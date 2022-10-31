Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Chemed Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHE   US16359R1032

CHEMED CORPORATION

(CHE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:34 2022-10-31 pm EDT
462.60 USD   +0.15%
12:02pChemed Corporation to Present at the 2022 Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference
BU
05:55aNorth American Morning Briefing: Futures Pull -3-
DJ
10/17Chemed To Report Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings October 31, Related Conference Call To Be Held On November 1
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chemed Corporation to Present at the 2022 Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference

10/31/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) today announced that it will deliver a presentation at the 31st Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 2:00 p.m. (PST) at The Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Chemed website at www.chemed.com (Investor Relations). The webcast replay will be available within 24 hours after the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation (www.chemed.com) operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care and Roto-Rooter is the nation’s leading provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services.

Statements in this press release or in other Chemed communications may relate to future events or Chemed's future performance. Such statements are forward-looking statements and are based on present information Chemed has related to its existing business circumstances. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risk and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Further, investors are cautioned that Chemed does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements based on unanticipated events or changed expectations.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CHEMED CORPORATION
12:02pChemed Corporation to Present at the 2022 Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference
BU
05:55aNorth American Morning Briefing: Futures Pull -3-
DJ
10/17Chemed To Report Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings October 31, Related Conference Call To Be ..
BU
09/14Insider Sell: Chemed
MT
08/22Insider Sell: Chemed
MT
08/12CHEMED CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/05Chemed Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/05Chemed Corporation Announces Executive Changes
CI
08/05Chemed Lifted Quarterly Cash Dividend by 5.6% to $0.38 a Share, Payable Sept. 2 to Shar..
MT
08/05Chemed Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of 38 Cents
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHEMED CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 128 M - -
Net income 2022 266 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,3x
Yield 2022 0,29%
Capitalization 6 855 M 6 855 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 14 137
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart CHEMED CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chemed Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEMED CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 461,93 $
Average target price 565,33 $
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin J. McNamara Vice Chairman, Secretary & General Counsel
David Patrick Williams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George J. Walsh Director
Lisa A. Reinhard Chief Administrative Officer & Vice President
Joel F. Gemunder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEMED CORPORATION-12.69%6 855
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-8.70%123 655
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-12.95%64 196
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY44.11%21 660
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-28.62%20 096
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-16.43%16 467