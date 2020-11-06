Log in
Chemed Corporation : Declares Quarterly Dividend of 34 Cents

11/06/2020 | 12:27pm EST

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 34-cents per share on the Company’s capital stock, payable on December 7, 2020, to shareholders of record as of November 16, 2020. This is equal to the dividend paid in September 2020. This represents the 198th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Chemed in its 49 years as a public company.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation (www.chemed.com) operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care and Roto-Rooter is the nation’s leading provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services.

Statements in this press release or in other Chemed communications may relate to future events or Chemed's future performance. Such statements are forward-looking statements and are based on present information Chemed has related to its existing business circumstances. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risk that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Further, investors are cautioned that Chemed does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements based on unanticipated events or changed expectations.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 087 M - -
Net income 2020 274 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 30,2x
Yield 2020 0,26%
Capitalization 8 050 M 8 050 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,86x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 16 641
Free-Float 42,9%
