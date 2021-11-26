Chemistree Technology : Q1 2022 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, for the period ended Sept. 30, 2021

For the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
NOTICE OF NO AUDIT OR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of condensed interim consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Chemistree Technology Inc.
(in Canadian Dollars)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (unaudited)
As at:
September 30,
June 30,
2021
2021
ASSETS
Current
$
2,379,816
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 395,682
Receivables
73,584
71,391
Taxes receivable
40,327
32,898
Prepaids and deposits
45,333
32,110
Net investment in sublease (Note 12)
117,039
148,462
Assets held for sale (Note 4)
-
1,620,323
2,656,099
2,300,866
Non-current assets
500,000
Investment (Note 16)
500,000
Property and equipment (Note 4)
919,005
942,569
Note receivable (Note 14)
-
-
$
4,075,104
$
3,743,435
LIABILITIES
Current
$ 277,128
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$ 65,391
Lease liability (Note 12)
110,036
141,339
Interest payable (Note 5)
68,843
65,537
Convertible debentures (Note 8)
7,394,028
8,370,709
7,850,035
8,642,976
Liabilities held for sale (Note 4)
-
65,665
Notes payable (Note 5)
443,959
443,959
8,293,994
9,152,600
SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY
Share capital (Note 7)
18,906,377
17,603,443
Equity reserves (Notes 7)
3,124,826
3,221,016
Deficit
(26,250,093)
(26,233,624)
(4,218,890)
(5,409,165)
$
4,075,104
$
3,743,435
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
Commitments (Note 15)
Covid-19 pandemic (Note 17)
Events after the reporting period (Note 18)
Approved by the board on November 26, 2021:
Signed:
"Karl Kottmeier"
Signed:
"Douglas Ford"
Director
Director
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
3
Chemistree Technology Inc.
(in Canadian Dollars)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)
For the three months ended September 30,
2021
2020
Revenue (Note 3)
$
-
$
-
Cost of sales
-
-
Gross margin
$
-
$
-
Expenses
435,141
Accretion and finance costs (Note 8)
450,879
Depreciation (Note 4)
23,564
26,865
Consulting
-
7,497
General and administrative (Note 6)
44,707
49,809
Insurance
1,252
1,282
Interest expense
6,609
10,301
Management fees (Note 6)
173,732
275,599
Professional fees
14,267
42,274
Transfer agent and regulatory fees
8,276
8,426
Total expenses
(707,548)
(872,932)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
30,409
(22,573)
Interest income
50
11,788
Gain (loss) on sale of Asset
657,710
-
Gain on sublease (Note 12)
-
102,598
Other income
2,910
23,623
Loss and comprehensive loss
$
(16,469)
$
(757,496)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.00)
$
(0.02)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and
diluted
41,052,647
37,760,082
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
4
Chemistree Technology Inc.
(in Canadian Dollars)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)
For the three months ended September 30,
2021
2020
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
$
(16,469)
$
Loss for the period
(757,496)
Items not affecting cash:
23,564
Depreciation
26,865
Accrual of interest receivable
3,306
(11,788)
Accrual of interest payable
3,339
Accretion of convertible debentures
230,063
210,305
Accretion of lease (net)
393
(6,513)
Foreign exchange
(3,906)
(3,582)
Gain on sub-lease
(657,710)
(102,598)
Gain on disposal of asset held-for-sale
-
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
(22,845)
Receivables and prepaids
(68,225)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities, and due to related parties
211,737
271,021
Cash used in operating activities
(231,867)
(438,672)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
-
Property and equipment purchases
(58,679)
Investment
-
(500,000)
Proceeds from sale of Property
2,216,095
-
Cash from (used) in investing activities
2,216,095
(558,679)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(37,863)
Lease payments made
(40,071)
Lease payments received
37,769
83,341
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(94)
43,270
Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period
1,984,134
(954,081)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
395,682
3,247,533
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
$
2,379,816
$
2,293,452
Cash paid for:
$
7,852
$
Interest
1,089
Income taxes
$
-
$
-
Cash and cash equivalents comprises:
2021
2020
Cash
$
$
2,379,816
$
2,293,452
Cash equivalents
-
-
$
$
2,379,816
$
2,293,452
Supplemental disclosure with respect to cash flows (Note 11)
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
5
