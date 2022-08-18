Chemical Industries of Philippines : Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting

SEC FORM 17-C

Aug 19, 2022

CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES OF THE PHILIPPINES INC.

METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES

CHEMPHIL BUILDING, 851 A. ARNAIZ AVENUE MAKATI CITY

1229

(02) 8687-8877

COMMON STOCK P10 PAR VALUE 10,296,601

Item 9 - Other Events

Chemical Industries of the Philippines, Inc.

CIP

Subject of the Disclosure 2022 Annual Stockholders' Meeting Background/Description of the Disclosure Annual Stockholders' Meeting scheduled on 15 September 2022

Type of Meeting

Annual

Special

Date of Approval by Board of Directors Aug 19, 2022 Date of Stockholders' Meeting Sep 15, 2022 Time 9:00 A.M. Venue To be conducted virtually Record Date Aug 26, 2022 Agenda 1. Calling the Roll

2. Presentation of Secretary's Due Notice of the Meeting

3. Reading and Disposal of Any Unapproved Minutes

4. Presentation of the 2021 Annual Reports

5. Election of Directors

6. Ratification of the Board Resolution Amending the Amended Articles of Incorporation to Change the Primary Purpose

7. Appointment of External Auditor

8. Unfinished Business

9. New Business

10. Adjournment

Start Date Aug 26, 2022 End Date Sep 15, 2022

Other Relevant Information Amending the previous disclosure to advise that in a special meeting of the Board of Directors of Chemical Industries of the Philippines, Inc. (CIP) held today, August 19, 2022, the Board of Directors approved the the details of Annual Stockholders' Meeting (ASM) and allowing the ASM to be held via Videoconferencing.

Filed on behalf by: Name Hernan Chua Designation Compliance Officer

Inclusive Dates of Closing of Stock Transfer Books