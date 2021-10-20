Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund : Declares October 2021 Distribution

TORONTO, October 20, 2021 - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) today announced that it has declared a cash distribution of $0.05 per unit for the month of October 2021 payable on November 25, 2021 to unitholders of record at the close of business on October 29, 2021.
Holders of units who are non-residents of Canada will be required to pay all withholding taxes payable in respect of any distributions of income by the Fund.
