Chemical Industries of Philippines : Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting

1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Aug 19, 2022
2. SEC Identification Number 14812
3. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-110-888-000
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES OF THE PHILIPPINES INC.
5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES
6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office CHEMPHIL BUILDING, 851 A. ARNAIZ AVENUE MAKATI CITYPostal Code1229
8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 8687-8877
9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A
10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
|
Title of Each Class
|
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
|
COMMON STOCK P10 PAR VALUE
|
10,296,601
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9 - Other Events
Chemical Industries of the Philippines, Inc.CIP
PSE Disclosure Form 7-1 - Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Sections 7 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
|
Subject of the Disclosure
|
2022 Annual Stockholders' Meeting
|
Background/Description of the Disclosure
|
Annual Stockholders' Meeting scheduled on 15 September 2022
Type of Meeting
|
Date of Approval by Board of Directors
|
Aug 19, 2022
|
Date of Stockholders' Meeting
|
Sep 15, 2022
|
Time
|
9:00 A.M.
|
Venue
|
To be conducted virtually
|
Record Date
|
Aug 26, 2022
|
Agenda
|
1. Calling the Roll
2. Presentation of Secretary's Due Notice of the Meeting
3. Reading and Disposal of Any Unapproved Minutes
4. Presentation of the 2021 Annual Reports
5. Election of Directors
6. Ratification of the Board Resolution Amending the Amended Articles of Incorporation to Change the Primary Purpose
7. Appointment of External Auditor
8. Unfinished Business
9. New Business
10. Adjournment
Inclusive Dates of Closing of Stock Transfer Books
|
Start Date
|
Aug 26, 2022
|
End Date
|
Sep 15, 2022
|
Other Relevant Information
|
Amending the previous disclosure to advise that in a special meeting of the Board of Directors of Chemical Industries of the Philippines, Inc. (CIP) held today, August 19, 2022, the Board of Directors approved the the details of Annual Stockholders' Meeting (ASM) and allowing the ASM to be held via Videoconferencing.
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Hernan Chua
|
Designation
|
Compliance Officer
