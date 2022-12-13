Chemring : Results for the year ended 31 October 2022

2022 OVERVIEW - DELIVERING SUSTAINABLE GROWTH

Group Operating EPS Cash Net debt performance in profit 19% conversion 73% line with 109% 11% 19.7p £7m expectations £64.0m Good progress Continued 2023 expected progress on Dividend per Order book revenue on strategic ESG and share 30% 86% imperatives in both sectors sustainability 19% £651m covered by agenda 5.7p order book

Balancing short-term performance with long-term growth and value creation

Numbers set out on this slide are underlying measures as reported for the year ended 31 October 2022