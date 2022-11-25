CSE Bulletin: Change of Business - Chemesis International Inc./Refined Metals Corp

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 25 août/August 2022) - The common shares of Refined Metals Corp., previously listed as Chemesis International Inc. (CSI) have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Refined Metals Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Refined Metals Corp., précédemment répertoriées sous le nom de Chemesis International Inc. (CSI) ont été approuvées pour être inscrites à la CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Refined Metals Corp. est une société en phase d'exploration engagée dans l'acquisition, l'exploration et le développement de propriétés minières.

Issuer/Émetteur: Refined Metals Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): RMC Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 56 233 694 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/Titres réservés pour émission: 22 495 101 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 75867R 10 4 ISIN: CA 75867R 10 4 7 OLD CUSIP/ISIN: 163599301/CA1635993019 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 28 NOV 2022 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 30 juin/June Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for RMC. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.