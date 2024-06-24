(Alliance News) - Chemring Group PLC on Monday named Tony Wood as its next chair, succeeding Carl-Peter Forster who steps down at the end of November.

Wood will join the board from October 1, and will succeed Forster as chair on December 1.

He was formerly chief of executive of one-time London listing Meggitt, an aerospace components maker, between 2018 and 2022. Prior to joining Meggitt he spent 15 years at Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC.

Wood currently sits on the board of aerospace and defence firm Airbus and energy company National Grid.

Wood takes over from Forster, who has been chair of the company since July 2016.

"Since then he has successfully led the group through a period of significant transformation as we have built a stronger, higher-quality and more resilient business. The investments made in both culture and infrastructure position the group well to capitalise on its many opportunities," Chermring said.

