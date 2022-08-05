Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Chemed Corporation
  News
  Summary
    CHE   US16359R1032

CHEMED CORPORATION

(CHE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:15 2022-08-05 pm EDT
478.74 USD   +1.34%
Chemed Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of 38 Cents
BU
08/02WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Pelosi’s expected Taiwan visit spooks markets
MS
08/01RBC Cuts Price Target on Chemed to $541 From $592, Citing Recent Industry Multiple Compression, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Summary 
Summary

Chemed Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of 38 Cents

08/05/2022 | 12:37pm EDT
Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 38-cents per share on the Company’s capital stock, payable on September 2, 2022, to shareholders of record as of August 15, 2022. This is a 2-cent, or 5.6%, increase over the 36-cent dividend paid in June 2022. The previous increase was in August 2021, when the Board raised the quarterly dividend from 34-cents to 36-cents per share. This represents the 205th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Chemed in its 51 years as a public company.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation (www.chemed.com) operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care and Roto-Rooter is the nation’s leading provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services.

Statements in this press release or in other Chemed communications may relate to future events or Chemed's future performance. Such statements are forward-looking statements and are based on present information Chemed has related to its existing business circumstances. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risk that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Further, investors are cautioned that Chemed does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements based on unanticipated events or changed expectations.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 128 M - -
Net income 2022 266 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,8x
Yield 2022 0,29%
Capitalization 7 010 M 7 010 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,29x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 14 137
Free-Float 39,5%
Managers and Directors
Kevin J. McNamara Vice Chairman, Secretary & General Counsel
David Patrick Williams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George J. Walsh Director
Lisa A. Reinhard Chief Administrative Officer & Vice President
Joel F. Gemunder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEMED CORPORATION-10.70%7 010
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-1.25%133 738
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-17.20%61 056
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-19.67%22 816
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-20.28%16 096
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.-22.98%13 037