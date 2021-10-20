Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
  News
  Summary
    CHE.UN   CA16387P1036

CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND

(CHE.UN)
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund : Declares October 2021 Distribution

10/20/2021 | 09:41am EDT
TORONTO, October 20, 2021 - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) today announced that it has declared a cash distribution of $0.05 per unit for the month of October 2021 payable on November 25, 2021 to unitholders of record at the close of business on October 29, 2021.

Holders of units who are non-residents of Canada will be required to pay all withholding taxes payable in respect of any distributions of income by the Fund.

For further information:

Rohit Bhardwaj
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (416) 496-4177 		Ryan Paull
Business Development Manager
Tel: (973) 515-1831

Website: www.chemtradelogistics.com

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 13:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 351 M 1 093 M 1 093 M
Net income 2021 -62,0 M -50,2 M -50,2 M
Net Debt 2021 1 223 M 989 M 989 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,9x
Yield 2021 7,43%
Capitalization 839 M 679 M 679 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 474
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 8,08 CAD
Average target price 9,14 CAD
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott William Rook President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rohit Bhardwaj Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Lorie Waisberg Chairman-Trustees Board
Tejinder Kaushik Vice President-Information Technology
Timothy Montgomery Group Vice President-Manufacturing & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND40.14%679
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION29.19%104 778
AIR LIQUIDE6.56%78 666
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.19.57%53 550
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.70.64%36 639
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.7.58%32 987