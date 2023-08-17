ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 239



17 August 2023

Major shareholder announcement





Major shareholder announcement–BlackRock, Inc.

Pursuant to Section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that BlackRock, Inc. has informed ChemoMetec A/S that BlackRock, Inc. has increased its aggregate holding of shares and financial instruments in ChemoMetec A/S to 5.02% of the share capital and voting rights, and that the shareholding thus exceeds the 5 per cent limit in section 38 and 39 of the Capital Markets Act.





Additional information

Niels Høy Nielsen, CFO

Telephone (+45) 2551 8724





About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec’s customers include some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Novartis, Novo Nordisk, H. Lundbeck, Merck, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For more information, go to www.chemometec.com