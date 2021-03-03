Log in
CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND

(CHE.UN)
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces $70 Million Bought Deal Equity Offering

03/03/2021 | 03:23pm EST
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (“Chemtrade” or the “Fund”) (TSX: CHE.UN) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to sell to a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, and TD Securities Inc. (collectively, the “Underwriters”), on a bought deal basis, 9,800,000 trust units (the “Trust Units”), at a price of $7.15 per Trust Unit (the “Offering Price”) for gross proceeds of approximately $70 million (the “Offering”). The Fund has also granted the Underwriters the option to purchase up to $10.5 million of additional Trust Units at the Offering Price to cover over-allotments, exercisable in whole or in part any time up to 30 days following closing of the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering are intended to be used to repay outstanding indebtedness under the Fund’s existing credit facility and for general trust purposes. The Fund expects to draw on its credit facility in connection with future organic growth opportunities, particularly in ultra-pure sulphuric acid and water chemical products and the monetization of by-product hydrogen in the electrochemicals segment.

The completion of the Offering is subject to normal regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX, and is expected to close on or about March 10, 2021.

The Trust Units will be offered in all of the provinces and territories of Canada by way of a shelf prospectus supplement to the Base Shelf Prospectus and may also be offered to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A in the United States.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Chemtrade
Chemtrade operates a diversified business providing industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. Chemtrade is one of North America’s largest suppliers of sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, sodium hydrosulphite, and phosphorus pentasulphide. Chemtrade is a leading regional supplier of sulphur, chlor-alkali products, liquid sulphur dioxide, potassium chloride, and zinc oxide. Additionally, Chemtrade provides industrial services such as processing by-products and waste streams.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the Securities Act (Ontario). Forward-looking information can be generally identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “expected”, “intend”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “plan”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions. Specifically, forward-looking information in this news release include statements respecting certain future expectations about: the Fund’s ability to close the Offering; the anticipated closing date of the Offering; and the expected use of the net proceeds of the Offering. Forward-looking statements in this news release describe the expectations of the Fund and its subsidiaries as of the date hereof.

These statements are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including without limitation the risks and uncertainties detailed under the “Risk Factors” section of the Fund’s latest Annual Information Form and the “Risks and Uncertainties” section of the Fund’s most recent Management’s Discussion & Analysis.

Although the Fund believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, and they should not be unduly relied upon. With respect to the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, the Fund has made assumptions regarding: there being no significant disruptions affecting the operations of the Fund and its subsidiaries, whether due to labour disruptions, supply disruptions, power disruptions, transportation disruptions, damage to equipment or otherwise; the timely receipt of required regulatory approvals; and global economic performance.

Except as required by law, the Fund does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason. The forward-looking information contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Further information can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Fund with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Rohit Bhardwaj
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (416) 496-4177

Ryan Paull
Business Development Manager
Tel: (973) 515-1831

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
