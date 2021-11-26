Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Chemistree Technology Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHMJF   CA16383D1042

CHEMISTREE TECHNOLOGY INC.

(CHMJF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chemistree Technology : Q1 2022 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, for the period ended Sept. 30, 2021

11/26/2021 | 04:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Chemistree Technology Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

NOTICE OF NO AUDIT OR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of condensed interim consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Chemistree Technology Inc.

(in Canadian Dollars)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (unaudited)

As at:

September 30,

June 30,

2021

2021

ASSETS

Current

$

2,379,816

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 395,682

Receivables

73,584

71,391

Taxes receivable

40,327

32,898

Prepaids and deposits

45,333

32,110

Net investment in sublease (Note 12)

117,039

148,462

Assets held for sale (Note 4)

-

1,620,323

2,656,099

2,300,866

Non-current assets

500,000

Investment (Note 16)

500,000

Property and equipment (Note 4)

919,005

942,569

Note receivable (Note 14)

-

-

$

4,075,104

$

3,743,435

LIABILITIES

Current

$ 277,128

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 65,391

Lease liability (Note 12)

110,036

141,339

Interest payable (Note 5)

68,843

65,537

Convertible debentures (Note 8)

7,394,028

8,370,709

7,850,035

8,642,976

Liabilities held for sale (Note 4)

-

65,665

Notes payable (Note 5)

443,959

443,959

8,293,994

9,152,600

SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY

Share capital (Note 7)

18,906,377

17,603,443

Equity reserves (Notes 7)

3,124,826

3,221,016

Deficit

(26,250,093)

(26,233,624)

(4,218,890)

(5,409,165)

$

4,075,104

$

3,743,435

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Commitments (Note 15)

Covid-19 pandemic (Note 17)

Events after the reporting period (Note 18)

Approved by the board on November 26, 2021:

Signed:

"Karl Kottmeier"

Signed:

"Douglas Ford"

Director

Director

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

3

Chemistree Technology Inc.

(in Canadian Dollars)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)

For the three months ended September 30,

2021

2020

Revenue (Note 3)

$

-

$

-

Cost of sales

-

-

Gross margin

$

-

$

-

Expenses

435,141

Accretion and finance costs (Note 8)

450,879

Depreciation (Note 4)

23,564

26,865

Consulting

-

7,497

General and administrative (Note 6)

44,707

49,809

Insurance

1,252

1,282

Interest expense

6,609

10,301

Management fees (Note 6)

173,732

275,599

Professional fees

14,267

42,274

Transfer agent and regulatory fees

8,276

8,426

Total expenses

(707,548)

(872,932)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

30,409

(22,573)

Interest income

50

11,788

Gain (loss) on sale of Asset

657,710

-

Gain on sublease (Note 12)

-

102,598

Other income

2,910

23,623

Loss and comprehensive loss

$

(16,469)

$

(757,496)

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

(0.00)

$

(0.02)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and

diluted

41,052,647

37,760,082

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

4

Chemistree Technology Inc.

(in Canadian Dollars)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)

For the three months ended September 30,

2021

2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

$

(16,469)

$

Loss for the period

(757,496)

Items not affecting cash:

23,564

Depreciation

26,865

Accrual of interest receivable

3,306

(11,788)

Accrual of interest payable

3,339

Accretion of convertible debentures

230,063

210,305

Accretion of lease (net)

393

(6,513)

Foreign exchange

(3,906)

(3,582)

Gain on sub-lease

(657,710)

(102,598)

Gain on disposal of asset held-for-sale

-

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

(22,845)

Receivables and prepaids

(68,225)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities, and due to related parties

211,737

271,021

Cash used in operating activities

(231,867)

(438,672)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

-

Property and equipment purchases

(58,679)

Investment

-

(500,000)

Proceeds from sale of Property

2,216,095

-

Cash from (used) in investing activities

2,216,095

(558,679)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(37,863)

Lease payments made

(40,071)

Lease payments received

37,769

83,341

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(94)

43,270

Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period

1,984,134

(954,081)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

395,682

3,247,533

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

$

2,379,816

$

2,293,452

Cash paid for:

$

7,852

$

Interest

1,089

Income taxes

$

-

$

-

Cash and cash equivalents comprises:

2021

2020

Cash

$

$

2,379,816

$

2,293,452

Cash equivalents

-

-

$

$

2,379,816

$

2,293,452

Supplemental disclosure with respect to cash flows (Note 11)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chemistree Technology Inc. published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 21:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHEMISTREE TECHNOLOGY INC.
04:40pCHEMISTREE TECHNOLOGY : CFO Certification of Q1 2022 quarter-end disclosure documents
PU
04:40pCHEMISTREE TECHNOLOGY : CEO Certification of Q1 2022 quarter-end disclosure documents
PU
04:40pCHEMISTREE TECHNOLOGY : Q1 2022 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, for t..
PU
04:40pCHEMISTREE TECHNOLOGY : Q1 2022 MD&A as of November 26, 2021
PU
11/05Chemistree Seeks Approval To Restructure Convertible Debt
PR
10/06Chemistree Technology Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 20..
CI
10/06Chemistree Technology Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
07/13CHEMISTREE TECHNOLOGY : Investee ImmunoFlex™ Completes Clinical Study and Submits US..
PR
05/21Chemistree Technology Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
02/26Chemistree Technology Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Decemb..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -4,53 M -3,55 M -3,55 M
Net Debt 2021 8,56 M 6,71 M 6,71 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,44x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1,65 M 1,30 M 1,29 M
EV / Sales 2020 56,3x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart CHEMISTREE TECHNOLOGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Chemistree Technology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Karl Eric Kottmeier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward D. Ford Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sheldon Aberman Director & Chief Cannabis Officer
Nico Escondido Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEMISTREE TECHNOLOGY INC.-46.21%1
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.82%421 847
ROCHE HOLDING AG17.17%334 769
PFIZER, INC.38.25%285 639
NOVO NORDISK A/S68.76%247 704
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY55.18%237 527