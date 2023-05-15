Advanced search
    CHEMM   DK0060055861

CHEMOMETEC A/S

(CHEMM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:31:13 2023-05-15 am EDT
433.30 DKK   +5.32%
07:21aMajor shareholder announcement - Invesco Ltd.
GL
05/08Q3 2022/23 - Solid operating result in a challenging market
GL
05/08ChemoMetec A/S Affirms Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022/2023
CI
Major shareholder announcement - Invesco Ltd.

05/15/2023 | 07:21am EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 237

15 May 2023

Major shareholder announcement


Major shareholder announcement - Invesco Ltd.         

Pursuant to Section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that Invesco Ltd. has informed ChemoMetec A/S that Invesco Ltd. holds 887,743 shares in Chemo-Metec A/S corresponding to 5.10% of the share capital, and that the company's shareholding thus exceeds the 5 per cent limit in section 38 of the Capital Markets Act.



Additional information

Niels Høy Nielsen, CFO
Telephone (+45) 2551 8724


About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec’s customers include some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Novartis, Novo Nordisk, H. Lundbeck, Merck, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For more information, go to www.chemometec.com


Financials
Sales 2022 428 M 62,5 M 62,5 M
Net income 2022 159 M 23,3 M 23,3 M
Net cash 2022 202 M 29,5 M 29,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 82,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 159 M 1 044 M 1 044 M
EV / Sales 2021 51,7x
EV / Sales 2022 30,3x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 95,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Steen Søndergaard-Larsen Chief Executive Officer
Niels Hoy Nielsen Chief Financial Officer
Niels Thestrup Chairman
Søren Kjærulff Head-Research & Development
Hans Martin Glensbjerg Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEMOMETEC A/S-40.42%1 044
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED20.30%89 476
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.3.17%79 728
MODERNA, INC.-28.01%49 290
LONZA GROUP AG26.82%47 584
SEAGEN INC.54.85%37 313
