ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 237

15 May 2023

Major shareholder announcement





Major shareholder announcement - Invesco Ltd.

Pursuant to Section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that Invesco Ltd. has informed ChemoMetec A/S that Invesco Ltd. holds 887,743 shares in Chemo-Metec A/S corresponding to 5.10% of the share capital, and that the company's shareholding thus exceeds the 5 per cent limit in section 38 of the Capital Markets Act.









Additional information

Niels Høy Nielsen, CFO

Telephone (+45) 2551 8724





About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec’s customers include some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Novartis, Novo Nordisk, H. Lundbeck, Merck, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For more information, go to www.chemometec.com