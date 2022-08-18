Chemical Industries of Philippines : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation

SEC FORM 17-C

Aug 19, 2022

14812

000-110-888-000

CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES OF THE PHILIPPINES, INC.

METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES

CHEMPHIL BUILDING, 851 A. ARNAIZ AVENUE MAKATI CITY

Postal Code

1229

(02) 8687-8877

N/A

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding COMMON STOCK P10 PAR VALUE 10,296,601

Item 9 - Other Events

1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

Chemical Industries of the Philippines, Inc.

CIP

References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and

Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Subject of the Disclosure Amendment to Articles of Incorporation Background/Description of the Disclosure On 19 August 2022, the Board of Directors, through a Special Meeting, approved the amendment of the primary purpose of the Corporation. This amendment will be presented to our stockholders for approval at the annual stockholders' meeting to be held on 15 September 2022.

Date of Approval by

Board of Directors Aug 19, 2022 Date of Approval by Stockholders TBA Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A Date of Approval by Securities and Exchange Commission TBA Date of Receipt of SEC approval TBA

Article No. From To Fourth To invest in, hold, own, purchase and otherwise acquire interests in corporations, associations, and other entities engaged in the development and business of the chemical industry, its allied industry as well as in agricultural and commercial enterprises; and to provide management, corporate planning, marketing, research and development, technical support and other services necessary or convenient in and about the conduct and operation of the business of such industries and enterprises. (a) To acquire by purchase, lease, or otherwise, lands or interest in lands and realty, and to own, hold, improve, develop, manage, and operate said land or lands or real estate so acquired, and to erect or cause to be erected on any lands, owned, held, occupied, or acquired by the corporation, buildings and other structures with their appurtenances, and to rebuild, enlarge, alter, improve, or remodel any building or other structures now or hereafter erected on any lands or real estates so owned, held or occupied, or otherwise dispose of any lands or real estate or interests in lands or real estates and in buildings and other structures at any time owned or held by the corporation.

Rationale for the amendment(s) The Corporation intends to prioritize its leasing activities, and as such, it will no longer be engaging in chemical segment. Its line of business will be shifted to authorize it to invest in and/or to engage in real-estate business.

Expected date of filing the amendments to the Articles of Incorporation with the SEC TBA Expected date of SEC approval of the Amended Articles of Incorporation TBA

Effect(s) of the amendment(s) to the business, operations and/or capital structure of the Issuer, if any The amendment to the Forth Article of the Articles of Incorporation will allow the Corporation to prioritize its leasing activities, to invest in and/or to engage in real-estate business. Other Relevant Information -

Filed on behalf by: Name Hernan Chua Designation Compliance Officer

Amendment(s)The timetable for the effectivity of the amendment(s)