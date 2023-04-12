Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    CMMB   US16385C1045

CHEMOMAB THERAPEUTICS LTD.

(CMMB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-11 pm EDT
1.580 USD   +1.28%
Chemomab Therapeutics to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update
PR
Chemomab Therapeutics to Provide a Corporate Update on April 17, 2023
PR
Chemomab Therapeutics to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and Provide a Business Update
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Chemomab Therapeutics to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update

04/12/2023 | 07:01am EDT
This Webcast and Call Replaces and Supplements the Chemomab Corporate Update Originally Scheduled for April 17, 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) (Chemomab), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced the company will discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results and provide a corporate update on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 8:00 am Eastern Time.  

This webcast and call replaces and supplements a previously announced Corporate Update event that had been scheduled for April 17, 2023.

During the event, Chemomab's management team will review first quarter 2023 performance, discuss recent and upcoming developments and conduct a live question-and-answer session.

A replay of the webcast and call will be available on Chemomab's website for 90 days at www.chemomab.com.

Live Webcast and Conference Call at 8:00 am Eastern Time, Thursday, May 11, 2023

Click this Webcast link to access the live webcast or replay.

The live webcast and replay can also be accessed at the News & Events section of the Investors page on the Chemomab website at investors.chemomab.com/events.  

 Conference Call Access via Telephone

  • US Investors:                 +1 (877) 407-9208
  • International Investors:   +1 (201) 493-6784
  • Conference ID code:      13735393

 Please call 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time, enter the conference passcode and ask the operator for the Chemomab conference call.

Or click on Call meTM starting 15 minutes before the scheduled start time for instant telephone access without having to wait for an operator.

About Chemomab Therapeutics
Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the chemokine CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize CCL24 activity. In preclinical and clinical studies to date, CM-101 appears well-tolerated, with the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibro-inflammatory diseases. Encouraging results from a Phase 2 biomarker study in NASH patients and an investigator study in hospitalized patients with severe lung injury were recently reported. A Phase 2 trial in primary sclerosing cholangitis patients is ongoing and a Phase 2 systemic sclerosis trial is expected to begin enrolling patients around midyear 2023. For more information on Chemomab, visit chemomab.com.

Contacts:

Investors: 

Investors & Media:

Irina Koffler                                                                   

Barbara Lindheim

LifeSci Advisors, LLC                                                   

Chemomab Therapeutics

Phone: +1 (917) 734-7387                                           

Consulting Vice President, Investor & Public Relations,

ir@chemomab.com                                                       

Strategic Communications


barbara.lindheim@chemomab.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chemomab-therapeutics-to-discuss-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-and-provide-a-corporate-update-301795273.html

SOURCE Chemomab Therapeutics, Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on CHEMOMAB THERAPEUTICS LTD.
More recommendations
