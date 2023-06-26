--New Proteomics Data Further Confirms the Relationship between CM-101's CCL24 Target and Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) Disease Pathways--



--Provides Further Evidence that CM-101 Interrupts Fibrotic and Inflammatory Disease Processes Driven by Elevated Levels of CCL24--

TEL AVIV, Israel and VIENNA, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB), (Chemomab), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics to treat rare fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today reported that it presented two scientific posters supporting the clinical rationale for the company's primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) program at EASL 2023, the Annual Congress of the European Association for the Study of the Liver, which took place June 21-24, 2023 in Vienna, Austria.

"The preclinical data presented at EASL further augments the comprehensive and consistent body of evidence implicating CCL24 as a driver of disease pathology in PSC. The data also highlights the ability of CM-101, our first-in-class CCL24-neutralizing antibody, to interrupt the fibro-inflammatory vicious cycle that underlies PSC and other fibrotic diseases," noted Adi Mor, PhD, co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of Chemomab. "These data, along with the positive Phase 2a liver fibrosis biomarker data we reported in a late-breaking EASL poster last week, add to our enthusiasm for our global Phase 2 PSC trial assessing CM-101 as a potential therapy for this serious disease that lacks effective treatments."

One of the posters reports on a new proteomic study demonstrating a direct relationship between the pro-inflammatory, pro-fibrotic signaling protein CCL24 and PSC disease-related pathways.1 CCL24 is overexpressed in the livers of PSC patients, especially in areas of biliary injury. By analyzing proteomic data from PSC patients and healthy controls, the study confirms that CCL24 plays a significant role in PSC and its associated pathways. It found that patients with high CCL24 levels had upregulated pathways related to PSC and disease severity. CCL24 levels were also significantly correlated with serum proteins associated with inflammation, fibrosis and vascularization. Additionally, in a new in vitro study, CCL24-stimulated hepatic fibroblasts exhibited elevated proteins similar to those seen in patients with severe PSC. These proteins can serve as a signature distinguishing PSC patients from healthy controls and differentiating them by the severity of their condition. Notably, in this study treatment with CM-101 blocked these CCL24-induced changes in signature protein expression.

Another poster presented at the EASL conference described the clinical design and endpoints for Chemomab's ongoing double-blind, placebo-controlled, multiple dose Phase 2a trial of CM-101 in PSC patients. Topline results from this trial are anticipated in the latter half of 2024.

"These posters, which add to the preclinical evidence supporting CM-101's potential as an effective therapy for PSC, are encouraging as we look forward to the results from this proof-of-concept clinical trial," noted Massimo Pinzani, MD, a co-author of the two posters, co-investigator of the Phase 2a PSC clinical trial and a clinical hepatologist and Professor of Medicine and Director of the UCL Institute for Liver and Digestive Health and the Shelia Sherlock Chair of Hepatology at University College London. "Results from this trial are intended to further elucidate the role of CCL24 in inflammatory and fibrotic disease, to provide an early demonstration of the therapeutic potential of CM-101 in this poorly-treated condition, and to help inform future clinical studies. As expected, a recent, planned interim meeting of the Data Monitoring Committee found no safety concerns and the clinical team is pressing ahead towards a topline data readout later next year."

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the signaling protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize CCL24 activity. In preclinical and clinical studies, CM-101 appears safe, with the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibro-inflammatory diseases. Chemomab has reported encouraging results from three clinical trials of CM-101, including a Phase 2 liver fibrosis trial in NASH patients and an investigator-initiated study in patients with severe lung injury. A Phase 2 trial in primary sclerosing cholangitis patients is ongoing, with topline data expected in the latter part of 2024. For more information about Chemomab, visit chemomab.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the clinical development pathway for CM-101; the future operations of Chemomab and its ability to successfully initiate and complete clinical trials and achieve regulatory milestones; the nature, strategy and focus of Chemomab; the development and commercial potential and potential benefits of any product candidates of Chemomab; and that the product candidates have the potential to address high unmet needs of patients with serious fibrosis-related diseases and conditions. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Chemomab's current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Chemomab's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Chemomab could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this presentation, including those found under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Chemomab's filings and reports with the SEC. Chemomab expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Chemomab's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based, except as required by law.

