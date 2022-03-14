Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund : Annual Information Form

You can ask for a copy of the circular and financial reports by writing the Corporate Secretary at our corporate head office, below. These will be provided free of charge to unitholders of the Fund.

Our website (www.chemtradelogistics.com): for copies of the circular, financial reports, and other important information.

Financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (MD&A): for additional financial information.

Management information circular: for information about how we compensate our trustees and officers, the audit committee, who owns our securities, and our corporate governance practices. We expect to file this year's circular on or around March 31, 2022.

Where to go for more information

All information is as of December 31, 2021, and all dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars, unless specified otherwise.

The document includes statements and information about our expectations for the future. When we talk about strategy, risks, plan and future financial and operating performance, or other things that have not taken place, we are making statements that are considered forward-looking information or forward-looking statements under Canadian securities laws. You can read more about forward-looking information on page 74.

This annual information form describes Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, its businesses, the risks they face and the market for its securities, among other things.

ABOUT CHEMTRADE

Chemtrade provides industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. In 2021, Chemtrade provided chemicals and services through three business segments (see page 7). Commencing in 2022, as a result of the disposition of a portion of Chemtrade's specialty chemicals business, Chemtrade is reconfiguring its products into two business segments (see page 10). Chemtrade had 1,363 employees as of December 31, 2021, working out of more than 60 facilities, mostly in North America.

Headquartered in Toronto, Chemtrade is wholly owned by Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, a limited purpose trust established on July 11, 2001.

The Fund earns its income from Chemtrade and its distributions depend on Chemtrade's cash flow.

Units of the Fund are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CHE.UN. The Fund had 104,222,562 units issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021.

As of December 31, 2021, the Fund also had five series of convertible unsecured subordinate debentures outstanding. The debentures are listed on the TSX (see page 67 for details):

CHE.DB.C - 2016 debentures due August 31, 2023 (redeemed in full in January 2022. See page 5 - Major Developments )

) CHE.DB.D - 2017 debentures due May 31, 2024

CHE.DB.E - 2019 debentures due October 31, 2026

CHE.DB.F - 2020 debentures due September 30, 2025

CHE.DB.G - 2021 debentures due August 31, 2027

The Fund operates under a Declaration of Trust that was established on July 11, 2001 and was most recently amended on November 12, 2020. The Fund's board of trustees, together with the boards of all its subsidiaries, assumes the overall stewardship of the Fund and Chemtrade.

Corporate structure

The Fund holds, directly or indirectly, all the participating equity and unsecured subordinated notes of its subsidiaries. The chart on the next page shows the material subsidiaries of the Fund, their jurisdictions of incorporation or organization, and the percentage of votes attaching to voting securities (some of which are held indirectly).