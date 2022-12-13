Advanced search
    CHG   GB00B45C9X44

CHEMRING GROUP PLC

(CHG)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-12 am EST
301.50 GBX   -0.66%
02:30aChemring's FY22 Profit Jumps; Dividend Up 19%
MT
02:15aChemring : Annual Sustainability Report 2022
PU
02:09aEarnings Flash (CHG.L) CHEMRING GROUP Reports FY22 EPS GBX16.40
MT
Chemring : Results for the year ended 31 October 2022

12/13/2022 | 02:08am EST
CHEMRING GROUP PLC

RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2022

A STRONGER GROUP DELIVERING SUSTAINABLE GROWTH

MICHAEL ORD

GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE

2022 OVERVIEW - DELIVERING SUSTAINABLE GROWTH

Group

Operating

EPS

Cash

Net debt

performance in

profit

19%

conversion

73%

line with

109%

11%

19.7p

£7m

expectations

£64.0m

Good progress

Continued

2023 expected

progress on

Dividend per

Order book

revenue

on strategic

ESG and

share

30%

86%

imperatives in

both sectors

sustainability

19%

£651m

covered by

agenda

5.7p

order book

Balancing short-term performance with long-term growth and value creation

Numbers set out on this slide are underlying measures as reported for the year ended 31 October 2022

3

CHEMRING GROUP PLC | RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2022

ANDREW LEWIS

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

GROUP PERFORMANCE

H1 H2

Revenue (£m)

450

300

150

0

Profit before tax (£m)

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

EPS (pence)

20

15

10

5

0

2019

2020

2021

2022

2019

2020

2021

2022

2019

2020

2021

2022

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenue up 13% to £443m (2021: £393m)
  • Operating profit growth of 11% to £64.0m (2021: £57.5m)
  • Operating margin stable at 14.5% (2021: 14.6%)
  • Diluted EPS increased 19% to 19.7p (2021: 16.5p)
  • Operating cash conversion of 109% of EBITDA (2021: 105%)
  • Net debt down to £7m (2021: £27m)
  • Full year dividend up 19% to 5.7p per share (2021: 4.8p)

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Strong performance at Roke, with order intake of £168m, up 59%, revenue exceeding £100m and double digit growth in operating profit
  • Operational delivery at C&E sites driving margin progression, investment in sites progressing
  • Order intake up 28% to £551m with strong performance across both segments
  • Closing order book of £651m, £403m expected to be delivered in 2023
  • 2023 expected revenue approximately 86% covered by order book

5

CHEMRING GROUP PLC | RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chemring Group plc published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 07:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 441 M 541 M 541 M
Net income 2022 50,5 M 62,0 M 62,0 M
Net Debt 2022 18,8 M 23,1 M 23,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 1,92%
Capitalization 855 M 1 048 M 1 048 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart CHEMRING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Chemring Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEMRING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 301,50 GBX
Average target price 384,38 GBX
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Ord Director
Andrew Gregory Lewis Group Finance Director & Director
Carl-Peter Edmund Moriz Forster Chairman-Designate
Andrew Peter Davies Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen A. King Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEMRING GROUP PLC1.86%1 048
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION14.19%146 528
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION36.06%127 452
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION36.65%82 371
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION19.74%68 400
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.07%41 430