  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Chemed Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHE   US16359R1032

CHEMED CORPORATION

(CHE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:52:17 2023-02-17 pm EST
509.13 USD   -1.31%
12:42pChemed Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.38 Per Share, Payable March 17 to Shareholders of Record Feb. 27
MT
12:20pChemed Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of 38 Cents
BU
02/09Chemed To Report Fourth-Quarter 2022 Earnings February 23, Related Conference Call To Be Held On February 24
BU
Chemed Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of 38 Cents

02/17/2023 | 12:20pm EST
Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 38-cents per share on the Company’s capital stock, payable on March 17, 2023, to shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023. This is equal to the dividend paid in December 2022. This represents the 207th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Chemed in its 50 years as a public company.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation (www.chemed.com) operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care and Roto-Rooter is the nation’s leading provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services.

Statements in this press release or in other Chemed communications may relate to future events or Chemed's future performance. Such statements are forward-looking statements and are based on present information Chemed has related to its existing business circumstances. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risk that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Further, investors are cautioned that Chemed does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements based on unanticipated events or changed expectations.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 135 M - -
Net income 2022 262 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,7x
Yield 2022 0,26%
Capitalization 7 672 M 7 672 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,59x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 14 137
Free-Float 39,4%
