Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund : Q3 2021 Results Conference Call (Script)

CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND Q3 2021 Results Conference Call Rohit Bhardwaj Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today. We also have Scott Rook, our CEO on the call this morning and like the last few earnings calls each of us are in a different location. I would like to highlight that we will have a slide presentation to accompany our earnings results discussion today. You should be able to view the presentation on the webcast link provided and the slides will also be available for download from our website. I will begin by reviewing results for the third quarter of 2021 and then I will provide an update to our 2021 full year earnings guidance and underlying assumptions and key sensitivities, after which Scott will follow with his remarks on the current state and outlook for the business and then following that we will have a Q&A session. Before I start on the Q3 results, I would like to remind you that our presentation contains certain forward- looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and actual results may differ materially. Further information identifying risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and additional information on certain non-IFRS measures referred to in this call can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Chemtrade with the securities regulatory authorities, available at sedar.com. One of the non-IFRS measures that we will refer to in this call is Adjusted EBITDA, which is EBITDA modified to exclude only non-cash items, such as unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses. For ease, while our accompanying presentation will refer to Adjusted EBITDA, we will just refer to it as EBITDA in our remarks as opposed to Adjusted EBITDA. Both these terms are fully defined in our MD&A. Starting with the aggregate results for the third quarter of 2021, revenue was $365.0 million, an increase of $19.2 million from the third quarter of 2020. The increase in revenue for the third quarter is mainly due to higher volumes and pricing for chlor-alkali products. The higher volume was due to higher demand for chlorine and hydrochloric acid (or HCl), which allowed us for higher operating rates at our

North Vancouver facility. The higher volumes combined with higher pricing for HCl and chlorine gave a lift to revenue for the period. This was partially offset by the continued strength of the Canadian dollar relative to the US Dollar, which had a negative impact on revenues of $15.2 million. The Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar was significantly stronger during the third quarter at US$1.00 equaling Canadian$1.26 compared with the same period of 2020 when US$1.00 equaled Canadian $1.33. Consolidated EBITDA of $67.3 million was $2.6 million higher than the third quarter of 2020. Higher corporate costs due to higher Long Term Incentive Plan or LTIP accruals and the stronger Canadian dollar partially offset the stronger business performance. Distributable Cash of $19.3 million was $7.2 million higher than the same period of 2020. As a reminder, every one cent of increase in the Canadian dollar per U.S. dollar is expected to reduce annual EBITDA by roughly $2.1 million and Distributable Cash by $1.1 million and vice-versa. Shifting now to the individual segment results for the quarter, Sulphur Products and Performance Chemicals, or "SPPC" generated revenue of $109.2 million during the third quarter of 2021, which was $3.9 million higher than the third quarter of 2020, despite the negative $5.1 million impact of the stronger Canadian dollar. The increase in revenue is due to higher selling prices for sulfur products, regen and merchant acid, partially offset by lower sales volumes of acid products. We are pleased to see the SPPC segment continue to rebound as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in North America and miles driven returned to pre-pandemic levels. As a reminder, our regen business serves gasoline refineries. We also benefited from higher pricing in regen and merchant acid due to improved demand and higher Sulphur costs. In Ultrapure acid we have made good progress replacing sales volume that was lost from the previously disclosed, large end-use customer. EBITDA for the period was $33.5 million, which was $2.5 million higher than 2020. The labour disruption at our large byproduct supplier, Vale, had a negative impact of roughly $6.0 million on EBITDA. The stronger Canadian dollar had a negative impact of $1.5 million. Our Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals or "WSSC" segment reported third quarter revenue of $119.4 million which was similar to the third quarter of 2020. The stronger Canadian dollar had a negative impact on revenue of $5.7 million. However, higher prices for water products offset the foreign exchange impact and lower sales volumes of water products.

EBITDA for the period was $25.7 million, which was $3.5 million lower than the same period in 2020. As previously disclosed, escalating raw material costs, especially for sulphuric acid and aluminum have caused a reduction to margins. While selling prices are being adjusted to pass through cost increases, given the upward trajectory of raw material costs, it will take additional time before selling prices fully offset raw material increases. As a reminder, the water products business is generally a contract business with municipal customers that typically requires annual commitments on pricing. As a result, our ability to recoup raw material cost increases typically lags because we are unable to adjust selling prices until contracts come up for renewal. This is creating a short term headwind for the business as raw materials are rising, but there should be a tailwind benefit when raw materials are declining. The Electrochemical or "EC" segment reported third quarter revenue of $136.4 million, a $15.7 million increase over the third quarter of 2020. The higher revenue was primarily due to higher sales volumes and selling prices for chlor-alkali products and higher sales volumes of sodium chlorate. Sales volumes for caustic soda, HCl and chlorine increased by 20%, 22% and 24%, respectively compared to the same period of 2020. Selling prices for HCl and chlorine increased by 27% and 26%, respectively. This was partially offset by lower selling price for sodium chlorate and the negative impact of $4.4 million due to the stronger Canadian dollar. EBITDA for the period was $33.7 million compared to $24.5 million in 2020, an increase of $9.2 million. The factors that benefitted Revenue also benefitted EBITDA and more than offset the impact of the stronger Canadian dollar of $2.3 million. Corporate costs for the third quarter of 2021 were $25.7 million compared to $20.1 million in the same period in 2020. Excluding unrealized foreign exchange gains, corporate costs were $5.6 million higher than the same period of 2020. The increase in corporate costs was primarily due to a $6.7 million increase in LTIP accruals. The higher LTIP expenses were partially offset by lower discretionary spending during the period compared with 2020. Turning now to our balance sheet, we maintain Senior Credit Facilities that consist of a US$325.0 million term loan and a US$525.0 million revolving credit line which in total represents an aggregate credit facility

of US$850.0 million. We continue to maintain ample liquidity with US$271.2 million undrawn on our Credit Facility at the end of the quarter. As of September 30, 2021, Chemtrade was compliant with all debt covenants contained in its credit agreement with a Senior Debt-to-EBITDA Ratio of approximately 3.5. Chemtrade has no debt maturities until August 2023. Also as a reminder, our decision to borrow mainly in U.S. dollars provides a long-term hedge against currency fluctuation. I would also like to highlight the recent completion of the sale of the assets relating to the two specialty chemicals within the WSSC business, potassium chloride and vaccine adjuvants. The sale to Vertellus LLC closed on November 2nd and generated US $155.0 million in gross proceeds which were used to pay down debt in our credit facility. Based upon the midpoint of guidance for 2021 and after making a pro-forma adjustment for the loss of a full year's EBITDA of the disposed business, this repayment will reduce Chemtrade's senior Debt:EBITDA ratio by approximately 0.7 times. So, this has had a significant impact on de-levering the balance sheet and positioning Chemtrade to focus its resources on its core business. The earnings from these businesses will be included in our earnings until the closing of the sale which occurred on November 2nd. Subsequent to the end of the third quarter of 2021, Chemtrade settled a lawsuit relating to Canexus Corporation's North American Terminal Operations (NATO) assets for $21.0 million. A net benefit of approximately $17.6 million will be recorded in corporate costs during the fourth quarter of 2021. I will now shift to our financial outlook. We reinstated our guidance for 2021 last quarter and so I would like to take a few minutes to provide an update to that forecast and our revised assumptions. For the full year 2021 we reiterate our prior guidance, but now expect to be at the higher end of the range. This does consider the loss of earnings from the assets sold on November 2, 2021 but excludes the benefit of the lawsuit settlement during the fourth quarter of 2021. The guidance is detailed on the slide so I won't read it out. There are a few significant factors to be considered when comparing 2021's EBITDA range and actual EBITDA achieved in 2020 and these are shown on the slide.

The Key assumptions driving that outlook are in our M, D&A and shown on the slide: I will not read these out for you but will remind you that our caustic soda price generally lags the North East Asia spot index by a quarter. The Key Sensitivities that will have an annual impact our EBITDA and shown on the slide: again, I will not read these out. I'll now hand the call over to Scott for some comments on the longer-term outlook for Chemtrade's business. Scott? Thank you, Rohit. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us on today's third quarter earnings call. I hope you are all doing well. As you heard from Rohit's update on the third quarter, we now have two solid quarters of positive momentum and are really excited about the outlook for our earnings. I will now spend some time updating you on our view of our Longer-Term outlook strategy. One of the primary goals of our strategy is to deliver sustained earnings growth which will result in an improved balance sheet and reward investors. Additionally, Chemtrade will focus on being a leading example for Corporate Environmental, Social and Governance (or ESG) Responsibility. This is ingrained in our culture and we will continue to strive towards making a positive impact for our employees, customers, shareholders, and the society we operate in. There are three key components to our strategy. The first component is being positioned to benefit from a market recovery as the COVID-19 vaccines get rolled out and the economy returns to more normal levels. The second, is that we are diligently pursuing organic growth opportunities that will deliver increased size, scale, and diversity of our earnings. In the near term we are focused on organic growth

