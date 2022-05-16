Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Chemed Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHE   US16359R1032

CHEMED CORPORATION

(CHE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/16 02:50:57 pm EDT
498.09 USD   -0.17%
05/11INSIDER SELL : Chemed
MT
05/11INSIDER SELL : Chemed
MT
05/11Chemed Corporation to Present at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chemed Corporation Holds Annual Meeting of Stockholders; Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

05/16/2022 | 02:14pm EDT
Stockholders of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) today elected a slate of 10 directors at the Company’s 2022 annual stockholders’ meeting. Each of the directors continues from the prior term.

Stockholders ratified the continuation of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s independent accountants for 2022. Shareholders also approved Chemed’s executive compensation and the 2022 Stock Incentive Plan.

Dividend Declared

Following the stockholders’ meeting, Chemed’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 36 cents per share on the Company’s capital stock, payable on June 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of May 26, 2022. This represents the 204th consecutive quarterly dividend paid to stockholders in Chemed’s 51 years as a public company.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation (www.chemed.com) operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care, and Roto-­Rooter is the nation’s leading provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services.

Statements in this press release or in other Chemed communications may relate to future events or Chemed's future performance. Such statements are forward-looking statements and are based on present information Chemed has related to its existing business circumstances. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risk and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Further, investors are cautioned that Chemed does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements based on unanticipated events or changed expectations.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 172 M - -
Net income 2022 269 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,1x
Yield 2022 0,27%
Capitalization 7 435 M 7 435 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,42x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 14 137
Free-Float 39,8%
