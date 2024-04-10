ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 260

Major shareholder announcement - BlackRock, Inc.

Pursuant to Section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that BlackRock, Inc. has informed ChemoMetec A/S that BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited on 9 April 2024, increased its holding of voting rights attached to shares and voting rights in ChemoMetec A/S to above 10%, and that the holding thus exceeds the 10 per cent limit in section 38 of the Capital Markets Act.

The aggregate holding of shares and voting rights of BlackRock, Inc. in ChemoMetec A/S amounts to 13,48% of the total share capital and voting rights in ChemoMetec A/S.





Additional information

Niels Høy Nielsen, CFO

Telephone (+45) 2551 8724





