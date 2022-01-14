Chemring : Chairman's letter 2022

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.

If you are in any doubt about its contents you should consult your independent financial adviser. If you have sold or transferred all of your Chemring Group PLC ordinary shares you should send this document and all accompanying documents to the purchaser or transferee, or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Dear shareholder

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF CHEMRING GROUP PLC

I am pleased to inform you that the Company's 2021 annual report and accounts has now been published.

If you have requested a copy of the 2021 annual report and accounts, it is enclosed with this letter, together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting and any other associated documents. If you requested to receive the annual report and accounts electronically or did not return the election card previously sent to you, please accept this letter as notification that the 2021 annual report and accounts and associated documents have been published on our website (www.chemring.com), and can be accessed by clicking on the investors section on the home page. If you have only recently become a shareholder in Chemring Group PLC, we will write to you shortly regarding your options for shareholder communications.

This year's Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 3 March 2022 at 11.00am at the offices of Investec Bank, 30 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7QP. The formal Notice of the Meeting, together with the explanatory notes concerning each of the resolutions, is enclosed with this letter if you have elected for a hard copy or is available on the Company's website (www.chemring.com).

COVID-19 - POTENTIAL IMPACT ON THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

It is currently intended that the Annual General Meeting will be held this year as a physical meeting. However, we will be closely monitoring the restrictions over public gatherings and the UK Government's safety guidance in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Any changes to the meeting arrangements will be communicated to shareholders before the meeting through our website (www.chemring.com) and by an RNS announcement.

POLL VOTING

Voting at the 2022 Annual General Meeting will be conducted by way of a poll. This reflects best corporate governance practice and allows those shareholders who are not able to attend the Annual General Meeting but who vote by proxy to have their votes fully recognised. Any directors appointed as proxies will cast their votes as directed by shareholders. The poll results will be published on the Company's website (www.chemring.com) and announced via a regulatory information service as soon as practicable following the conclusion of the meeting.

RESOLUTIONS

I would like to draw your attention in particular to the following resolutions:

RESOLUTION 2

This resolution seeks approval for an updated directors' remuneration policy, further details of which are set out in the notes accompanying the resolutions.

RESOLUTIONS 5 TO 12

Resolutions 5 to 12 relate to the re-election of directors. In accordance with the Company's articles of association, all directors are submitting themselves for re-election at the Annual General Meeting.

Biographical details for the directors can be found in the notes accompanying the resolutions.

As Chairman, I confirm on behalf of the Board that each of the directors continues to demonstrate commitment to their role and to make an effective and valuable contribution to the Board. Accordingly, I have no hesitation in recommending their re-election to shareholders.

My fellow Board members have concluded that I also continue to demonstrate commitment to my role and to make an effective and valuable contribution to the Board, and are therefore recommending my re-election to shareholders.

RECOMMENDATION

The Board considers that all the resolutions being proposed are in the best interests of the shareholders as a whole and will promote the success of the Company, and accordingly recommends that you vote in favour of each of the resolutions, as the directors intend to do in respect of their own beneficial holdings amounting to 717,306 shares, representing 0.25 per cent of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company as at 10 January 2022.