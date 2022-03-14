Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund : Annual Information Form
03/14/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
2021 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM
This annual information form describes Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, its businesses, the risks they face and the market for its securities, among other things.
The document includes statements and information about our expectations for the future. When we talk about strategy, risks, plan and future financial and operating performance, or other things that have not taken place, we are making statements that are considered forward-looking information or forward-looking statements under Canadian securities laws. You can read more about forward-looking information on page 74.
Where to find it
About Chemtrade ...............................................................
3
Major developments .............................................................
5
Overview of the business ..................................................
7
Strategy …………………………………………………………11
Environmental, social, and governance (ESG)....................
12
Sulphur products and performance chemicals (SPPC)…….29
Water solutions and specialty chemicals (WSSC)...............
we, us and our and Chemtrade mean the Fund's subsidiaries
AIFand this document mean this 2021 annual information form
unitholders mean unitholders of the Fund
board of trusteesand board mean the Fund's board of trustees
Declaration of Trustmeans the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust dated November 12, 2020
All information is as of December 31, 2021, and all dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars, unless specified otherwise.
Where to go for more information
SEDAR (www.sedar.com): for more information about the Fund, including material contracts.
Management information circular: for information about how we compensate our trustees and officers, the audit committee, who owns our securities, and our corporate governance practices. We expect to file this year's circular on or around March 31, 2022.
Financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (MD&A): for additional financial information.
Our website (www.chemtradelogistics.com): for copies of the circular, financial reports, and other important information.
You can ask for a copy of the circular and financial reports by writing the Corporate Secretary at our corporate head office, below. These will be provided free of charge to unitholders of the Fund.
Registered and head office Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Corporate Secretary
155 Gordon Baker Road Suite 300
2 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
ABOUT CHEMTRADE
Chemtrade provides industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. In 2021, Chemtrade provided chemicals and services through three business segments (see page 7). Commencing in 2022, as a result of the disposition of a portion of Chemtrade's specialty chemicals business, Chemtrade is reconfiguring its products into two business segments (see page 10). Chemtrade had 1,363 employees as of December 31, 2021, working out of more than 60 facilities, mostly in North America.
Headquartered in Toronto, Chemtrade is wholly owned by Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, a limited purpose trust established on July 11, 2001.
The Fund earns its income from Chemtrade and its distributions depend on Chemtrade's cash flow.
Units of the Fund are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CHE.UN. The Fund had 104,222,562 units issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021.
As of December 31, 2021, the Fund also had five series of convertible unsecured subordinate debentures outstanding. The debentures are listed on the TSX (see page 67 for details):
CHE.DB.C - 2016 debentures due August 31, 2023 (redeemed in full in January 2022. See page 5 -Major Developments)
CHE.DB.D - 2017 debentures due May 31, 2024
CHE.DB.E - 2019 debentures due October 31, 2026
CHE.DB.F - 2020 debentures due September 30, 2025
CHE.DB.G - 2021 debentures due August 31, 2027
The Fund operates under a Declaration of Trust that was established on July 11, 2001 and was most recently amended on November 12, 2020. The Fund's board of trustees, together with the boards of all its subsidiaries, assumes the overall stewardship of the Fund and Chemtrade.
Corporate structure
The Fund holds, directly or indirectly, all the participating equity and unsecured subordinated notes of its subsidiaries. The chart on the next page shows the material subsidiaries of the Fund, their jurisdictions of incorporation or organization, and the percentage of votes attaching to voting securities (some of which are held indirectly).
2021 Annual information form
3
4 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
Major developments
2019
January
Chemtrade Electrochem Inc. redeemed all of its outstanding 6.0% Series V debentures due December 31, 2021. The Fund used its credit facilities to fund the redemption. For details on the credit facilities, see page 70.
February
We settled the indirect purchaser class action civil lawsuit related to General Chemical's alleged anti-competitive conduct. See page 70 for details.
May
We increased our reserve for legal proceedings related to General Chemical by $40 million, for a total reserve of $140 million. See page 70 for details.
June
Dr. Emily Moore was appointed to the Fund's board of trustees. Dr. Moore is a professional engineer with a doctorate in physical chemistry from Oxford University and brings valuable skills and experience to the board (see page 42 for details).
August
We announced our intention to sell our potassium chloride business (Midlothian, Texas) and vaccine adjuvants business (Berkeley Heights, New Jersey).
September
Scott William Rook joined Chemtrade's executive team in the newly- created role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mr. Rook has broad chemical industry, operational, commercial, and management experience developed in executive roles at Ascend Performance Materials and Eastman Chemical Company. He has a BSc in Industrial Engineering and an MBA in Finance.
Regen acid production ceased at our SPPC segment's Shreveport, Louisiana facility.
October
The Fund issued the 2019 debentures (see page 67) and used the net proceeds to pay down senior debt under the credit facilities.
Susan McArthur stepped down from the board of trustees after seven years of service.
December
We settled the remaining direct action lawsuits related to General Chemical's alleged anti-competitive conduct by the end of 2019, however, a few derivative actions initiated by an ex-employee remained active (see page 71 for details)
2020
January
Chemtrade Electrochem Inc. redeemed the last of its outstanding debentures, being the 6.5% Series VI debentures due December 31, 2021. The Fund used its credit facilities to fund the redemption.
Chemtrade Electrochem Inc. ceased to be a reporting issuer.
March
The global COVID-19 pandemic began to impact business conditions in North America. See page 40 for a discussion of the pandemic's effects on our business and page 50 for a discussion on the risks related to the pandemic.
The Fund reduced its monthly distribution rate from $0.10 per unit to $0.05 per unit starting in March. This was done to increase the Fund's liquidity in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic (see page 40 for details).
April
The Fund suspended its 2020 earnings guidance and we postponed major plant turnarounds because of the general economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
May
Given the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we amended the covenant package in our credit facilities to provide additional covenant room over the next two years.
The Fund held its 2020 annual meeting of unitholders in virtual-only format due to the pandemic.
Daniella Dimitrov was elected to the Fund's board of trustees. Ms. Dimitrov has a law degree from the University of Windsor and a Global Executive MBA from the Kellogg School of Management and Schulich School of Business. She brings to the board over 20 years of executive leadership experience and a strong background in governance and the resource sector (see page 42 for details).
David Gee stepped down from the board of trustees after 18 years of service.
July
The Fund commenced a distribution reinvestment plan (DRIP) (see page 66).
The Fund amended and restated its Declaration of Trust in connection with the DRIP (see page 66).
August
We announced that Mark Davis would retire in 2021 as President and Chief Executive Officer after 20 years' service. COO Scott Rook would replace Mr. Davis.
The Fund issued $75.0 million of 2020 debentures in a bought deal offering, increased from the $65.0 million issuance of debentures initially announced (see page 67).
September
An additional $11.25 million of 2020 debentures were issued pursuant to the exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option.
We redeemed $100 million of our outstanding 2014 debentures. We used the net proceeds from the 2020 debentures offering, together with our credit facilities, to fund the partial redemption in September.
October
We redeemed an additional $12.5 million of our outstanding 2014 debentures by using our credit facilities by using a portion of the net proceeds from the 2020 debenture offering.
November
February 28, 2021 was set as the date for Mark Davis to retire as the Fund's Chief Executive Officer and to step down from the board.
We amended and restated our Declaration of Trust and it was voted on at the 2021 annual meeting of unitholders. The changes were to enable a minority of board members to be non-resident Canadians and allow us to have virtual board and unitholder meetings. They
2021 Annual information form
5
