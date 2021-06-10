Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ChemoCentryx, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCXI   US16383L1061

CHEMOCENTRYX, INC.

(CCXI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against ChemoCentryx, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

06/10/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against ChemoCentryx, Inc. (“ChemoCentryx” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CCXI) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between November 26, 2019 and May 6, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before July 6, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. ChemoCentryx designed the study of its Phase III ADVOCATE trial in a manner that presented issues of trial data interpretability to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan. The trial data presented serious safety concerns for avacopan. These problems combined to form a deep concern over the viability of the Company’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) for avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about ChemoCentryx, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CHEMOCENTRYX, INC.
05:31pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Acti..
BU
04:46pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORN : Investors Should Secure Counsel
PR
06/09SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI)..
BU
06/09SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP  : Reminds Investors to Securities Class Action..
BU
06/08ChemoCentryx Announces Abstract on Avacopan in ANCA-Associated Vasculitis Sel..
GL
06/05SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Securities Frau..
PR
06/05CHEMOCENTRYX  : ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages ChemoCentryx, Inc...
PR
06/02CHEMOCENTRYX  : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Secur..
PR
06/01SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
05/30CHEMOCENTRYX  : ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages ChemoCent..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 43,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -139 M - -
Net cash 2021 308 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,73x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 780 M 780 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,8x
EV / Sales 2022 7,24x
Nbr of Employees 133
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart CHEMOCENTRYX, INC.
Duration : Period :
ChemoCentryx, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEMOCENTRYX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 34,13 $
Last Close Price 11,18 $
Spread / Highest target 607%
Spread / Average Target 205%
Spread / Lowest Target 52,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas J. Schall Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Susan M. Kanaya Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Sangita Ghosh Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Tausif Butt Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Geoffrey M. Parker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEMOCENTRYX, INC.-81.36%780
CSL LIMITED3.32%103 499
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.16.34%66 578
BIOGEN INC.66.19%61 267
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.1.94%49 434
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.27.24%45 591