ChemoMetec A/S : Major shareholder announcement - BlackRock, Inc.
July 04, 2024 at 03:08 pm EDT
4 July 2024
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 271
Pursuant to Section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that BlackRock, Inc. has informed ChemoMetec A/S that BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited on 3 July 2024, increased its holding of voting rights attached to shares and voting rights in ChemoMetec A/S to above 10%, and that the holding thus exceeds the 10 per cent limit in section 38 of the Capital Markets Act.
The aggregate holding of shares and voting rights of BlackRock, Inc. in ChemoMetec A/S amounts to 14,21% of the total share capital and voting rights in ChemoMetec A/S.
For further information
CEO Martin Helbo Behrens
Phone: (+45) 4813 1020
About ChemoMetec A/S
ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec's instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec's customers include some of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies.
ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information, go towww.chemometec.com
Chemometec A/S is a Denmark-based company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of analytical instruments used for quantitative analysis of cells in liquids. The Companyâs activities are divided into three business areas: Instruments, which offers a range of NucleoCounter analytical instruments for counting mammalian, animal, yeast and sperm cells, as well as somatic cells in milk, among others; Consumables, which distributes disposable cassettes, solutions, reagents and slides; and Other, which is responsible for the partnership development in a number of research projects, among others. The Companyâs analytical products are based on a technology, which combines fluorescence microscopy with digital imagery. Its customer portfolio comprises entities active primarily within pharmaceutical, food processing and agriculture industries. Furthermore, the Company is a parent of ChemoMetec USA Inc.