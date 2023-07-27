July 27 (Reuters) - Chemical and Allied Products PLC :
* CHEMICAL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS PLC - HY REVENUE 9.78 BILLION NAIRA, UP 12%; PBT 1.91 BILLION NAIRA, UP 44% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
|End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange - 06:00:00 2023-07-25 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|20.90 NGN
|0.00%
|+8.57%
|+17.42%
|11:58am
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|20.90 NGN
|0.00%
|+8.57%
|22 M $
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+17.42%
|22 M $
|+81.82%
|22 M $
|-35.42%
|22 M $
|-4.65%
|20 M $
|-28.57%
|20 M $
|-47.83%
|19 M $
|+37.10%
|26 M $
|+17.89%
|15 M $
|+14.91%
|15 M $
|+4.10%
|28 M $