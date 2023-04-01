Advanced search
    CAP   NGCAP0000009

CHEMICAL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS PLC

(CAP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-30
17.90 NGN   -.--%
Chemical And Allied Products : Notice of closed period
PU
03/30Chemical And Allied Products : Earnings release
PU
03/30Chemical And Allied Products : Corporate action announcement
PU
CHEMICAL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS : NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD

04/01/2023 | 05:59am EDT
Directors

Awuneba Ajumogobia

Bolarin Okunowo

Chairperson

Managing Director

Muhibat Abbas

Udo Okonjo

Folasope Aiyesimoju

Vitus Ezinwa

Yomi Adenson

Ifeoma Chuks-Adizue

Babs Omotowa

Lagos, Nigeria, March 31, 2023

NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD

In accordance with the relevant provisions of the Rule Book of the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX"), the Closed Period for trading in the shares of the Chemical and Allied Products PLC (the "Company") will commence on April 1, 2023 in respect of the Unaudited Q1 Financial Statements ("Q1 2023 Unaudited Accounts").

Hence no director, persons discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information, advisers and consultants of the Company, other insiders and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company until 24 hours after release of the Q1 2023 Unaudited Accounts via NGX's issuers' portal and by extension, the general public.

Thank you.

For: Chemical and Allied Products PLC

Ayomipo Wey

Company Secretary/General Counsel

CAP has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://www.capplc.com/. For any investment related enquiry, please contact investorrelations@capplc.com

Disclaimer

Chemical and Allied Products èòc published this content on 01 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2023 09:58:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
