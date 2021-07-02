Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ChemoCentryx, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCXI   US16383L1061

CHEMOCENTRYX, INC.

(CCXI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CHEMOCENTRYX 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against ChemoCentryx, Inc. - CCXI

07/02/2021 | 10:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until July 6, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NasdaqGS: CCXI), if they purchased the Company’s shares between November 26, 2019 and May 6, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of ChemoCentryx and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ccxi/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in the class actions, you must petition the Courts by July 6, 2021.

About the Lawsuits

ChemoCentryx and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. On May 4, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued briefing documents regarding the Company’s drug candidate, avacopan, noting that “[c]omplexities of the study design…raise questions about the interpretability of the data to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan” and that the review had “identified several areas of concern, raising uncertainty about the interpretability of the data and the clinical meaningfulness of these results.” On this news, shares of ChemoCentryx plummeted approximately 45%, to close at $26.63 per share on May 4, 2021.

The first-filed case is Homyk v. ChemoCentryx, Inc., et al., No. 3:21-cv-03343.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CHEMOCENTRYX, INC.
07/02CHEMOCENTRYX 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn..
BU
07/02DEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsu..
BU
07/01CHEMOCENTRYX  : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Secur..
PR
06/30THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the..
BU
06/30CCXI APPROACHING DEADLINE : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds ChemoCent..
BU
06/29CCXI DEADLINE ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors or Ju..
PR
06/25DEADLINE REMINDER : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming ..
PR
06/23INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Inves..
PR
06/22SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
06/21CHEMOCENTRYX  : ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages ChemoCentryx, Inc..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 43,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -139 M - -
Net cash 2021 308 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,76x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 919 M 919 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales 2022 8,84x
Nbr of Employees 133
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart CHEMOCENTRYX, INC.
Duration : Period :
ChemoCentryx, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEMOCENTRYX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 13,18 $
Average target price 34,13 $
Spread / Average Target 159%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. Schall Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Susan M. Kanaya Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Sangita Ghosh Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Tausif Butt Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Geoffrey M. Parker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEMOCENTRYX, INC.-78.71%960
CSL LIMITED0.36%98 617
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.35.70%77 747
BIOGEN INC.42.42%52 383
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.3.51%49 830
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.22.64%44 549