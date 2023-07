Chemring Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based technology solutions company. The Company operates through two segments: Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics. Its Sensors & Information segment is engaged in providing consulting and technology services to solve security-critical issues. Its Sensors & Information segment is engaged in the development and manufacture of electronic countermeasures, chemical and biological threat detection equipment and explosive hazard detection (EHD) equipment. Its Countermeasures & Energetics segment is engaged in the development and manufacture of expendable countermeasures for air and sea platforms, cartridge/propellant actuated devices, pyrotechnic devices for satellite launch and deployment, missile components, propellants, separation sub-systems, actuators and energetic materials. Its customer base spans national defense organizations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets, such as space and transport.