Chemring Chief Financial Officer Andrew Lewis steps down after 6 years

(Alliance News) - Chemring Group PLC on Monday said Chief Financial Officer Andrew Lewis plans to step down after six years in post.

The Romsey, Hampshire-based defence technology manufacturer said that Lewis' notice period is 12 months, ensuring a smooth transition.

Lewis joined Chemring as finance director in December 2016.

The company has begin a search process to appoint a new CFO.

Chair Carl-Peter Forster said: "Andrew has been a key member of the executive team during a period where Chemring has strongly repositioned itself. His transformation of the group's finances has placed it in a good position to take advantage of the many opportunities to continue its growth."

Shares in Chemring were up 0.2% to 283.50 pence each in London on Monday morning.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.