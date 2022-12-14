Advanced search
    CHEMM   DK0060055861

CHEMOMETEC A/S

(CHEMM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:14 2022-12-14 am EST
791.25 DKK   -8.58%
09:01aManagement change
GL
09:00aManagement change
AQ
11/08Q1 2022/23 - Good start to the fiscal year with 34% revenue growth
GL
Management change

12/14/2022 | 09:01am EST
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 233

14 December 2022



Management change

Steen Søndergaard has announced that he wants to resign from his position as CEO of ChemoMetec A/S.

It has been agreed that Steen Søndergaard remains in his position until a replacement has been found, however with resignation during the calendar year 2023 and possibly no later than 30 June 2023.

The search for a new CEO has been initiated, and the Board of Directors expects to announce the name of the new CEO during the first quarter of 2023.



For further information

Niels Thestrup, Chairman of the Board, ChemoMetec A/S
Phone: (+45) 3370 2000



About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec’s customers include some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Novartis, Novo Nordisk, H. Lundbeck, Merck, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information, go to www.chemometec.com


