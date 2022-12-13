Chemring : Results for the year ended 31 October 2022

CHEMRING GROUP PLC
RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2022
A STRONGER GROUP DELIVERING SUSTAINABLE GROWTH
MICHAEL ORD
GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE
2022 OVERVIEW - DELIVERING SUSTAINABLE GROWTH
Group
Operating
EPS
Cash
Net debt
performance in
profit
19%
conversion
73%
line with
109%
11%
19.7p
£7m
expectations
£64.0m
Good progress
Continued
2023 expected
progress on
Dividend per
Order book
revenue
on strategic
ESG and
share
30%
86%
imperatives in
both sectors
sustainability
£651m
covered by
agenda
5.7p
order book
Balancing short-term performance with long-term growth and value creation
Numbers set out on this slide are underlying measures as reported for the year ended 31 October 2022
3
CHEMRING GROUP PLC | RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2022
ANDREW LEWIS
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
GROUP PERFORMANCE
H1 H2
Revenue (£m)
450
300
150
0
Profit before tax (£m)
70
60
50
40
30
20
10
EPS (pence)
15
5
2019
2020
2021
2022
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Chemring Group plc published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 07:04:02 UTC.