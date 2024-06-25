CHEMICAL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS : RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE 59TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
June 25, 2024 at 05:59 am EDT
Directors
Folasope Aiyesimoju
Bolarin Okunowo
Chairperson
Managing Director
Muhibat Abbas
Udo Okonjo
Ifeoma Chuks-Adizue
Vitus Ezinwa
Debola Badejo
Babs Omotowa
Lagos, Nigeria
June 24, 2024
RESOLUTIONS PASSED / ACTIONS TAKEN AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF CHEMICAL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS PLC.
At the 59th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Chemical and Allied Products PLC ("the Company") held at Festival Hotel, Diamond Estate, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos, Nigeria on Monday, June 24, 2024, at 10.00 am:
The Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the Directors, Auditors, and Audit Committee reports were laid before the members of the Company.
The remuneration of the managers of the Company was disclosed in compliance with section 257 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020.
The following resolutions were considered and duly passed:
A dividend of N1.55 for every ordinary share of 50 kobo, be paid to all shareholders whose names appear in the Company's Register of Members as of May 31, 2024, subject to deduction of appropriate withholding tax.
That Mr. Folasope Aiyesimoju, a director retiring by rotation and being eligible and offering himself for re-election, be and is hereby re-elected as a director.
That Dr. Vitus Ezinwa, a director retiring by rotation and being eligible and offering himself for re-election, be and is hereby re-elected as a director.
That the Board of Directors be and are hereby authorised to fix the remuneration of the Company's External Auditors for the 2024 financial year.
That Prince Bassey Manfred, Mrs. Samiat Adebanke Odunuga and Mr. Anthony Kanayo Katchy be and are hereby elected as members of the Statutory Audit Committee to serve along with Mrs. Udo Okonjo and Mrs. Muhibat Abbas, until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting.
That the remuneration of the Non-Executive Directors is hereby fixed from year to year until same is reviewed at a general meeting of the Company.
That the Company be and is hereby authorised through its Directors to enter into recurrent transactions with related parties or companies until reviewed at an annual general meeting.
That Article 89 of the Article of Association of the Company be is hereby amended in the manner contained in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
ARAMIDE NWOKEDIUKO
Company Secretary/General Counsel
FRC/2018/PRO/NBA/002/00000018555
