    CHE   US16359R1032

CHEMED CORPORATION

(CHE)
  Report
05/03 12:45:08 pm EDT
492.24 USD   +0.65%
12:03pChemed Corporation to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2022 Health Care Conference
BU
04/29CHEMED CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04/29Tranche Update on Chemed Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 22, 2011.
CI
Chemed Corporation to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2022 Health Care Conference

05/03/2022 | 12:03pm EDT
Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) today announced that it will deliver a presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2022 Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 9:20 AM (PDT) at the Encore at the Wynn Las Vegas.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed, along with the presentation materials, through the Chemed website at www.chemed.com (Investor Relations). The webcast replay will be available within 24 hours of the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation (www.chemed.com) operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care and Roto-Rooter is the nation’s leading provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services.

Statements in this press release or in other Chemed communications may relate to future events or Chemed's future performance. Such statements are forward-looking statements and are based on present information Chemed has related to its existing business circumstances. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risk that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Further, investors are cautioned that Chemed does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements based on unanticipated events or changed expectations.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 172 M - -
Net income 2022 269 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,5x
Yield 2022 0,28%
Capitalization 7 288 M 7 288 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,36x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,21x
Nbr of Employees 14 137
Free-Float 39,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 489,06 $
Average target price 582,33 $
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin J. McNamara Vice Chairman, Secretary & General Counsel
David Patrick Williams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George J. Walsh Director
Lisa A. Reinhard Chief Administrative Officer & Vice President
Joel F. Gemunder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEMED CORPORATION-7.12%7 288
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-6.46%126 657
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-17.94%63 672
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-22.66%22 527
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY23.92%18 662
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA3.01%18 120