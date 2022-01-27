Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigates ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI) on Behalf of Shareholders

01/27/2022 | 12:50pm EST
Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) to determine whether certain ChemoCentryx officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. ChemoCentryx is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes new medications targeting inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. ChemoCentryx's lead drug candidate is avacopan, which the Company describes as a "potential first-in-class, orally-administered molecule for the treatment of patients with ANCA vasculitis."

If you would like more information about ChemoCentryx, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI) Misled Investors Regarding the Company's Concerns for User Safety

On November 25, 2019, ChemoCentryx announced "Positive Topline Data from Pivotal Phase III ADVOCATE Trial Demonstrating Avacopan's Superiority Over Standard of Care in ANCA-Associated Vasculitis." The announcement stated that the ADVOCATE Phase III Trial "met both of its primary endpoints," and that "[t]he topline safety results revealed an acceptable safety profile in this serious and life-threatening disease." Further, the Company's President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated that these results exceeded the Company's expectations and "demonstrated that a highly targeted therapy aimed at the very center of the ANCA disease process is superior to the tradition approach…" On this news, ChemoCentryx shares soared from their November 25, 2019 close of $8.06 per share to a November 26, 2019 opening price of $34.82.

For the next several months, defendants touted the results of the ADVOCATE Phase III trial and the efficacy of avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis. In July 2020, ChemoCentryx announced that it had filed its New Drug Application ("NDA") for avacopan and in September 2020, it announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had accepted the NDA for review.

Then, on May 4, 2021, the FDA published a Briefing Document concerning avacopan's NDA, which noted "questions about the interpretability of the data to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan and its role in the management of AAV." The Briefing Document further stated, "the review team has identified several areas of concern, raising uncertainties about the interpretability of these data and the clinical meaningfulness of these results…" On this news, shares of ChemoCentryx plummeted over 45% to close at $26.63 per share on May 4, 2021, representing a one-day loss of approximately $1.5 billion in market capitalization.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI) shareholders have legal options. If you own shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc., contact us for more information about your rights.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against ChemoCentryx, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
