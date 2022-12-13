Chemring : Full Year Results 2022

As reported At 2021 exchange rates 2022 Change 2022 Change 2021 Order intake (£m) 551.5 +28% 523.1 +21% 431.0 Revenue (£m) 442.8 +13% 421.2 +7% 393.3 Underlying EBITDA* (£m) 82.3 +8% 79.9 +5% 76.4 Underlying operating profit* (£m) 64.0 +11% 62.2 +8% 57.5 Underlying profit before tax* (£m) 62.5 +12% 60.8 +9% 55.9 Underlying basic earnings per share* (pence) 20.2 +20% 19.7 +17% 16.9 Statutory operating profit (£m) 53.3 +6% 50.4 Dividend per share (pence) 5.7 +19% 4.8 Net debt at 31 October (£m) 7.2 -73% 3.9 -85% 26.6 Order book at 31 October (£m) 650.9 +30% 604.1 +21% 500.8

Highlights

FY22 performance exceeded the Board's initial expectations with strong performance in both sectors despite a challenging macro-economic environment.

Roke revenue exceeded £100m for the first time and with order intake of £168m, up 59%, is well positioned to continue its growth trajectory in what continues to be a buoyant market

Post year-end acquisition of Geollect completed on 7 December 2022

Order intake for Countermeasures & Energetics was £356m, up 40%, driven by multi-year orders received across the sector

Investment in the Group's manufacturing infrastructure continues to be a key enabler to deliver improved safety and operational excellence, with the Countermeasures & Energetics margin improving from 16.2% to 17.4%

The continued reduction in net debt by 73% to £7.2m was driven by strong operating cash generation and cash conversion of 109%. Net debt to underlying EBITDA of 0.1 times

Proposed final dividend increased by 19% to 3.8p, giving a total dividend of 5.7p (3.5 times cover)

Board's expectations for FY23 are unchanged. Approximately 86% (2021: 84%) of expected FY23 revenue is covered by the order book

Michael Ord, Group Chief Executive, commented:

"This has been another year of positive performance and growth across the Group, exceeding the Board's initial expectations despite a challenging macro-economic environment. I am delighted with the financial and operational progress that continues to be made across the Group as we build a stronger, higher quality and technology focused business.

"Our purpose at Chemring is to deliver innovative technologies and products that detect and defeat ever-changing threats and help make the world a safer place. This has never been as important as it is today given the fast changing geopolitical and technological backdrop. Our relentless focus on living our shared values of Safety, Excellence and Innovation is what powers this and I would like to thank all my colleagues across Chemring for their determination, hard work and support. Our continued progress would not be possible without their collective efforts.

"Trading since the start of the current financial year has been in line with expectations. With 86% of FY23 expected revenue covered by the order book, the Board's expectations for FY23 performance are unchanged. Chemring is well placed, with a robust strategy, market-leading positions across different geographies and sectors, and with products and services that are critical to our government and blue-chip customers around the world. Chemring's long-term prospects remain strong."

Notes:

* All profit and earnings per share figures in this news release relate to underlying business performance (as defined below) unless otherwise stated.

The principal Alternative Performance Measures ("APMs") presented are the underlying measures of earnings which exclude: exceptional items, gain or loss on the movement on the fair value of derivative financial instruments, the amortisation of acquired intangibles and the associated tax impact on these items. The Directors believe that these APMs improve the comparability of information between reporting periods as well as reflect the key performance indicators used within the business to measure performance. The term underlying is not defined under IFRS and may not be comparable with similarly titled measures used by other companies.

A reconciliation of underlying measures to statutory measures is provided below:

Group : Underlying Non-underlying Statutory EBITDA (£m) 82.3 (6.1) 76.2 Operating profit (£m) 64.0 (10.7) 53.3 Profit before tax (£m) 62.5 (10.7) 51.8 Tax charge (£m) (5.7) 1.3 (4.4) Profit after tax (£m) 56.8 (9.4) 47.4 Basic earnings per share (pence) 20.2 (3.3) 16.9 Diluted earnings per share (pence) 19.7 (3.3) 16.4 Segments: Sensors & Information EBITDA (£m) 33.0 (1.2) 31.8 Sensors & Information operating profit (£m) 30.0 (3.7)

26.3 Countermeasures & Energetics EBITDA (£m) 64.2 - 64.2 Countermeasures & Energetics operating profit (£m) 48.9 (2.1) 46.8

The adjustments to continuing operations comprise:

amortisation of acquired intangibles of £4.6m (2021: £6.2m)

costs relating to acquisitions of £2.0m (2021: £1.6m)

loss on the movement in the fair value of derivative financial instruments of £4.1m (2021: £0.7m gain)

tax impact of adjustments of £1.3m credit (2021: £1.0m credit)

Further details are provided in note 3.

EBITDA is defined as profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. Reference to constant currency relates to the re-translation of 2022 financial information at the 2021 exchange rates to reflect the movement excluding the impact of foreign exchange. The exchange rates applied are disclosed in note 9.

