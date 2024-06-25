Directors

Folasope Aiyesimoju Bolarin Okunowo Chairperson Managing Director Muhibat Abbas Udo Okonjo Ifeoma Chuks-Adizue Vitus Ezinwa Debola Badejo Babs Omotowa

Lagos, Nigeria

June 24, 2024

RESOLUTIONS PASSED / ACTIONS TAKEN AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF CHEMICAL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS PLC.

At the 59th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Chemical and Allied Products PLC ("the Company") held at Festival Hotel, Diamond Estate, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos, Nigeria on Monday, June 24, 2024, at 10.00 am:

The Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the Directors, Auditors, and Audit Committee reports were laid before the members of the Company. The remuneration of the managers of the Company was disclosed in compliance with section 257 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020.

The following resolutions were considered and duly passed: