VANCOUVER, BC, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Chemistree Technology Inc. (CSE: CHM) (US OTC: CHMJF) (the "Company" or "Chemistree"), announces the results of matters voted on at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today.

All of the nominees for election as directors of the Company listed in the Company's information circular dated April 1, 2024, were elected for the ensuing year. Douglas E. Ford, Karl Kottmeier, Adam B. Ho and Robin Gamley were all elected as directors of the Company.

Additional voting results from the Meeting include: (i) the shareholders approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration; (ii) the shareholders did not approve setting the number of directors of the Company at four (4); (iii) the shareholders did not approve the ordinary resolution ratifying and approving the unallocated options under the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan; and (iv) the shareholders did not approve a special resolution authorizing the directors to consolidate the common shares of the Company on the basis of one (1) new post-consolidation common share for every one hundred (100) currently outstanding common shares.

About Chemistree Technology Inc.

Chemistree Technology Inc. is a Canadian investment company whose strategy is to focus on opportunistic investments across a broad range of industries, and is seeking to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services, mentoring and access to the Company's management expertise. Existing holdings are in a consumer-targeted biotechnology venture, a renewable energy developer in the wind and solar sector ("REVV"), a plant-based wellness company ("FUEL") and an Ontario limited partnership ("ONLP") to take advantage of opportunistic long/short equity opportunities in both potential upside and downside expected price moves. Additional information about the Company, including the documents referenced above, is available at the Company's website www.chemistreetechnology.com and on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

"Karl Kottmeier"

President

Information set forth in this news release includes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "budget", "scheduled" and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to: the expected growth potential and strategy of the Company.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the Company's reports and filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

