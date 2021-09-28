Chemring : Contract Awards

Chemring is pleased to announce a number of recent contract awards in its Countermeasures & Energetics sector.

Chemring Australia has been awarded a firm-fixed-price contract valued at US$22m for the supply of MJU-68/B infrared countermeasures in support of the F-35 programme. The customers are both the US Navy and Air Force, and the Governments of Great Britain, Israel, Norway and the Netherlands. Work under this contract will see deliveries being made in FY22.

Following a competitive solicitation process Chemring Countermeasures USA ("CCM USA") has been awarded a contract valued at US$12m for the manufacture and delivery of MJU-61A/B infrared countermeasures, which represents 100% of the customer's requirements under this solicitation. Deliveries for this contract will be made in FY22 and FY23 with all work planned to be completed at CCM USA's new automated production facility in Toone, Tennessee.

These countermeasure products are a key element of an aircraft's defensive aide suite which protect pilots and aircraft against the threat from infrared guided missiles.

Chemring Energetics UK received a contract valued at £9m for the supply of various demolition stores. The customer is the UK Ministry of Defence and deliveries under this contract will be made in FY22.

Michael Ord, Group Chief Executive of Chemring, commented:

"These awards maintain and strengthen Chemring's position in the niche Countermeasures & Energetics market, supporting our decision to invest in our facilities to protect and grow our market leading positions.

"These contracts add to our existing strong order cover for FY22 and also increases our visibility for FY23 and beyond."

