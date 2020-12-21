ChemoCentryx : Topline Results of ACCOLADE Trial of Avacopan for C3 Glomerulopathy (C3G)
12/21/2020 | 04:33pm EST
Topline Results of ACCOLADE Trial of Avacopan for C3 Glomerulopathy (C3G)
December 21, 2020
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "seek," "potential," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance or condition and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievement to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described more fully in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on March 10, 2020 and our Form 10-Q filed on November 9, 2020, particularly in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations". In light of the significant uncertainties in our forward-looking statements, you should not place undue reliance on these statements or regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this presentation.
This presentation also contains estimates, projections and other information concerning our industry, our business, and the markets for our drug candidates, as well as data regarding market research, estimates and forecasts prepared by our management. Information that is based on estimates, forecasts, projections, market research or similar methodologies is inherently subject to uncertainties and actual events or circumstances may differ materially from events and circumstances reflected in this information.
ACCOLADE Trial Topline Results Summary
Modeled C3G Histologic Index of Disease Activity of >35% mean difference between avacopan and placebo was achieved in ACCOLADE
High variability patient-to-patient prevented achievement of statistical significance against primary endpoint
Importantly, avacopan was observed to significantly improve kidney function vs. placebo, as measured by improvement in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR)
Unprecedented in C3G patients; consistent with data from ADVOCATE trial in ANCA vasculitis
Avacopan therapy also demonstrated reduction in proteinuria, reduction in urinary MCP1, significant improvement in C3G Histologic Index of Disease Chronicity
Avacopan safety profile in C3G unremarkable; observed to be well tolerated
Company plans to explore with regulators the use of avacopan in C3G
Avacopan: Clinical Development in C3G
Overview
Uncontrolled activation of complement system leading to complement protein deposition in the kidney (glomeruli), disrupting kidney function
Can be life-threatening; half of all with C3G ultimately have kidney failure
Kidney transplant does not cure disease; relapse is common
Primarily affects the young; huge economic burden on HC systems
US prevalence between ~1000 - 3800
Incidence ~300 -700 new cases / yr
Rationale
Characterized by C3 but also C5 / C5a deposition in glomeruli
C5a contributes to inflammatory hypercellularity in the glomeruli, leading to kidney damage
Avacopan targets C5aR, which blocks the effects of C5a
Current Treatments
No Approved Therapies
Non-specifictreatment approaches include blood pressure control and broad immunosuppression
ChemoCentryx Inc. published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 21:32:06 UTC