Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund : Annual Report – MD&A and Financial Statements

The information in this Management's Discussion and Analysis, or MD&A, is intended to assist the reader in the understanding and assessment of the trends and significant changes in the results of operations and financial condition of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (the "Fund"). Throughout this MD&A, the term "Chemtrade" refers to the Fund and its consolidated subsidiaries. The terms "we", "us" or "our" similarly refer to Chemtrade. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of Chemtrade for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Chemtrade's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Chemtrade's reporting currency is the Canadian dollar. In this MD&A, per unit amounts are calculated using the weighted average number of units outstanding for the applicable period unless otherwise indicated. This MD&A is current as at February 22, 2022 and was approved by the Board of Trustees (the "Board") on that date.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this MD&A constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the Securities Act (Ontario). Forward-looking statements can be generally identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "expected", "intend", "may", "will", "project", "plan", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Specifically, forward-looking statements in this MD&A include statements respecting certain future expectations about: statements relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Chemtrade (employees, product demand, operations, transportation, ability to raise capital) and on its other risk factors; the amount of any long-term incentive compensation and accruals therefor; the effect of changes in the interest rate, the exchange rate and the Fund's ability to offset US dollar denominated debt; the ability of Chemtrade to access tax losses and tax attributes; the tax characterization of planned distributions; capital expenditures; sources, use, availability and sufficiency of cash flows; the effect of changes in the price and volume of certain products (sodium chlorate, chlor-alkali and sulphuric acid) and in the price of certain key inputs (electricity, salt and sulphur); the ability to resolve the North Vancouver lease issues; the adoption and timing of certain accounting rules and their anticipated effect; the intention to adopt IBOR reform and its impacts; the effectiveness of disclosure controls procedures and internal controls and of their design and implementation; statements in the Financial Outlook section, including: the Fund's expected adjusted EBITDA range for 2022; and the stated range of cash interest, cash taxes and lease payments. Forward-looking statements in this MD&A describe the expectations of Chemtrade as of the date hereof. These statements are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including without limitation the risks and uncertainties detailed under the "RISK FACTORS" section of the Fund's latest Annual Information Form and the "RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES" section below.

Although Chemtrade believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with