Chemring Group PLC 2024 Interim results
Record order book and strong long-term prospects
Presented on 4th June 2024 by:
Michael Ord - Group Chief Executive
James Mortensen - Chief Financial Officer
Chemring Group PLC
Introduction
Michael Ord - Group Chief Executive
H1 2024 Good progress across KPIs
- in line with our expectations
Growth
Order intake
Revenue
+2%
+8%
£345m
£223m
(H1 2023: £338m)
(H1 2023: £206m)
Earnings
Operating margin
Earnings per share
11.2%
6.6p
(H1 2023: 12.7%)
(H1 2023: 7.4p)
Safety and ESG
Cash generation
Cash conversion
Net debt: EBITDA
83%
0.85x
(H1 2023: 64%)
(H1 2023: 0.36x)
Recordable injury rate
0.8
(H1 2023: 0.9)
Throughout this presentation, prior period comparatives have been re-presented to reflect continuing operations only. References to operating profit, operating margin, EPS, operating cash and cash conversion are to continuing underlying measures
On track to meet both near and longer term ESG targets
3 Chemring Group PLC Results for the six months to 30th April 2024
Significant long-term visibility
- positive outlook unchanged
- Board's expectations for 2024 performance remain unchanged
- Record order book of >£1bn with 93% of H2 2024 expected revenue covered by order book (H1 2023: 90%)
- The outlook for the global defence market is increasingly robust, with strong growth predicted for at least the next decade
- Significant opportunity to capitalise on the Group's unique capabilities reinforcing Chemring's position as a key supplier to NATO
- Long-term visibility and customer support gives confidence to further invest in capacity and capability to meet customers' evolving needs
Ambition to increase annual revenue to c.£1bn by 2030
4 Chemring Group PLC Results for the six months to 30th April 2024
Financial review
James Mortensen - Chief Financial Officer
Chemring Group PLC
Initial observations
Demand is long term
Chemring is more than just
countermeasures
We have unique manufacturing capabilities
Confidence in the delivery of the plan and the outlook
6 Chemring Group PLC Results for the six months to 30th April 2024
Financial highlights
H1 2024
H1 2023
2023
Order book
£1,041m
+39%
£750m
£922m
Revenue
£223.4m
+8%
£206.3m
£472.6m
Operating profit
£25.0m
(5)%
£26.3m
£69.2m
Operating margin
11.2%
(150) bps
12.7%
14.6%
Diluted EPS
6.6p
(11)%
7.4p
20.0p
Cash conversion
83%
+190 bps
64%
90%
Dividend
2.6p
+13%
2.3p
6.9p
Summary:
- Record order book
- Good sales momentum
- Lower operating margin and H1 weighting
- EPS impacted by higher tax and finance costs
- Strong cash conversion
7 Chemring Group PLC Results for the six months to 30th April 2024
Order book
Total orderbook
£1,041m
Growth
39%
H2 2024 Coverage
93%
Sensors & Information
Countermeasures & Energetics
OrderbookGrowth
£158m 3%
H2 2024 Coverage
83%
Orderbook
£883m
Growth
48%
H2 2024 Coverage
99%
- Expected 2025 revenue 30% covered
- Continued strong order intake for Roke National Security and Defence
8 Chemring Group PLC Results for the six months to 30th April 2024
- Expected 2025 revenue 90% covered and 2026 65% covered
- Significant orders for our specialist energetic materials businesses, space and missiles
Group and segmental performance
Revenue
Revenue
Operating profit
Operating
Operating profit
(£m)
growth
(£m)
profit growth
margin
Sensors & Information
105.7
+15%
21.6
+16%
20.4%
Countermeasures & Energetics
117.7
+3%
11.8
(22)%
10.0%
Group
223.4
+8%
25.0
(5)%
11.2%
- Sensors & Information - strong growth in Roke (+19%) with margin improvement despite continued investment
- Countermeasures & Energetics - growth in energetics offset a weaker period for countermeasures. Margin impacted by operational challenges at our Tennessee countermeasures facility
9 Chemring Group PLC Results for the six months to 30th April 2024
Group operating profit bridge
Sensors &
Countermeasures
Information
& Energetics
Unallocated
Exchange
central costs
effects
£3.0m
£(3.3)m
£26.3m
£(0.9)m
£(0.1)m
£25.0m
- Overall operating profit down 5%
- Good momentum across the majority of the business
- Held back by our Tennessee countermeasures facility, but now back on track
H1 2023
H1 2024
10 Chemring Group PLC Results for the six months to 30th April 2024
