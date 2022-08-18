Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Chemical Industries of the Philippines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIP   PHY1305B1080

CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES OF THE PHILIPPINES, INC.

(CIP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-17
125.20 PHP    0.00%
08/18CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES OF PHILIPPINES : Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting
PU
08/18CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES OF PHILIPPINES : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation
PU
08/08CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES OF PHILIPPINES : Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chemical Industries of Philippines : Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting

08/18/2022 | 11:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Aug 19, 20222. SEC Identification Number 148123. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-110-888-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES OF THE PHILIPPINES INC.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office CHEMPHIL BUILDING, 851 A. ARNAIZ AVENUE MAKATI CITYPostal Code12298. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 8687-88779. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
COMMON STOCK P10 PAR VALUE 10,296,601
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9 - Other Events

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Chemical Industries of the Philippines, Inc.CIP PSE Disclosure Form 7-1 - Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Sections 7 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

2022 Annual Stockholders' Meeting

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Annual Stockholders' Meeting scheduled on 15 September 2022

Type of Meeting

  • Annual
  • Special
Date of Approval by Board of Directors Aug 19, 2022
Date of Stockholders' Meeting Sep 15, 2022
Time 9:00 A.M.
Venue To be conducted virtually
Record Date Aug 26, 2022
Agenda

1. Calling the Roll
2. Presentation of Secretary's Due Notice of the Meeting
3. Reading and Disposal of Any Unapproved Minutes
4. Presentation of the 2021 Annual Reports
5. Election of Directors
6. Ratification of the Board Resolution Amending the Amended Articles of Incorporation to Change the Primary Purpose
7. Appointment of External Auditor
8. Unfinished Business
9. New Business
10. Adjournment

Inclusive Dates of Closing of Stock Transfer Books
Start Date Aug 26, 2022
End Date Sep 15, 2022
Other Relevant Information

Amending the previous disclosure to advise that in a special meeting of the Board of Directors of Chemical Industries of the Philippines, Inc. (CIP) held today, August 19, 2022, the Board of Directors approved the the details of Annual Stockholders' Meeting (ASM) and allowing the ASM to be held via Videoconferencing.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Hernan Chua
Designation Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Chemical Industries of the Philippines Inc. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 03:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES OF THE PHILIPPINES, INC.
08/18CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES OF PHILIPPINES : Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting
PU
08/18CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES OF PHILIPPINES : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation
PU
08/08CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES OF PHILIPPINES : Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting
PU
08/01Chemical Industries of the Philippines, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Qu..
CI
05/16Chemical Industries of the Philippines, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Qua..
CI
05/13Chemical Industries of the Philippines, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year..
CI
05/13Chemical Industries of the Philippines, Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
2021Chemical Industries of the Philippines, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Qua..
CI
2021Chemical Industries of the Philippines, Inc. Elected Executives and Members to Committe..
CI
2021Chemical Industries of the Philippines, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Qu..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7,99 M 0,14 M 0,14 M
Net income 2021 -23,1 M -0,41 M -0,41 M
Net Debt 2021 13,8 M 0,25 M 0,25 M
P/E ratio 2021 -58,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 289 M 23,1 M 23,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 166x
EV / Sales 2021 170x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 2,47%
Chart CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES OF THE PHILIPPINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Chemical Industries of the Philippines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Janice Eunicia Co Roxas Chua President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Cecille Albao Assistant Vice President-Controllership
Chi Thing Co Chairman
Nestor de Guzman Manager-Management Information System
Randolph M. Aguirre Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES OF THE PHILIPPINES, INC.-3.99%23
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-8.45%85 500
AIR LIQUIDE-1.87%71 894
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-15.85%39 820
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION19.57%32 517
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-1.16%29 297