Chemical and Allied Products Plc
Unaudited Financial Statements
For the Period Ended 30 June 2023
Contents
Financial Highlights
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
Statement of financial position
Statement of cash flows
Statement of change in Equity
Notes to the Financial Statements
Chemical and Allied Products Plc
Unaudited Financial Statements
For the Period Ended 30 June 2023
Financial highlights
6 Months to
6 Months to
%
Jun 2023
Jun 2022
₦'000
₦'000
change
Revenue
9,777,293
8,745,101
12
Operating profit
1,238,681
1,320,045
(6)
Finance income
786,527
10,108
7,681
Profit before taxation
1,911,917
1,329,352
44
Taxation
(630,933)
(425,393)
48
Profit for the year
1,280,984
903,959
42
Total equity and liabilities
15,333,897
11,825,866
30
Additions to property, plant & equipment (PPE)
319,309
227,275
40
Depreciation on PPE
205,226
151,279
36
Cash and cash equivalents
4,529,017
3,086,082
47
Earnings per share (kobo) - Basic and diluted
157
111
42
Net asset per share (kobo) - Basic
840
615
37
Chemical and Allied Products Plc
Unaudited Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the Period Ended 30 June 2023
Revenue
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Selling and Marketing expenses Administrative expenses
Other income
Operating profit
Finance income
Finance cost
Net Finance income
Profit before taxation
Income tax expense
Profit for the year
Other comprehensive income for the year net of tax
Total comprehensive income for the year
Earnings per share for profit attributable to the equity holders of the company:
Basic and diluted EPS (kobo)
Notes
5
7i
7iii
7ii
6
9
10
11
13
3 Months to 3 Months to
Jun 2023 Jun 2022
₦'000 ₦'000
5,806,049 4,089,319
(3,527,459) (2,382,671)
2,278,590 1,706,648
(535,390) (445,440)
(957,630) (785,270)
62,217 35,186
847,787 511,124
578,428 37,294
(90,794) (390)
487,633 36,903
1,335,420 548,027
(443,571) (175,369)
891,849 372,658
891,849 372,658
10947
6 Months to
6 Months to
Jun 2023
Jun 2022
₦'000
₦'000
9,777,293
8,745,101
(6,140,341)
(5,230,741)
3,636,952
3,514,360
(875,505)
(895,922)
(1,694,513)
(1,374,243)
171,747
75,849
1,238,681
1,320,045
786,527
10,108
(113,291)
(801)
673,236
9,307
1,911,917
1,329,352
(630,933)
(425,393)
1,280,984
903,959
1,280,984 903,959
157111
The financial statements have been approved and authorised for issue by the board of Directors on 21 July 2023.
The accompanying notes to the financial statements form part of these financial statements.
Chemical and Allied Products Plc Unaudited Statement of Financial Position For the Period Ended 30 June 2023
Assets
Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Right of use asset Intangible assets
Finance lease receivable
Current assets
Inventories
Trade and other receivables Finance lease receivable Prepayments
Cash and cash equivalents
Assets held for sale
Total assets
Liabilities Non-current liabilities Lease Liability
Deferred taxation liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables Lease liability
Current income tax liabilities Import finance facility Dividend payable
Total liabilities
Ordinary share capital Share premium
Other Reserves from business combination
Retained Earnings
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company Total equity
Total equity and liabilities
Notes
14
16
15
18b
17
18a
18b
19
20
24
23
21
24
11
26
12
21
21
2023
2022
₦'000
₦'000
1,825,434
1,723,492
8,206
11,206
357,772
394,821
10,372
10,372
2,201,784
2,139,891
6,061,673
5,100,796
879,041
868,135
-
600
1,424,243
1,297,565
4,529,017
3,761,078
12,893,974
11,028,174
238,139
238,139
13,132,113
11,266,313
15,333,897
13,406,204
7,220
7,874
328,672
328,672
335,892
336,546
4,994,125
3,350,598
1,417
1,417
1,261,145
922,800
663,460
735,110
1,460,132
1,460,132
8,380,279
6,470,057
8,716,171
6,806,603
407,374
407,374
523,850
523,850
968,267
968,267
4,718,236
4,700,110
6,617,727
6,599,601
6,617,727
6,599,601
15,333,897
13,406,204
Mr. Folasope Aiyesimoju
Mrs. Bolarin Okunowo
Mr. Yomi Adenson
Chairman
Managing Director
Finance Director & Risk
FRC/2019/IODN/00000019806
FRC/2020/003/00000020768
FRC/2021/001/00000023429
The accompanying notes to the financial statements form part of these financial statements.
