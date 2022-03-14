Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund : Annual Report – MD&A and Financial Statements
Corporate profile
Chemtrade operates a diversified business providing industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. Chemtrade is one of North America's largest suppliers of sulphuric acid, regen acid processing services, inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, sodium hydrosulphite and phosphorus pentasulphide. Chemtrade is a leading regional supplier of sulphur, chlor-alkali products, liquid sulphur dioxide, and zinc oxide. Additionally, Chemtrade provides industrial services such as processing by-products and waste streams.
Where to find it
1 Management's Discussion & Analysis
Management's Responsibility for Financial Reporting
Auditors' Report
52 Consolidated Financial Statements
56 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
127 Information for unitholders
CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021
The information in this Management's Discussion and Analysis, or MD&A, is intended to assist the reader in the understanding and assessment of the trends and significant changes in the results of operations and financial condition of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (the "Fund"). Throughout this MD&A, the term "Chemtrade" refers to the Fund and its consolidated subsidiaries. The terms "we", "us" or "our" similarly refer to Chemtrade. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of Chemtrade for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Chemtrade's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Chemtrade's reporting currency is the Canadian dollar. In this MD&A, per unit amounts are calculated using the weighted average number of units outstanding for the applicable period unless otherwise indicated. This MD&A is current as at February 22, 2022 and was approved by the Board of Trustees (the "Board") on that date.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this MD&A constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the Securities Act (Ontario). Forward-looking statements can be generally identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "expected", "intend", "may", "will", "project", "plan", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Specifically, forward-looking statements in this MD&A include statements respecting certain future expectations about: statements relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Chemtrade (employees, product demand, operations, transportation, ability to raise capital) and on its other risk factors; the amount of any long-term incentive compensation and accruals therefor; the effect of changes in the interest rate, the exchange rate and the Fund's ability to offset US dollar denominated debt; the ability of Chemtrade to access tax losses and tax attributes; the tax characterization of planned distributions; capital expenditures; sources, use, availability and sufficiency of cash flows; the effect of changes in the price and volume of certain products (sodium chlorate, chlor-alkali and sulphuric acid) and in the price of certain key inputs (electricity, salt and sulphur); the ability to resolve the North Vancouver lease issues; the adoption and timing of certain accounting rules and their anticipated effect; the intention to adopt IBOR reform and its impacts; the effectiveness of disclosure controls procedures and internal controls and of their design and implementation; statements in the Financial Outlook section, including: the Fund's expected adjusted EBITDA range for 2022; and the stated range of cash interest, cash taxes and lease payments. Forward-looking statements in this MD&A describe the expectations of Chemtrade as of the date hereof. These statements are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including without limitation the risks and uncertainties detailed under the "RISK FACTORS" section of the Fund's latest Annual Information Form and the "RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES" section below.
Although Chemtrade believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with
such forward-looking statements, and they should not be unduly relied upon. With respect to the forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A, Chemtrade has made assumptions regarding: certain key elements as set out in the Financial Outlook section, including there being no significant North American lockdowns or stay-at-home orders issued; there being no significant disruptions affecting Chemtrade's principal manufacturing facilities; the stated North American MECU sales volumes; the length and timing of the North Vancouver facility's turnaround and the quantum of its EBITDA impact; the 2022 average NE Asia caustic spot price index; the stated sodium chlorate production volumes; and the stated U.S. dollar foreign exchange rate; there being no significant disruptions affecting the operations of Chemtrade, whether due to labour disruptions, supply disruptions, power disruptions, transportation disruptions, damage to equipment or otherwise; the ability of Chemtrade to obtain products, raw materials, equipment, transportation, services and supplies in a timely manner to carry out its activities and at prices consistent with current levels or in line with Chemtrade's expectations; the timely receipt of required regulatory approvals; the cost of regulatory and environmental compliance being consistent with current levels or in line with Chemtrade's expectations; the ability of Chemtrade to successfully access tax losses and tax attributes; the ability of Chemtrade to obtain financing on acceptable terms; currency, exchange and interest rates being consistent with current levels or in line with Chemtrade's expectations; and global economic performance.
Except as required by law, Chemtrade does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Recent Developments
Assets Held For Sale
On November 2, 2021, Chemtrade completed the sale of its potassium chloride (KCl) and vaccine adjuvants businesses. These businesses were sold to Vertellus Holdings LLC, a manufacturer of specialty products for various consumer goods, food and agriculture, healthcare and industrial markets, for gross proceeds of $190.3 million (US$153.7 million). After deducting the cost to sell of $7.6 million (US$6.0 million), the net proceeds were $182.7 million (US$147.7 million). On disposition of the businesses, Chemtrade recorded a loss of $7.1 million (US$5.6 million) in Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals' ("WSSC") cost of sales and services, a deferred income tax recovery of $14.7 million (US$11.9 million), for a net gain of $7.6 million (US$6.3 million).
Operating segments reconfiguration
As a result of the sale of KCl and vaccine adjuvants businesses in November 2021, Chemtrade is in the process of reconfiguring its operating segments which will be effective in the first quarter of 2022. Sulphur Products and Performance Products ("SPPC") will be combined with the remaining products of the WSSC segment to form a new segment called Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC). The Electrochemicals ("EC") and Corporate segments will remain unchanged.
Lawsuit Settlement
During the fourth quarter of 2021, Chemtrade settled a lawsuit (the "NATO Lawsuit") in which it was the plaintiff for $21.0 million. The lawsuit related to the North American Terminal Operations (NATO) assets belonging to Chemtrade's acquired entity, Canexus Corporation ("Canexus"). As a result, selling and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021 include a net recovery of $17.7 million relating to the settlement proceeds less legal and other costs of $3.3 million.
Issuance of the Fund 2021 6.25% Debentures
During the fourth quarter of 2021, Chemtrade completed a public offering of $130.0 million principal amount of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures, at a price of $1,000 per debenture, with an interest rate of 6.25% per annum (the "Fund 2021 6.25% Debentures"). The Fund 2021 6.25% Debentures will mature on August 31, 2027. The Fund 2021 6.25% Debentures are convertible, at the option of the holder, into trust units of the Fund at a conversion price of $10.00 per unit. Chemtrade incurred transaction costs of $5.9 million which included underwriters' fees and other expenses relating to the offering. Chemtrade used the net proceeds of the issuance to redeem all of its outstanding 5.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures ("the Fund 2016 5.00% Debentures").
Amendment of Credit Facilities' terms
In December 2021, Chemtrade amended certain terms of its senior credit facilities ("Credit Facilities") by converting the entire facility into a revolving credit facility, reducing the facility size by US$200.0 million and extending the maturity of the facility to December 24, 2026. Chemtrade also amended its covenant package and pricing to pre- pandemic levels. As a result of this substantial modification of the credit agreement, Chemtrade recorded debt extinguishment costs of $5.1 million consisting of $3.8 million of previously deferred financing transaction costs and $1.3 million of financing transaction costs relating to the amendment.
Redemption of the Fund 2016 5.00% Debentures
During the fourth quarter of 2021, Chemtrade announced the redemption of all of the outstanding Fund 2016 5.00% Debentures, with an effective redemption date of January 25, 2022. On January 25, 2022, the debentures were redeemed for $146.6 million. The debentures were redeemed at their par value. Chemtrade used the net proceeds from the Fund 2021 6.25% Debentures offering and its Credit Facilities to fund the redemption. These debentures have been presented as current liabilities in the Consolidated Statements of Financial Position at December 31, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Soon after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chemtrade established a Pandemic Steering Team (the "Team") to assess, monitor and manage the impact of the COVID-19 virus on its business and share information across the organization. Operations were adjusted and actions taken as needed to protect the health of employees, suppliers and visitors.
