CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND    CHE.UN

CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND

(CHE.UN)
  Report
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund : Declares September 2020 Distribution

09/21/2020 | 09:40am EDT

TORONTO, September 21, 2020 - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) today announced that it has declared a cash distribution of $0.05 per unit for the month of September 2020 payable on October 27, 2020 to unitholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2020.

Holders of units who are non-residents of Canada will be required to pay all withholding taxes payable in respect of any distributions of income by the Fund.

* * * *

For further information:

Mark Davis
President & CEO
Tel: (416) 496-4176 		Rohit Bhardwaj
Vice President, Finance & CFO
Tel: (416) 496-4177

Website: www.chemtradelogistics.com

Disclaimer

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 13:39:06 UTC
