITAS was acquired in February 2004
Chemed Corporation
Chemed -
of Capital Stock
ChemedPurchaseof Capital Stock
For the Period
1, 2007 through September 30, 2020
For the Period January 1, 2007, through September 30, 2020
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
Total
Free
Shares
Returned to
Cash Flow
Repurchased
Dividends
Shareholders
Generated (1)
(1)
Activity in 2007
$
127,881,453
$
5,888,000
$
133,769,453
72,944,000
(2)
Activity in 2008
67,125,500
5,543,000
72,668,500
85,989,000
(3)
Activity in 2009
741,726
8,157,000
8,898,726
139,336,000
(4)
Activity in 2010
104,054,995
11,881,000
115,935,995
60,373,000
(5)
Activity in 2011
143,875,353
12,538,000
156,413,353
144,751,000
(6)
Activity in 2012
60,529,057
13,026,000
73,555,057
96,516,000
(7)
Activity in 2013
92,911,155
14,148,000
107,059,155
121,523,000
(8)
Activity in 2014
110,019,257
14,255,000
124,274,257
66,708,000
(9)
Activity in 2015
59,323,141
15,605,000
74,928,141
127,365,000
(10)
Activity in 2016
102,312,635
16,440,000
118,752,635
95,621,000
(11)
Activity in 2017
94,639,666
17,371,000
112,010,666
98,195,000
(12)
Activity in 2018
158,883,849
18,661,000
177,544,849
234,266,000
(13)
Activity in 2019
92,630,812
19,788,000
112,418,812
301,249,000
(14)
Activity in 2020
122,198,449
15,639,000
137,837,449
402,412,000
(15)
Cumulative Activity
2007 - 2020 (2)
$
1,337,127,048
$
188,940,000
$
1,526,067,048
$ 2,047,248,000
(1)
Net cash provided by operating activities.
(2)
14.5 million shares repurchased at an average cost of $94.17.
4
Chemed Corporation
Adj. EPS(1) and Stock Price(2) History
Adj. Diluted
EPS
Chemed has delivered strong and consistent EPS to
stockholders since 2003, 24.9% 16-year CAGR
Adj. Stock
Price
Adj. Diluted EPS
Adj. Stock Price
(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS (non GAAP); see Appendix at the back of this presentation
for reconciliation from GAAP reported results to adjusted (non-GAAP) results.
5
(2) Adjusted for stock split.
Chemed Corporation
Chemed - Consolidated Summary of Operations
For the years ended December 31, 2003 through 2019
(in thousands, except per share data)
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
(7)
(8)
(9)
(10)
(11)
(12)
(13)
Average
Annual
2003
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Inc./(Dec.)
(1)
Service Revenues
and Sales (a)
$ 260,776
$ 1,190,236
$ 1,280,545
$ 1,355,970
$ 1,430,043
$ 1,413,329
$ 1,456,282
$ 1,543,388
$ 1,576,881
$ 1,666,724
$ 1,782,648
$ 1,938,555
13.4%
(2)
EBITDA (c)
30,366
157,827
172,275
181,157
188,059
168,206
201,541
217,270
215,407
156,814
283,453
311,349
15.7%
(3)
Adj. EBITDA (c)
25,118
177,050
189,395
197,273
201,455
206,850
212,562
235,931
236,979
268,459
305,506
350,927
17.9%
(4)
Net Income (GAAP)
11,188
73,784
81,831
85,979
89,304
77,227
99,317
110,274
108,743
98,177
205,544
219,923
20.5%
(5)
Adj. Net Income (c)
7,894
89,289
95,961
100,030
102,317
104,372
107,731
121,667
121,487
141,054
200,374
230,473
23.5%
(6)
Diluted EPS (GAAP)
0.56
3.24
3.55
4.10
4.62
4.16
5.57
6.33
6.48
5.86
12.23
13.31
21.9%
(7)
Adj. Diluted EPS (c) (d)
0.40
3.93
4.17
4.78
5.29
5.62
6.07
6.98
7.24
8.43
11.93
13.95
24.9%
(8)
Diluted Average
19,908
22,742
23,031
20,945
19,339
18,585
17,738
17,422
16,789
16,742
16,803
16,527
(1.2%)
Shares Outstanding
Continuing operations
Restated for the retrospective adoption of FASB Staff Position No. APB 14-1, "Accounting for Convertible Debt Instruments that May Be
Settled in Cash upon Conversion (Including Partial Cash Settlement)," effective January 1, 2009
See footnote (d) below and the Appendix at the back of this presentation for reconciliation from GAAP reported results to adjusted (non- GAAP results
Adj. Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing Adj. Net Income by Diluted Average Shares Outstanding, and Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing Net Income by Diluted Average Shares Outstanding
6
Chemed Corporation
Chemed - Results from Continuing Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
Full-Year Results
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Fav/(Unfav)
Fav/(Unfav)
2018
2019
% Growth
2019
2020
% Growth
(1)
Service Revenues and Sales
$1,782,648
$1,938,555
8.7%
$ 1,416,231
$ 1,546,294
9.2%
(2)
Adj. EBITDA (a)
305,506
350,927
14.9%
246,794
319,576
29.5%
(3)
Adj. EBITDA Margin (a)
17.1%
18.1%
1.0 pts.
17.4%
20.7%
3.3 pts.
(4)
Adj. Net Income (a)
200,374
230,473
15.0%
160,603
212,494
32.3%
(5)
Adj. Diluted EPS (a) (b)
11.93
13.95
16.9%
9.73
12.94
33.0%
(6)
Capital Expenditures
52,872
53,022
(0.3%)
39,753
42,670
(7.3%)
See footnote (b) below and the Appendix at the back of this presentation for reconciliation from GAAP reported results to adjusted (non-GAAP) results.
Adj. Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing Adj. Net Income by Diluted Average Shares Outstanding, and Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing Net Income by Diluted Average Shares Outstanding.
7
Chemed Corporation
Chemed Corporation Revenue
See Appendix at the back of this presentation for reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income
8
Chemed Corporation
Roto-Rooter Company Overview
10
(a) See Appendix at the back of this presentation for reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income
Chemed Corporation
Chemed Growth Strategy - Roto-Rooter
Continue to increase efficiency
Acquire franchisee territories at reasonable valuations
$75 - $100 million in franchise street sales in desirable markets
Purchase at 6-8 times Proforma Adjusted EBITDA
Minimal capital expenditure
Focus on earnings and cash flow
Company-owned Territories
11
Chemed Corporation
Roto-Rooter - Gross Revenue Analysis ($000)
2018 and 2019 reflect GAAP Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard. Prior years are not restated for the 2018 Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard.
12
Chemed Corporation
Roto-Rooter - Summary of Operations
For The Years Ended December 31, 2004 through 2019
(in thousands, except percentages)
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
(7)
(8)
(9)
(10)
(11)
(12)
(13)
Average
Annual
2004
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Inc./(Dec.)
(1)
Service Revenues
$ 276,611
$ 335,893
$ 354,735
$ 369,698
$ 363,006
$ 368,216
$ 392,077
$ 427,837
$ 453,564
$ 518,464
$ 585,086
$ 657,371
5.9%
and Sales (a)
(2)
EBITDA (b)
38,314
61,780
59,369
64,948
58,751
56,398
79,221
91,911
100,946
123,194
146,896
159,325
10.0%
(3)
Adj. EBITDA (b)
42,355
59,862
58,516
64,176
58,232
70,936
75,110
87,614
96,312
116,670
140,544
155,759
9.1%
(4)
Adj. EBITDA Margin (b)
15.3%
17.8%
16.5%
17.4%
16.0%
19.3%
19.2%
20.5%
21.2%
22.5%
24.0%
23.7%
n.a.
(5)
Net Income (GAAP)
18,795
33,040
31,678
34,879
30,905
29,243
42,075
48,573
52,893
73,299
98,711
103,710
12.1%
(6)
Adj. Net Income (b)
21,044
33,574
32,960
36,260
32,276
39,845
42,093
48,680
52,921
65,667
99,114
110,092
11.7%
Continuing Operations
See Appendix at the back of this presentation for reconciliation from GAAP reported results to adjusted (non-GAAP) results
13
Chemed Corporation
Roto-Rooter - Results from Continuing Operations
($000)
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
Full-Year Results
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Fav/(Unfav)
Fav/(Unfav)
2018
2019
% Growth
2019
2020
% Growth
(1)
Service Revenues and Sales
$ 585,086
$ 657,371
12.4%
$ 474,952
$ 543,817
14.5%
(2)
Net Income (GAAP)
98,711
103,710
5.1%
76,302
84,966
11.4%
(3)
Adj. EBITDA (a)
140,544
155,759
10.8%
112,055
138,631
23.7%
(4)
Adj. EBITDA Margin (a)
24.0%
23.7%
(0.3) pts.
23.6%
25.5%
1.9 pts.
(5)
Adj. EBIT (a)
121,528
130,765
7.6%
95,759
113,171
18.2%
(6)
Adj. EBIT Margin (a)
20.8%
19.9%
(0.9) pts.
20.2%
20.8%
0.6 pts.
(7)
Capital Expenditures
26,915
26,814
0.4%
19,010
16,152
15.0%
Reconciliation from GAAP reported results to adjusted (non-GAAP) results is provided in the Appendix at the back of this presentation.
14
Chemed Corporation
Future of Roto-Rooter
Continue to Consolidate Franchises
Purchase at reasonable multiples
Avoid over-paying for current acquisitions
Inflates expectations/demands of remaining franchisees
Utilize Cash Flow for:
Purchase of franchises
Acquisition of hospices
Share buy-back, increased dividends
Roto-RooterDivestiture Considerations:
If after-tax proceeds can be reinvested at higher return, risk adjusted
If Chemed's capital structure and cash flow without Roto-Rooter provide it significant flexibility to support continued growth of VITAS
If tax-freespin-off creates long-term stockholder value
15
Chemed Corporation
VITAS Healthcare Company Overview
Largest provider of hospice services for patients with severe, life-limiting illnesses with approximately 7% of the U.S. market share
Operates a comprehensive range of hospice services through 49 operating programs in 14 states and the District of Columbia
Utilizes an approach for customized plans of care which is intended to maximize quality and enhance patient satisfaction
Operating statistics:
Revenues: $337 million (Q3 2020)
Average daily census per established program: approximately 400 ADC, largest approximately 2,000 (Q3 2020)
Average length of stay: 97.1 (Q3 2020)
Approximately 11,600 employees, including approximately 4,300 nurses (Q3 2020)
Revenue by Payer - 2019
Medicaid
Private - 4.0%
5.0%
91.0%
Medicare
Revenues - 2019
General
Continuous
8%
10%
Inpatient
Home
Care
Care
82%
Routine Home Care
17
Chemed Corporation
VITAS - Analysis of Revenue
Days of Care - 2019
1.9% 2.4%
95.7%
Revenue and Expenses - 2019
75.0%
Field Patient
Care
Income
12.2%
7.4%
Taxes
3.8%
Net
Depreciation -
Central
Amortization
Income
Support
1.6%
18
Revenues - 2019
8% 10%
82%
Adjusted EBITDA - 2019
Hospice Program
Direct
52.9%
23.3%
6.9%
16.9%
Hospice
Central
Program
Support
Indirect
EBITDA
Chemed Corporation
VITAS - Operations as a Percent of Revenue
78.2%
79.7%
77.3%
76.6%
77.9%
77.6%
78.2%
77.2%
77.6%
76.7%
(1)(1)
2018 and 2019 include the impact of the new revenue recognition accounting standard. Prior periods are not restated for the 2018 revenue recognition accounting standard.
19
Chemed Corporation
VITAS - 49 Locations (as of September 30, 2020)
20
Chemed Corporation
VITAS 2019 Discharge Rate - Total
Population: 68,857 patients (MLOS 16)
Median
21
Chemed Corporation
VITAS 2019 Discharge Rate - Total
After 180 Days
Population: 9,934 patients
22
Chemed Corporation
VITAS Admissions by Diagnosis - 2019
23
Chemed Corporation
VITAS 2019 Discharge Rate - All Diagnosis
Population: 68,857
Days
24
Chemed Corporation
Analysis of VITAS Discharges 2004-2019
Total
Discharges
Total Live
Discharges
25
Chemed Corporation
VITAS Analysis of Gross Revenue By Level of Care
2003 through 2019
($000)
26
Chemed Corporation
VITAS Analysis of Average Daily Census (ADC)
2003 through 2019
11,477
10,030
7,428
14,383
13,406
11,980
14,584
18,846
17,742
15,992 16,550
15,385
27
Chemed Corporation
VITAS Analysis of Direct Gross Profit Contribution
Margin By Level of Care
2003 through 2019 (in millions)
28
Chemed Corporation
VITAS - Summary of Operations (a)
For The Years Ended December 31, 2004 through 2019
(in thousands, except percentages)
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
(7)
(8)
(9)
(10)
(11)
(12)
Average
Annual
2004
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Inc./(Dec.)
(1)
Service Revenues
and Sales
$ 531,136
$ 925,810
$ 986,272
$ 1,067,037
$ 1,045,113
$ 1,064,205
$ 1,115,551
$ 1,123,317
$ 1,148,260
$ 1,197,562
$ 1,281,184
6.0%
(2)
EBITDA (b)
65,685
146,652
147,243
158,251
142,770
158,719
169,768
156,172
92,899
199,568
224,757
8.5%
(3)
Adj. EBITDA (b)
64,553
143,656
144,944
156,289
151,156
155,449
167,498
159,393
172,401
188,764
216,880
8.4%
(4)
Adj. EBITDA
Margin (b)
12.2%
15.5%
14.7%
14.6%
14.5%
14.6%
15.0%
14.2%
15.0%
15.8%
16.9%
n.a.
(5)
Net Income (GAAP)
33,052
79,796
80,358
86,577
76,144
86,186
93,346
84,961
57,645
138,846
155,822
10.9%
(6)
Adj. Net Income (b)
32,961
80,465
81,186
87,338
84,023
87,585
96,418
91,190
103,121
140,710
163,752
11.3%
(7)
Adj. Net Income as
a percent of Sales
6.2%
8.7%
8.2%
8.2%
8.0%
8.2%
8.6%
8.1%
9.0%
11.7%
12.8%
n.a.
Assumes VITAS was purchased on January 1, 2004
See Appendix at the back of this presentation for reconciliation from GAAP reported results to adjusted (non-GAAP) results
29
Chemed Corporation
VITAS - Operating Results(a)
(in thousands, except percentages)
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
(7)
(8)
(9)
(10)
(11)
(12)
(13)
Average
Annual
2003 (b)
2004 (b)
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Inc./(Dec.)
(1)
Net Service Revenue
$
441,017
$
531,136
$
925,810
$
986,272
$
1,067,037
$
1,045,113
$
1,064,205
$
1,115,551
$
1,123,317
$
1,148,260
$
1,197,562
$
1,281,184
6.9%
(2)
Cost of field patient care
$
345,189
$
415,341
$
709,094
$
766,732
$
831,321
$
813,600
$
825,739
$
862,587
$
878,092
$
886,062
$
929,306
$
982,056
6.8%
(3)
Gross profit
$
95,828
$
115,795
$
216,716
$
219,540
$
235,716
$
231,513
$
238,466
$
252,964
$
245,225
$
262,198
$
268,256
$
299,128
7.4%
(4)
Selling and G&A expenses
$
53,526
$
51,266
$
74,531
$
76,357
$
81,188
$
82,969
$
85,183
$
89,879
$
92,550
$
95,215
$
80,969
$
86,345
3.0%
(5)
Depreciation & amortization
$
9,285
$
10,149
$
18,124
$
17,821
$
18,349
$
19,534
$
19,049
$
19,547
$
19,090
$
18,630
$
19,700
$
20,055
4.9%
(6)
Other operating expense
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
10,500
$
-
$
-
$
4,491
$
85,614
$
1,130
$
6,546
n.a
(7)
Income from operations
$
33,017
$
54,380
$
124,061
$
125,362
$
136,179
$
118,510
$
134,234
$
143,538
$
129,094
$
62,739
$
166,457
$
186,182
11.4%
(8)
EBITDA
$
42,986
$
65,685
$
146,652
$
147,243
$
158,251
$
142,770
$
158,719
$
169,768
$
156,172
$
92,899
$
199,568
$
224,757
10.9%
(9)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
42,302
$
64,553
$
143,656
$
144,944
$
156,289
$
151,156
$
155,449
$
167,498
$
159,393
$
172,401
$
188,764
$
216,880
10.8%
Percent of Sales
(10)
Net Service Revenue
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
(11)
Cost of field patient care
78.3%
78.2%
76.6%
77.7%
77.9%
77.8%
77.6%
77.3%
78.2%
77.2%
77.6%
76.7%
(12)
Gross profit
21.7%
21.8%
23.4%
22.3%
22.1%
22.2%
22.4%
22.7%
21.8%
22.8%
22.4%
23.3%
(13)
Selling and G&A expenses
12.1%
9.7%
8.1%
7.7%
7.6%
7.9%
8.0%
8.1%
8.2%
8.3%
6.8%
6.7%
(14)
Depreciation & amortization
2.1%
1.9%
2.0%
1.8%
1.7%
1.9%
1.8%
1.8%
1.7%
1.6%
1.6%
1.6%
(15)
Other operating expense
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
1.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.4%
7.5%
0.1%
0.5%
(16)
Income from operations
7.5%
10.2%
13.4%
12.7%
12.8%
11.3%
12.6%
12.9%
11.5%
5.5%
13.9%
14.5%
(17)
EBITDA
9.7%
12.4%
15.8%
14.9%
14.8%
13.7%
14.9%
15.2%
13.9%
8.1%
16.7%
17.5%
(18)
Adjusted EBITDA
9.6%
12.2%
15.5%
14.7%
14.6%
14.5%
14.6%
15.0%
14.2%
15.0%
15.8%
16.9%
Continuing operations
VITAS was acquired in February 2004. This schedule assumes VITAS was acquired January 1, 2003.
30
Chemed Corporation
VITAS - Results from Continuing Operations
($000)
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
Full-Year Results
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Fav/(Unfav)
Fav/(Unfav)
2018
2019
% Growth
2019
2020
% Growth
(1)
Service Revenues Before
Medicare Cap
$
1,201,685
$
1,293,599
7.6%
$
949,194
$
1,006,655
6.1%
(2)
Medicare Cap
(4,123)
(12,415)
(201.1%)
(7,915)
(4,178)
47.2%
(3)
Net Service Revenues and Sales
$
1,197,562
$
1,281,184
7.0%
$
941,279
$
1,002,477
6.5%
(4)
Adj. Net Income (a)
$
140,710
$
163,752
16.4%
$
76,302
$
84,966
11.4%
(5)
Adj. EBITDA (a)
188,764
216,880
14.9%
150,911
196,719
30.4%
(6)
Adj. EBITDA Margin (a)
15.8%
16.9%
1.1 pts.
16.0%
19.6%
3.6 pts.
(7)
Capital Expenditures
25,829
25,208
2.4%
19,743
21,272
(7.7%)
Reconciliation from GAAP reported results to adjusted (Non-GAAP) results is provided in the Appendix at the back of this presentation.
31
Chemed Corporation
Future of VITAS
Short-term
Continue organic growth
Acquisitions
Fragmented industry
Dominated by "Mom & Pop" not-for-profits
Average operating margin in hospice is 4% - 8%*
Access to reasonably priced capital critical to expansion
Long-term
◆Government reimbursement structure will drive VITAS' future
◆Consolidation
Will "pure play" dominate industry?
Will continuum of care dominate?
Self referral
Control of patient
Consolidation continues
Acquire other healthcare providers
Divest VITAS to diverse healthcare provider
*Source - MedPac
32
Chemed Corporation
VITAS - Operating Metrics
($000)
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
(7)
(8)
(9)
(10)
(11)
(12)
(13)
(14)
(16)
(17)
(15)
2016 (d)
2017 (d)
2018
2019
2020
Operating Metrics
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
(1)
Average Daily Census (ADC)
16,201
16,160
16,222
16,398
16,652
16,920
17,209
17,643
17,957
18,149
18,345
18,681
19,086
19,258
19,215
19,195
19,045
(2)
Admissions
16,157
15,889
17,563
16,311
16,000
16,575
18,279
16,858
16,403
16,579
17,758
17,491
17,131
17,479
18,603
16,822
17,943
(3)
Discharges
15,690
16,282
17,213
16,124
15,726
16,553
17,558
16,474
16,171
16,623
17,339
17,008
16,951
17,575
18,196
17,000
18,205
(4)
Average Length of Stay (ALOS)
87.7
91.4
88.7
85.2
89.5
91.4
87.9
89.0
90.0
92.6
91.3
91.1
92.6
95.2
90.7
90.9
97.1
(Days):
(5)
Median Length of Stay (Days)
16
16
15
16
16
16
15
17
18
17
15
16
17
16
14
14
14
(6)
Total Revenue Before Medicare Cap
$283,093
$284,186
$282,316
$284,957
$288,951
$294,718
$290,195
$297,335
$303,714
$310,439
$310,181
$315,948
$323,065
$344,405
$340,416
$333,215
$333,025
Reduction ($000)
(7)
Medicare Cap Reduction
($228)
$0
$0
($247)
$0
($2,435)
$1,818
($536)
($1,950)
($3,454)
($3,400)
($3,198)
($1,317)
($4,500)
($2,500)
($5,750)
$4,072
(8)
Revenue After Medicare Cap
$282,865
$284,186
$282,316
$284,710
$288,951
$292,283
$292,013
$296,799
$301,764
$306,985
$306,781
$312,750
$321,748
$339,905
$337,916
$327,465
$337,097
Reduction ($000)
(9)
% Routine Home Care
79.6%
80.4%
79.9%
81.2%
81.9%
82.3%
81.5%
82.6%
83.2%
83.0%
82.0%
82.7%
83.2%
78.5%
78.1%
81.5%
82.0%
(10)
% InPatient
8.4%
8.3%
8.5%
7.7%
7.8%
7.5%
7.5%
6.6%
6.3%
6.6%
7.1%
7.1%
7.1%
8.8%
9.3%
7.6%
8.1%
(11)
% Continuous Care
12.0%
11.3%
11.6%
11.1%
10.3%
10.2%
10.4%
10.1%
9.8%
9.8%
10.2%
9.5%
8.9%
11.7%
11.7%
10.2%
9.0%
(12)
% Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1.2%)
(1.9%)
(1.1%)
(1.1%)
(1.2%)
0.7%
(1.4%)
(1.0%)
(1.3%)
(1.0%)
(1.2%)
(13)
% Medicare Cap
(0.1%)
0.0%
0.0%
(0.1%)
0.0%
(0.8%)
0.6%
(0.1%)
(0.6%)
(1.1%)
(0.9%)
(1.0%)
(0.4%)
(1.3%)
(0.7%)
(1.7%)
1.2%
Direct Care Margins: (a)
(14)
Routine Home Care
51.4%
53.1%
51.3%
52.8%
52.4%
53.9%
52.1%
52.6%
53.0%
53.9%
52.7%
53.5%
53.4%
53.7%
51.9%
54.7%
55.8%
(15)
In Patient Care
-2.4%
1.2%
5.9%
3.7%
3.4%
8.5%
7.5%
4.2%
3.1%
3.9%
6.5%
7.4%
4.1%
20.6%
17.8%
1.8%
9.5%
(16)
Continuous Care
12.2%
15.8%
15.6%
18.0%
17.3%
16.8%
17.7%
17.3%
17.3%
18.4%
18.2%
17.9%
16.8%
38.9%
35.6%
35.2%
32.2%
(17)
Gross Profit (Direct and Indirect)
$58,455
$68,464
$60,638
$64,941
$66,832
$69,786
$64,757
$63,726
$68,758
$71,014
$67,038
$71,646
$74,197
$86,246
$78,487
$60,650
$90,461
($000) (b) (c)
(18)
Gross Profit Margin (b) (c)
20.7%
24.1%
21.5%
22.8%
23.1%
23.9%
22.2%
21.5%
22.8%
23.1%
21.9%
22.9%
23.1%
25.4%
23.2%
18.5%
26.8%
(19)
Pro Forma Selling, General & Admin
$21,775
$23,354
$24,294
$24,531
$23,783
$22,607
$20,510
$20,702
$20,394
$19,363
$21,536
$21,682
$21,965
$21,162
$22,269
$21,072
$21,799
Exp (c)
(20)
Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA ($000)
$38,632
$46,225
$38,422
$42,601
$43,922
$47,456
$44,687
$43,110
$48,945
$52,024
$46,319
$51,616
$52,976
$65,970
$57,749
$66,717
$72,254
(c)
(21)
Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Margin
13.7%
16.3%
13.6%
15.0%
15.2%
16.2%
15.3%
14.5%
16.2%
16.9%
15.1%
16.5%
16.5%
19.4%
17.1%
20.3%
21.4%
(c)
Excludes any Medicare cap
Includes any Medicare cap
Excludes depreciation, amortization.
2016 and 2017 are not restated for the 2018 GAAP Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard.
Excludes any Medicare cap
Includes any Medicare cap
Excludes depreciation, amortization.
2016 and 2017 are not restated for the 2018 GAAP Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard.
33
Chemed Corporation
Appendix
EPS(1) and Stock Price(2) History
Diluted EPS
(GAAP)
Chemed has delivered strong and consistent EPS to
stockholders since 2003, 21.9% 16-year CAGR
Adj. Stock
Price
Diluted EPS (GAAP)
Adj. Stock Price
(1)
Diluted EPS from continuing operations (GAAP)
Chemed Corporation
35
(2)
Adjusted for stock splits
Medicare Hospice Spending (in billions)
36
Chemed Corporation
Growth in Hospice Programs
3,385 3,4983,585
2,255
3,727 3,925
4,092 4,199
4,382
4,488 4,639
2000
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Source: MedPAC Report to the Congress - 2011 through 2020
37
Chemed Corporation
CHEMED CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA and ADJUSTED NET INCOME
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2004 THROUGH 2019
(IN THOUSANDS)
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
(7)
(8)
(9)
(10)
(11)
(12)
(13)
(14)
(15)
(16)
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
(1)
Net income/(loss)
$
27,512
$
35,817
$
50,651
$
61,641
$
67,281
$
73,784
$
81,831
$
85,979
$
89,304
$
77,227
$
99,317
$
110,274
$
108,743
$
98,177
$
205,544
$
219,923
(2)
Discontinued operations
(8,417)
411
7,071
(1,201)
1,088
253
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3)
Interest expense
21,158
21,264
17,468
14,921
12,123
11,599
11,959
13,888
14,723
15,035
8,186
3,645
3,715
4,272
4,990
4,535
(4)
Income taxes
13,736
18,428
32,562
37,721
47,035
46,583
52,000
54,577
56,515
46,602
63,437
69,852
68,311
18,740
34,056
41,686
(5)
Depreciation
14,542
16,150
16,775
20,118
21,581
21,535
24,386
25,247
26,009
27,698
29,881
32,369
34,279
35,488
38,464
40,870
(6)
Amortization
3,468
4,036
3,988
4,038
4,034
4,073
2,099
1,466
1,508
1,644
720
1,130
359
137
399
4,335
(7)
EBITDA
71,999
96,106
128,515
137,238
153,142
157,827
172,275
181,157
188,059
168,206
201,541
217,270
215,407
156,814
283,453
311,349
Add/(deduct)
(8)
(Gains)/losses on investments
-
-
1,445
-
-
(1,211)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(9)
Gain on sale of property
-
-
-
(1,138)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(10)
Impairment loss on transportation equipment
-
-
-
-
2,699
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(11)
Interest income
(1,874)
(2,198)
(2,691)
(3,304)
(743)
(423)
(444)
(426)
(809)
(847)
29
(281)
(383)
(427)
(671)
(513)
(12)
Equity in earnings of VITAS
4,105
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(13)
Advertising cost adjustment
528
691
323
601
225
(540)
(679)
(1,240)
(1,573)
(1,166)
(1,462)
(1,317)
(1,333)
(1,371)
-
-
(14)
Long-term incentive compensation
8,783
5,477
-
7,067
-
5,007
4,734
3,012
360
1,301
2,569
7,519
1,930
4,994
6,618
7,630
(15)
Loss/(gain) on extinguishment of debt
3,330
3,971
430
13,798
(3,406)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(16)
Legal expenses of OIG investigation
-
637
1,068
227
47
586
1,012
1,188
1,212
2,149
2,141
4,974
5,260
5,194
-
-
(17)
Stock option expense
-
215
1,211
4,665
7,303
8,639
7,762
8,376
8,130
6,042
4,802
5,445
8,330
10,485
12,611
14,831
(18)
Stock award expense
311
886
1,267
1,232
1,890
2,294
2,558
2,786
3,004
3,046
2,471
2,107
1,855
1,230
446
-
(19)
Lawsuit settlement
3,135
17,350
272
1,927
-
882
1,853
2,299
1,016
27,646
120
5
1,194
84,689
796
6,000
(20)
Debt registration expenses
1,191
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(21)
VITAS transactions costs
442
(959)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(22)
Prior-period insurance adjustments
-
(1,663)
-
-
597
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(23)
Expenses associated with contested proxy solicitation
-
-
-
-
-
3,989
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(24)
Acquisition Expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
324
121
188
62
24
172
-
-
757
4,834
(25)
Costs to Shut down HVAC operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,126
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(26)
Securities litigation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
742
109
327
37
-
-
-
-
(27)
Severance arrangements
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
302
-
-
-
-
-
-
(28)
Early Retirement Expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4,491
-
-
-
(29)
Medicare Cap Sequestration adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
228
447
1,496
3,982
(30)
Other
-
-
(467)
(467)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
548
(31)
Loss on sale of transportation equipment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,266
-
2,266
(32)
Program closure expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,138
-
-
(33)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
91,950
$
120,513
$
131,373
$
161,846
$
161,754
$
177,050
$
189,395
$
197,273
$
201,455
$
206,850
$
212,562
$
235,931
$
236,979
$
268,459
$
305,506
$
350,927
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income
(34)
Net income/(loss)
$
27,512
$
35,817
$
50,651
$
61,641
$
67,281
$
73,784
$
81,831
$
85,979
$
89,304
$
77,227
$
99,317
$
110,274
$
108,743
$
98,177
$
205,544
$
219,923
Add/(deduct):
(35)
Discontinued operations
(8,417)
411
7,071
(1,201)
1,088
253
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(36)
(Gains)/losses on investments
-
-
918
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(37)
Gain on sale of property
-
-
-
(724)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(38)
Impairment loss on transportation equipment
-
-
-
-
1,714
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(39)
Severance charges
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(40)
Dividend income from VITAS
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(41)
Equity in earnings of VITAS
4,105
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(42)
Long-term incentive compensation
5,437
3,434
-
4,427
-
3,134
2,957
1,880
228
822
1,625
4,752
1,221
3,243
5,307
6,440
(43)
Loss/(gain) on extinguishment of debt
2,030
2,523
273
8,778
(2,156)
-
-
-
-
294
-
-
-
-
-
-
(44)
Legal expenses of OIG investigation
-
397
662
141
28
363
627
737
752
1,333
1,328
3,072
3,248
3,207
-
-
(45)
Stock option expense
-
137
769
2,962
4,619
5,464
4,909
5,298
5,143
3,813
3,022
3,439
5,266
6,892
10,118
12,237
(46)
Lawsuit settlement
1,897
10,757
169
1,168
-
534
1,126
1,397
617
16,926
74
3
28
52,504
594
4,476
(47)
Prior period tax adjustments
(1,620)
(1,961)
(2,115)
-
(322)
-
-
-
-
(1,782)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(48)
Debt registration expenses
727
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(49)
VITAS transactions costs
222
(959)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(50)
Prior-period insurance adjustments
-
(1,014)
-
-
358
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(51)
Non-cash interest on convertible debt
-
-
-
2,335
3,228
3,988
4,313
4,664
5,041
5,448
2,143
-
-
-
-
-
(52)
Income tax impact of non-taxable investments
-
-
-
46
3,062
(756)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(53)
Expenses associated with contested proxy solicitation
-
-
-
-
-
2,525
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(54)
Acquisition Expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
198
75
114
38
15
104
-
-
559
3,557
(55)
Costs to Shut down HVAC operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
649
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(56)
Securities litigation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
469
69
207
23
-
-
-
-
(57)
Severance arrangements
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
184
-
-
-
-
-
-
(58)
Early retirement expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,840
-
-
-
(59)
Medicare cap sequestration adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
141
276
1,114
2,965
(60)
Other
-
-
(296)
(296)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
406
(61)
Excess tax benefits on stock compensation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(18,932)
(22,862)
(24,177)
(62)
Impact of tax reform
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(8,302)
-
-
(63)
Loss on sale of transportation equipment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,314
-
1,733
38
(64)
Program closure expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
675
-
-
(65)
Amortization of acquired and cancelled franchise agreements
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,913
(66)
Adjusted net income
$
31,893
$
49,542
$
58,102
$
79,277
$
78,900
$
89,289
$
95,961
$
100,030
$
102,317
$
104,372
$
107,731
$
121,667
$
121,487
$
141,054
$
200,374
$
230,473
ROTO-ROOTER GROUP
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA and ADJUSTED NET INCOME
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2004 THROUGH 2019
(IN THOUSANDS)
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
(7)
(8)
(9)
(10)
(11)
(12)
(13)
(14)
(15)
(16)
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
(1)
Net income
$
18,795
$
27,626
$
32,454
$
38,971
$
33,427
$
33,040
$
31,678
$
34,879
$
30,905
$
29,243
$
42,075
$
48,573
$
52,893
$
73,299
$
98,711
$ 103,710
(2)
Interest expense
206
563
368
495
246
186
233
358
433
322
363
348
332
323
319
345
(3)
Income taxes
10,611
16,048
18,748
24,145
20,644
20,372
19,547
21,353
18,770
17,560
25,808
29,630
32,719
32,782
28,850
30,276
(4)
Depreciation
8,583
8,271
7,665
8,365
8,294
8,068
7,775
8,130
8,397
9,014
10,702
12,988
14,698
16,667
18,629
20,730
(5)
Amortization
119
90
13
(60)
50
114
136
228
246
259
273
372
304
123
387
4,264
(6)
EBITDA
38,314
52,598
59,248
71,916
62,661
61,780
59,369
64,948
58,751
56,398
79,221
91,911
100,946
123,194
146,896
159,325
Add/(deduct)
(7)
Advertising cost adjustment
528
691
323
601
225
(540)
(679)
(1,240)
(1,573)
(1,166)
(1,462)
(1,317)
(1,333)
(1,371)
-
-
(8)
Long-term incentive compensation
1,558
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(9)
Lawsuit settlement
3,135
-
-
1,927
-
882
1,853
2,299
1,016
17,146
7
5
45
213
-
-
(10)
Prior-period insurance adjustments
-
(1,663)
-
-
597
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(11)
Interest income
(139)
(156)
(85)
(377)
(116)
(73)
(49)
(40)
(30)
(41)
(39)
(40)
(58)
(39)
(92)
(133)
(12)
Intercompany interest income
(1,041)
(2,236)
(3,997)
(4,993)
(3,708)
(2,514)
(2,612)
(2,136)
(1,617)
(2,055)
(2,892)
(3,385)
(3,595)
(5,596)
(6,908)
(8,152)
(13)
Acquisition expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
256
(26)
173
4
23
172
-
-
548
4,664
(14)
Severance arrangements
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
302
-
-
-
-
-
-
(15)
Costs to shut down HVAC operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,126
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(16)
Stock award amortization
-
-
59
114
263
327
378
371
386
348
252
268
307
269
100
-
(17)
Non cash ASC 842 expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
55
(18)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
42,355
$
49,234
$
55,548
$
69,188
$
59,922
$
59,862
$
58,516
$
64,176
$
58,232
$
70,936
$
75,110
$
87,614
$
96,312
$
116,670
$
140,544
$ 155,759
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income
(19)
Net income
$
18,795
$
27,626
$
32,454
$
38,971
$
33,427
$
33,040
$
31,678
$
34,879
$
30,905
$
29,243
$
42,075
$
48,573
$
52,893
$
73,299
$
98,711
$ 103,710
Add/(deduct):
(20)
Long-term incentive compensation
982
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(21)
Lawsuit settlement
1,897
-
-
1,168
-
534
1,126
1,397
617
10,416
4
3
28
129
403
-
(22)
Prior-period insurance adjustments
-
(1,014)
-
-
358
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(23)
Prior-period tax adjustments
(630)
(1,126)
(1,251)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(24)
Acquisition expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
156
(16)
105
2
14
104
-
-
-
3,429
(25)
Severance arrangements
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
184
-
-
-
-
-
-
(26)
Costs to shut down HVAC operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
649
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(27)
Impact of tax reform
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(7,761)
-
-
(28)
Non cash ASC 842 expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
40
Amortization of acquired and cancelled
franchise agreements
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,913
(30)
Adjusted net income
$ 21,044
$
25,486
$ 31,203
$ 40,139
$ 33,785
$
33,574
$ 32,960
$ 36,260
$
32,276
$ 39,845
$ 42,093
$ 48,680
$ 52,921
$ 65,667
$ 99,114
$ 110,092
39
Chemed Corporation
VITAS HEALTHCARE GROUP
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA and ADJUSTED NET INCOME
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2004 THROUGH 2019 (a)
(IN THOUSANDS)
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
(7)
(8)
(9)
(10)
(11)
(12)
(13)
(14)
(15)
(16)
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
(1)
Net income
$ 33,052
$ 34,982
$ 43,546
$
61,034
$
64,304
$
71,696
$
79,796
$
80,358
$
86,577
$
76,144
$
86,186
$
93,346
$
84,961
$
57,645
$ 138,846
$ 155,822
(2)
Discontinued operations
(91)
(1,477)
4,872
(1,201)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3)
Interest expense
128
153
191
146
155
374
131
229
233
182
207
200
211
188
175
169
(4)
Income taxes
22,447
20,097
28,705
35,722
38,458
43,637
48,601
48,835
53,092
46,910
53,278
56,675
51,910
16,436
40,847
48,711
(5)
Depreciation
6,192
7,557
8,753
11,446
13,000
13,269
16,161
16,583
17,087
18,149
18,601
18,789
19,035
18,616
19,688
19,984
(6)
Amortization
3,957
3,947
3,170
3,368
3,984
3,959
1,963
1,238
1,262
1,385
447
758
55
14
12
71
(7)
EBITDA
65,685
65,259
89,237
110,515
119,901
132,935
146,652
147,243
158,251
142,770
158,719
169,768
156,172
92,899
199,568
224,757
Add/(deduct)
(8)
Legal expenses of OIG investigation
-
637
1,068
227
46
586
1,012
1,188
1,212
2,149
2,141
4,974
5,260
5,194
-
-
(9)
Lawsuit settlement
-
17,350
272
-
-
-
-
-
-
10,500
113
-
1,149
84,476
796
6,000
(10)
Interest income
(373)
(237)
(114)
(151)
(137)
(267)
(220)
(295)
(703)
(750)
78
(241)
(325)
(388)
(580)
(380)
(11)
Intercompany interest income
(759)
(2,554)
(5,329)
(7,254)
(5,199)
(4,314)
(4,632)
(3,998)
(3,180)
(4,288)
(6,189)
(7,499)
(7,969)
(11,656)
(12,832)
(18,135)
(12)
Acquisition expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
68
147
15
58
1
-
-
-
209
-
(13)
Stock award amortization
-
-
746
616
667
745
776
659
694
717
586
496
387
291
107
-
(14)
Early retirement expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4,491
-
-
-
(15)
Medicare cap sequestration adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
228
447
1,496
3,982
(16)
Program closure expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,138
-
-
(17)
Non cash ASC 842 expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
656
(18)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 64,553
$ 80,455
$ 85,880
$
103,953
$
115,278
$
129,685
$
143,656
$
144,944
$
156,289
$
151,156
$
155,449
$
167,498
$
159,393
$
172,401
$ 188,764
$ 216,880
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income
(19)
Net income
$ 33,052
$ 34,982
$ 43,546
$
61,034
$
64,304
$
71,696
$
79,796
$
80,358
$
86,577
$
76,144
$
86,186
$
93,346
$
84,961
$
57,645
$ 138,846
$ 155,822
(20)
Add/(deduct):
(21)
Discontinued operations
(91)
(1,477)
4,872
(1,201)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(22)
Legal expenses of OIG investigation
-
397
662
141
28
363
627
737
752
1,333
1,328
3,072
3,248
3,207
-
-
(23)
Lawsuit settlement
-
10,757
169
-
-
-
-
-
-
6,510
70
-
-
52,375
594
4,476
(24)
Prior-period tax adjustments
-
-
-
-
(322)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(25)
Acquisition expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
42
91
9
36
1
-
-
-
156
-
(26)
Early retirement expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,840
-
-
-
(27)
Medicare cap sequestration adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
141
276
1,114
2,965
(28)
Program closure expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
675
-
-
(29)
Impact of tax reform
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(11,057)
-
-
(30)
Non cash ASC 842 expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
490
(31)
Adjusted net income
$ 32,961
$ 44,659
$ 49,249
$
59,974
$
64,010
$
72,059
$
80,465
$
81,186
$
87,338
$
84,023
$
87,585
$
96,418
$
91,190
$
103,121
$ 140,710
$ 163,753
(a) Assumes VITAS was purchased on January 1, 2004
40
Chemed Corporation
CHEMED CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2019 AND 2020
(IN THOUSANDS)
2019
2020
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
(1)
Net income
$ 154,343
$ 205,714
(2)
Interest expense
3,402
2,005
(3)
Income taxes
27,671
44,435
(4)
Depreciation
29,744
34,761
(5)
Amortization
1,366
7,476
(6)
EBITDA
216,526
294,391
Add/(deduct)
(7)
Interest income
(387)
(647)
(8)
Litigation settlement
6,000
3,095
(9)
Long-term incentive compensation
4,552
5,523
(10)
Non cash ASC 842 expenses
548
-
(11)
Stock option expense
10,729
13,296
(12)
Acquisition expenses
3,497
-
(13)
Direct costs related to COVID-19
-
35,483
(14)
COVID-19 Medicare cap
-
-
(15)
CARES Act grant
-
(32,184)
(16)
Impairment loss on transportation equipment
2,266
-
(17)
Medicare cap sequestration adjustment
3,063
619
(18)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 246,794
$ 319,576
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income
(19)
Net income
$ 154,343
$ 205,714
Add/(deduct):
(20)
Long-term incentive compensation
3,915
5,006
(21)
Non cash ASC 842 expenses
406
-
(22)
Stock option expense
8,804
11,369
(23)
Excess tax benefit on stock compensation
(18,737)
(19,943)
(24)
Litigation settlement
4,476
2,275
(25)
Medicare cap sequestration adjustments
2,279
462
(26)
Direct costs related to COVID-19
-
26,435
(27)
COVID-19 Medicare cap
-
-
(28)
CARES Act grant
-
(24,009)
(29)
Impairment loss on transportation equipment
1,733
-
(30)
Amortization of acquired and cancelled franchise agreements
811
5,185
(31)
Acquisition expenses
2,573
-
Chemed Corporation
41
(32)
Adjusted net income
$ 160,603
$ 212,494
ROTO-ROOTER GROUP
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2019 AND 2020
(IN THOUSANDS)
(1)
(2)
2019
2020
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT and EBITDA
(1)
Net income
$
76,302
$
84,966
(2)
Interest expense
273
272
(3)
Income taxes
22,452
26,031
(4)
EBIT
99,027
111,269
Add/(deduct)
(5)
Non cash ASC 842 expenses
55
-
(6)
Interest income
(91)
(68)
(7)
Intercompany interest income
(6,609)
(4,422)
(8)
Acquisition expenses
3,377
-
(9)
Litigation settlement
-
3,095
(10)
Direct costs related to COVID-19
-
3,299
(11)
Adjusted EBIT
95,759
113,173
(12)
Depreciation
14,983
18,035
(13)
Amortization
1,313
7,423
(14)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
112,055
$
138,631
42
Chemed Corporation
VITAS HEALTHCARE GROUP
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2019 AND 2020
(IN THOUSANDS)
(1)
(2)
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
2019
2020
(1)
Net income
$ 106,400
$
147,262
(2)
Interest expense
150
137
(3)
Income taxes
33,636
47,055
(4)
Depreciation
14,644
16,622
(5)
Amortization
53
53
(6)
EBITDA
154,883
211,129
Add/(deduct)
(7)
Litigation settlement
6,000
-
(8)
Interest income
(296)
(566)
(9)
Intercompany interest income
(13,395)
(14,463)
(10)
Medicare cap sequestration adjustment
3,063
619
(11)
Non cash ASC 842 expenses
656
-
(12)
Direct costs related to COVID-19
-
32,184
(13)
COVID-19 Medicare cap
-
-
(14)
CARES Act grant
-
(32,184)
(15)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 150,911
$
196,719
43
Chemed Corporation
255 East 5th Street Suite 2600 Cincinnati, OH 45202
Chemed Corporation published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 13:29:01 UTC