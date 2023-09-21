Chemtrade Logistics

Q2 2023

August 15, 2023

10:00 AM

Rohit Bhardwaj, Chief Financial Officer:

Thank you, Mark. Good morning and thank you for attending Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Earnings Conference Call for the second quarter of '23. With me on today's call is Scott Rook, President and CEO of Chemtrade. I will begin this morning's call by discussing our second quarter results and the current 2023 guidance. I will then hand the call over to Scott to provide more color on our outlook for the balance of this year and beyond. We will then open the call for analyst Q&A. Please note that this call has an accompanying presentation available on our website, chemtradelogistics.com.

The second quarter of 2023 continued to build on our recent track record of strong performance. EBITDA for the period was $144.2 million, which is our best quarter ever. The strong results

reflect ongoing strength across many of our key products as well as increased focus we have placed on an operational reliability and productivity in recent years. Some areas of particular strength this quarter included sodium chlorate, Water Solutions products, and regen acid, each of which we will provide more commentary on shortly.

In Q2 '23, our consolidated revenue increased by 5%, while EBITDA increased by 76% and distributable cash increased by 268% compared to the prior year period. However, when comparing our