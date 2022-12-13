Chemring : Annual Sustainability Report 2022

Independent Assurance Statement to Chemring Group PLC
Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD") report
Our people
Ethics and business conduct
OUR PURPOSE
Chemring helps make the world a safer place. Across physical and digital environments, our exceptional teams deliver innovative technologies and products that detect and defeat ever-changing threats.
OUR VALUES
SAFETY
EXCELLENCE
INNOVATION
We place safety at the heart
We are focused on ensuring
We create world-class
of everything we do.
we consistently meet
solutions and develop
high standards in all that
world-class thinking.
we do.
DISCOVER MORE ABOUT CHEMRING AT CHEMRING.COM
WHAT WE DO
INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY IS AT OUR CORE
At Chemring we create market-leading technology solutions and develop world-class thinking to solve the most challenging problems.
Using our extensive science and engineering expertise, we turn ideas into reality, designing and developing critical solutions that protect and safeguard in an uncertain world.
We achieve this by innovating at every stage of the value chain, from research and development ("R&D"), through to design, manufacture and in-service support for our sensors and detection systems, countermeasures, precision engineering and energetic products.
Our customer base spans national defence organisations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space, medical and transport. We support our customers in more than 50 countries across the globe.
CHEMRING IS ORGANISED INTO TWO STRATEGIC SECTORS
SENSORS & INFORMATION
Innovation is core to solving our clients' difficult problems.
With over 700 scientists, engineers and consultants, our Sensors & Information sector continues to invest in technologies that safeguard and protect in an uncertain world.
Operating across defence, national security, law enforcement and industrial domains, we enable our clients to deliver competitive advantage, defend their people, assets and information, and defeat their adversaries.
Our sensor technologies detect threats with a very high degree of confidence, be they explosive, biological, chemical, radio or cyber.
Our Roke business draws on a 60-year heritage of innovation in sensors, communications, cyber and artificial intelligence to innovate and apply these technologies in new ways.
We operate across the whole lifecycle providing advice, R&D, engineering, design and in-service support for our products and services.
Chemring is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of advanced expendable countermeasures for protecting air and sea platforms against the growing threat of guided missiles.
We combine a deep understanding of platform signatures, missile seekers and chemical formulations to develop new countermeasures against evolving threats.
Our niche, world-class energetics portfolio provides high-reliability,single-use devices that perform critical functions for the space, aerospace, defence and industrial markets.
Every day, our products, services and experts assist customers, including NASA and SpaceX, to achieve mission success. This ranges from cutting-edge technology to enable our customers to launch rockets and satellites into orbit, to the provision of aircraft safety systems including oxygen mask deployment on commercial aircraft and ejector seats for aircrew egress.
Chemring Group PLC Sustainability report 2022
01
SUSTAINABILITY OVERVIEW
COMMITTED TO
A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE
At Chemring we acknowledge and embrace our collective responsibility to contribute to a sustainable future. We have a strong and recognised obligation to ensure the responsible operation of our business and are fully committed to long-term sustainable value creation through safe, sustainable and ethical business conduct at all times. Our goal is to ensure that we protect our planet and our people, support our customers and their critical needs, and that we have a positive impact on the communities in which we operate.
Improving our sustainability performance plays a key role in the way in which we run our business today, and plan for the future as we manage our environmental, social and governance ("ESG")- related risk. Our sustainability goals are now directly linked to targets for remuneration and reward across our leadership teams.
We also recognise that our ESG credentials are an increasingly important factor in our ability to attract and retain first-class people. Engaged, motivated, empowered and appropriately skilled employees are integral to our success as we build a sustainable company of which all our stakeholders can be proud.
PURPOSE
Chemring helps make the world a safer place. Across physical and digital environments, our exceptional teams deliver innovative technologies and products that detect and defeat ever-changing threats.
STRATEGY
To be a leading provider of critical and innovative technologies that detect and protect people, platforms, missions and information against constantly changing threats.
APPROACH
The long-term success of Chemring can only be enhanced by a positive interaction with all of our stakeholders. An engaged and constructive approach is therefore important to us. Following the stakeholder materiality assessment that was undertaken in 2021, our approach is now focused on the following key topics and associated areas of focus.
HEALTH AND SAFETY
- Control of major accident hazards - Injury prevention
- HSE risk management
- Occupational and process safety
Read more on pages 07 to 08
MAKING THE
WORLD A SAFER
PEOPLE
PLACE
Culture
Diversity and inclusion
Employee wellbeing and engagement
Employee learning and development
Read more on pages 19 to 27
Our commitment to protection goes beyond our customers and immediate stakeholders, it includes our planet and broader society and is underpinned by our values and behaviours.
VALUES
ENVIRONMENT
Emission reduction
Waste generation and hazardous materials management
Energy usage
Water consumption
Read more on pages 09 to 18
ETHICS AND BUSINESS CONDUCT
Operational Framework and Code of Conduct
Compliance oversight and risk management
Whistleblowing
Anti-briberyand corruption
Read more on pages 28 to 29
SAFETY
We place safety at the heart of everything we do
EXCELLENCE
We are focused on ensuring we consistently meet high standards in all that we do
INNOVATION
We create world-class solutions and develop world-class thinking
02 Chemring Group PLC Sustainability report 2022
As of 2022, Chemring Group PLC received an MSCI ESG Rating of AAA.*
PROGRESS IN 2022
Chemring's purpose is to help make the world a safer place and Russia's invasion of Ukraine has tragically highlighted the critical role that the defence and security industry plays in preserving peace, democracy and freedom in the western world. It has reinforced the argument that for sustainability to thrive, it requires global stability at its foundations. We are proud of the role that Chemring plays in providing that stability and are equally focused on ensuring that we manage and progress our own sustainability agenda, and in particular our ESG-related risks.
It has been another busy year in which we have built on the good progress made during FY21.
Our ESG strategy over the current and future years will seek to identify those areas where our activities can have most impact. Plans are now in place to continue this journey and to ensure that we meet the growing disclosure requirements of our stakeholders and demonstrate our ability to successfully address ESG-related issues.
ESG HIGHLIGHTS
HEALTH AND SAFETY
Total recordable injury frequency rate 0.78 (2021: 0.67)
High-potential incidents: 13 (2021: 9)
Technical Safety and Occupational, Health, Safety and Wellbeing Committees formed
PEOPLE
100% of our senior leaders have participated in diversity, equity and inclusion workshops
All new graduates and apprentices will take part in a UK-wide Early Careers development programme which started in November 2021
The use by Chemring Group PLC of any MSCI ESG research LLC or its affiliates
("MSCI") data, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement, recommendation, or promotion of Chemring Group PLC by MSCI. MSCI services and data are the property of MSCI or its information providers, and are provided 'as-is' and without guarantee. MSCI names and logos are trademarks or services marks of MSCI.
ENVIRONMENT
Green House Gas ("GHG") and carbon emissions flat (<1% difference year-on-year)
Carbon reduction plans being implemented in every business
Sustainability Committee formed to shape, monitor and ensure future progress
ETHICS AND BUSINESS CONDUCT
Updated Code of Conduct and training issued
Continued implementation of Chemring Compliance Portal Operational assurance process enhanced
DISCOVER MORE ABOUT SUSTAINABILITY: CHEMRING.COM/SUSTAINABILITY/COMMITTED-TO-A-SUSTAINABLE-FUTURE
Chemring Group PLC Sustainability report 2022
03
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Chemring Group plc published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 07:14:03 UTC.