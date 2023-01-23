Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Chemring Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHG   GB00B45C9X44

CHEMRING GROUP PLC

(CHG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:21:53 2023-01-23 am EST
280.75 GBX   -0.80%
04:15aFTSE 100 Rises After Strong US Close
DJ
03:32aChemring Chief Financial Officer Andrew Lewis steps down after 6 years
AN
02:52aChemring Group's Finance Chief to Retire
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chemring Chief Financial Officer Andrew Lewis steps down after 6 years

01/23/2023 | 03:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Chemring Group PLC on Monday said Chief Financial Officer Andrew Lewis plans to step down after six years in post.

The Romsey, Hampshire-based defence technology manufacturer said that Lewis' notice period is 12 months, ensuring a smooth transition.

Lewis joined Chemring as finance director in December 2016.

The company has begin a search process to appoint a new CFO.

Chair Carl-Peter Forster said: "Andrew has been a key member of the executive team during a period where Chemring has strongly repositioned itself. His transformation of the group's finances has placed it in a good position to take advantage of the many opportunities to continue its growth."

Shares in Chemring were up 0.2% to 283.50 pence each in London on Monday morning.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEMRING GROUP PLC -0.18% 282.5 Delayed Quote.-4.87%
VESUVIUS PLC 0.44% 415.4 Delayed Quote.2.33%
All news about CHEMRING GROUP PLC
04:15aFTSE 100 Rises After Strong US Close
DJ
03:32aChemring Chief Financial Officer Andrew Lewis steps down after 6 years
AN
02:52aChemring Group's Finance Chief to Retire
MT
01/13Chemring : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023
PU
01/13Chemring : Proxy for Annual General Meeting 2023
PU
01/13Chemring : Chairman's Letter regarding the 2023 Annual General Meeting
PU
2022Berenberg Trims Chemring PT, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
2022LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Citigroup cuts LondonMetric to 'neutral'
AN
2022Analyst recommendations: Costco, Jefferies, Target, The Gym Grou..
MS
2022LONDON BRIEFING: Stocks to get into the holiday spirit after NY rally
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHEMRING GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 467 M 579 M 579 M
Net income 2023 50,8 M 62,9 M 62,9 M
Net Debt 2023 0,54 M 0,67 M 0,67 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,8x
Yield 2023 2,37%
Capitalization 803 M 994 M 994 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
EV / Sales 2024 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart CHEMRING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Chemring Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEMRING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 283,00 GBX
Average target price 379,88 GBX
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Ord Director
Andrew Gregory Lewis Group Finance Director & Director
Carl-Peter Edmund Moriz Forster Chairman-Designate
Andrew Peter Davies Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen A. King Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEMRING GROUP PLC-4.87%994
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-6.50%138 875
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-8.88%116 172
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-17.38%69 377
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-6.17%63 788
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.54%36 654