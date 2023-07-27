Chemical and Allied Products Plc specializes in manufacturing and marketing paints and conformal coatings. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - paints (99.8%): for buildings, industrial equipments and sites, furniture and boats, etc. The group also provides conformal coatings against fire and extinguishers; - renovation and painting of residential and commercial buildings services (0.2%). All net sales are in Nigeria.

Sector Commodity Chemicals