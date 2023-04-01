CHEMICAL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS : NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD

Directors

Awuneba Ajumogobia Bolarin Okunowo Chairperson Managing Director Muhibat Abbas Udo Okonjo Folasope Aiyesimoju Vitus Ezinwa Yomi Adenson Ifeoma Chuks-Adizue Babs Omotowa

Lagos, Nigeria, March 31, 2023

NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD

In accordance with the relevant provisions of the Rule Book of the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX"), the Closed Period for trading in the shares of the Chemical and Allied Products PLC (the "Company") will commence on April 1, 2023 in respect of the Unaudited Q1 Financial Statements ("Q1 2023 Unaudited Accounts").

Hence no director, persons discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information, advisers and consultants of the Company, other insiders and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company until 24 hours after release of the Q1 2023 Unaudited Accounts via NGX's issuers' portal and by extension, the general public.

Thank you.

For: Chemical and Allied Products PLC

Ayomipo Wey

Company Secretary/General Counsel

CAP has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://www.capplc.com/. For any investment related enquiry, please contact investorrelations@capplc.com