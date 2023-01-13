Chemring : Proxy for Annual General Meeting 2023

Please bring this card with you to the Meeting and present it at Shareholder registration/accreditation.
The Chairman of Chemring Group PLC invites you to attend the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at the offices of Investec Bank, 30 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7QP
on 15 March 2023 at 11.00 am.
Form of Proxy - Annual General Meeting to be held on 15 March 2023
You will be asked to enter the Control Number, Shareholder Reference Number (SRN) and PIN shown opposite and agree to certain terms and conditions.
To be effective, all proxy appointments must be lodged with the Company's Registrars at:
Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY by 13 March 2023 at 11.00 am.
Explanatory Notes:
Every holder has the right to appoint some other person(s) of their choice, who need not be a shareholder, as their proxy to exercise all or any of their rights, to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the meeting. If you wish to appoint a person other than the Chairman, please insert the name of your chosen proxy holder in the space provided (see reverse). If the proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please enter in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. If returned without an indication as to how the proxy shall vote on any particular matter, the proxy will exercise their discretion as to whether, and if so how, they vote (or if this proxy form has been issued in respect of a designated account for a shareholder, the proxy will exercise their discretion as to whether, and if so, how they vote).
To appoint more than one proxy, an additional proxy form(s) may be obtained by contacting the Registrar's helpline on 0370 889 3289 or you may photocopy this form. Please indicate in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. Please also indicate by marking the box provided if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. All forms must be signed and should be returned together in the same envelope.
The 'Vote Withheld' option overleaf is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.
Pursuant to Regulation 41 of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001, entitlement to attend and vote at the meeting and the number of votes which may be cast thereat will be determined by reference to the Register of Members of the Company at close of business on the day which is two days before the day of the meeting. Changes to entries on the Register of Members after that time shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend and vote at the meeting.
To appoint one or more proxies or to give an instruction to a proxy (whether previously appointed or otherwise) via the CREST system, CREST messages must be received by the issuer's agent (ID number 3RA50) not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time (as determined by the timestamp generated by the CREST system) from which the issuer's agent is able to retrieve the message. The Company may treat as invalid a proxy appointment sent by CREST in the circumstances set out in Regulation 35(5)(a) of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001.
The above is how your address appears on the Register of Members. If this information is incorrect please ring the Registrar's helpline on 0370 889 3289 to request a change of address form or go to www.investorcentre.co.uk to use the online Investor Centre service.
Any alterations made to this form should be initialled.
The completion and return of this form will not preclude a member from attending the meeting and voting in person.
Kindly Note: This form is issued only to the addressee(s) and is specific to the unique designated account printed hereon. This personalised form is not transferable between different: (i) account holders; or (ii) uniquely designated accounts. The Company and Computershare Investor Services PLC accept no liability for any instruction that does not comply with these conditions.
Form of Proxy
Please complete this box only if you wish to appoint a third party proxy other than the Chairman.
Please leave this box blank if you want to select the Chairman. Do not insert your own name(s).
*
I/We hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting OR the person indicated in the box above as my/our proxy to attend, speak and vote in respect of my/our full voting entitlement* on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of Chemring Group PLC to be held at the offices of Investec Bank, 30 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7QP on 15 March 2023 at 11.00 am, and at any adjourned meeting.
* For the appointment of more than one proxy, please refer to Explanatory Note 2 (see front).
Please use a black pen. Mark with an X
Please mark here to indicate that this proxy appointment is one of multiple appointments being made.
inside the box as shown in this example.
Vote
Vote
Ordinary Resolutions
For
Against Withheld
For
Against Withheld
1.
To receive and adopt the Company's annual accounts for the year ended 31
11.
To re-elect Mr Michael Ord as a director.
October 2022, together with the directors' report, the strategic report and the
auditor's report on those accounts.
2.
To receive and approve the directors' remuneration report (other than the part
12.
To reappoint KPMG LLP as the Company's auditor, to hold office from the
containing the directors' remuneration policy) contained within the Company's
conclusion of the Annual General Meeting on 15 March 2023 until the conclusion of
annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 October 2022.
the next meeting at which accounts are laid before the Company.
3.
To approve the payment of a final dividend of 3.8p per ordinary share for the year
13.
To authorise the directors to agree KPMG LLP's remuneration as the auditor of the
ended 31 October 2022.
Company.
4.
To re-elect Mr Carl-Peter Forster as a director.
14.
To provide limited authority to make political donations and to incur political
expenditure.
5.
To re-elect Mrs Laurie Bowen as a director.
15.
To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities under section 551 of the
Companies Act 2006.
Special Resolutions
6.
To re-elect Mr Andrew Davies as a director.
16.
To authorise the directors to allot shares for cash without making a pre-emptive
offer to shareholders (subject to the passing of resolution 15).
7.
To re-elect Mrs Sarah Ellard as a director.
17.
To authorise the directors to allot additional shares for cash without making a pre-
emptive offer to shareholders for the purposes of financing a transaction (subject to
the passing of resolution 15).
8.
To re-elect Mr Stephen King as a director.
18.
To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares under
section 701 of the Companies Act 2006.
9. To re-elect Mr Andrew Lewis as a director.
19. To authorise the Company to hold general meetings on fourteen clear days' notice.
10. To re-elect Mrs Fiona MacAulay as a director.
I/We instruct my/our proxy as indicated on this form. Unless otherwise instructed the proxy may vote as he or she sees fit or abstain in relation to any business of the meeting.
Signature
Date
In the case of a corporation, this proxy must be given under its common seal or be signed on its behalf by an attorney or officer duly authorised, stating their capacity (e.g. director, secretary).
