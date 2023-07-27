FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

30 JUNE 2023

Chemical and Allied Products Plc

Unaudited Financial Statements

For the Period Ended 30 June 2023

Contents

Financial Highlights

3

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

4

Statement of financial position

5

Statement of cash flows

6

Statement of change in Equity

7

Notes to the Financial Statements

8-40

2

Chemical and Allied Products Plc

Unaudited Financial Statements

For the Period Ended 30 June 2023

Financial highlights

6 Months to

6 Months to

%

Jun 2023

Jun 2022

₦'000

₦'000

change

Revenue

9,777,293

8,745,101

12

Operating profit

1,238,681

1,320,045

(6)

Finance income

786,527

10,108

7,681

Profit before taxation

1,911,917

1,329,352

44

Taxation

(630,933)

(425,393)

48

Profit for the year

1,280,984

903,959

42

Total equity and liabilities

15,333,897

11,825,866

30

Additions to property, plant & equipment (PPE)

319,309

227,275

40

Depreciation on PPE

205,226

151,279

36

Cash and cash equivalents

4,529,017

3,086,082

47

Earnings per share (kobo) - Basic and diluted

157

111

42

Net asset per share (kobo) - Basic

840

615

37

3

Chemical and Allied Products Plc

Unaudited Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the Period Ended 30 June 2023

Revenue

Cost of sales

Gross profit

Selling and Marketing expenses Administrative expenses

Other income

Operating profit

Finance income

Finance cost

Net Finance income

Profit before taxation

Income tax expense

Profit for the year

Other comprehensive income for the year net of tax

Total comprehensive income for the year

Earnings per share for profit attributable to the equity holders of the company:

Basic and diluted EPS (kobo)

Notes

5

7i

7iii

7ii

6

9

10

11

13

3 Months to 3 Months to

Jun 2023 Jun 2022

₦'000 ₦'000

5,806,049 4,089,319

(3,527,459) (2,382,671)

2,278,590 1,706,648

(535,390) (445,440)

(957,630) (785,270)

62,217 35,186

847,787 511,124

578,428 37,294

(90,794) (390)

487,633 36,903

1,335,420 548,027

(443,571) (175,369)

891,849 372,658

891,849 372,658

10947

6 Months to

6 Months to

Jun 2023

Jun 2022

₦'000

₦'000

9,777,293

8,745,101

(6,140,341)

(5,230,741)

3,636,952

3,514,360

(875,505)

(895,922)

(1,694,513)

(1,374,243)

171,747

75,849

1,238,681

1,320,045

786,527

10,108

(113,291)

(801)

673,236

9,307

1,911,917

1,329,352

(630,933)

(425,393)

1,280,984

903,959

1,280,984 903,959

157111

The financial statements have been approved and authorised for issue by the board of Directors on 21 July 2023.

The accompanying notes to the financial statements form part of these financial statements.

4

Chemical and Allied Products Plc Unaudited Statement of Financial Position For the Period Ended 30 June 2023

Assets

Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Right of use asset Intangible assets

Finance lease receivable

Current assets

Inventories

Trade and other receivables Finance lease receivable Prepayments

Cash and cash equivalents

Assets held for sale

Total assets

Liabilities Non-current liabilities Lease Liability

Deferred taxation liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables Lease liability

Current income tax liabilities Import finance facility Dividend payable

Total liabilities

Ordinary share capital Share premium

Other Reserves from business combination

Retained Earnings

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company Total equity

Total equity and liabilities

Notes

14

16

15

18b

17

18a

18b

19

20

24

23

21

24

11

26

12

21

21

2023

2022

₦'000

₦'000

1,825,434

1,723,492

8,206

11,206

357,772

394,821

10,372

10,372

2,201,784

2,139,891

6,061,673

5,100,796

879,041

868,135

-

600

1,424,243

1,297,565

4,529,017

3,761,078

12,893,974

11,028,174

238,139

238,139

13,132,113

11,266,313

15,333,897

13,406,204

7,220

7,874

328,672

328,672

335,892

336,546

4,994,125

3,350,598

1,417

1,417

1,261,145

922,800

663,460

735,110

1,460,132

1,460,132

8,380,279

6,470,057

8,716,171

6,806,603

407,374

407,374

523,850

523,850

968,267

968,267

4,718,236

4,700,110

6,617,727

6,599,601

6,617,727

6,599,601

15,333,897

13,406,204

Mr. Folasope Aiyesimoju

Mrs. Bolarin Okunowo

Mr. Yomi Adenson

Chairman

Managing Director

Finance Director & Risk

FRC/2019/IODN/00000019806

FRC/2020/003/00000020768

FRC/2021/001/00000023429

The accompanying notes to the financial statements form part of these financial statements.

5

