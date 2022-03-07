Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund : Q4 2021 Results Conference Call (Script)

CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND Q4 2021 Results Conference Call Rohit Bhardwaj, Chief Financial Officer Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today. We also have Scott Rook, our CEO with us on the call this morning and like the last few calls each of us is in a different location. The fourth quarter was eventful for Chemtrade. I will begin by mentioning a few large one-off events and then review the consolidated and segmented business results. This will help guide your understanding of some of the drivers for our performance in the quarter. Then Scott will follow with some remarks on the current state of our business and future growth. He will also provide additional insights into our 2022 full year earnings guidance and assumptions and key sensitivities for the business. Following that we will have a Q&A session. Before I go further, I would like to remind you that our presentation contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and actual results may differ materially. Further information identifying risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and additional information on certain non-IFRS measures referred to in this call can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Chemtrade with the securities regulatory authorities, available at sedar.com. One of the non-IFRS measures that we will refer to in this call is Adjusted EBITDA, which is EBITDA modified to exclude only non-cash items such as unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses. For simplicity, although our accompanying presentation will refer to Adjusted EBITDA, we will just refer to it as EBITDA in our remarks as opposed to Adjusted EBITDA. Both these terms are fully defined in our MD&A. Starting with the sale of the Potassium Chloride (KCl) and Vaccine Adjuvants businesses that were completed on November 2nd. These businesses were part of the Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC) segment. The sale generated net proceeds of $182.7 million and a net gain of $7.6 million. The net proceeds from the sale were used to pay down our credit facility. As a result of the sale of these businesses, Chemtrade is in the process of reconfiguring its operating segments which will be effective in the first quarter of 2022. Sulphur Products and Performance Chemicals (SPPC) will combine with the

remaining Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC) segment businesses to form a new segment called Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC). This new organizational structure will be reflected starting with our next earnings release for the first quarter of 2022. Also, during the fourth quarter, Chemtrade settled a lawsuit as the Plaintiff relating to Canexus Corporation's North American Terminal Operations (NATO) assets for $21.0 million. A net benefit of $17.7 million was recorded in corporate costs during the fourth quarter of 2021. The Sodium Chlorate business has since the beginning of covid experienced lower demand especially due to a decline in demand for office paper, combined with an increase in competitive pressure that has reduced margins. As offices have remained closed and a recovery in demand is uncertain, during the fourth quarter of 2021, Chemtrade recorded an impairment in the value of assets associated with this business of $130 million. While we are hopeful that the business will continue to recover post-COVID this adjustment was necessary to reflect the current market conditions. Results Starting with the aggregate results for the fourth quarter of 2021, revenue was $353.8 million, which is $34.4 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in revenue for the fourth quarter is due to higher volumes and pricing for all Chlor-Alkali products in the Electrochemicals (EC) segment and higher sales volume and selling prices for Merchant and Regen Sulphuric Acid in the SPPC segment. This was partially offset by the lower volumes and pricing for Sodium Chlorate in the EC segment. Also, relative to the fourth quarter of 2020, the stronger Canadian dollar had a negative impact of $8.4 million. Consolidated EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $92.5 million an increase of $48.3 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Consolidated EBITDA for the fourth quarter benefited from the same factors that affected Revenue. Additionally, there was the benefit of the settlement of the NATO lawsuit of $17.7 million that was partially offset by $2.9 million due to the stronger Canadian dollar. Distributable Cash of $25.7 million was $48.7 million higher than the same period in 2020. In the fourth quarter Chemtrade recorded a Net Loss of $180.5 million that is primarily due to the $130 million impairment to goodwill, intangible assets and property, plant and equipment (PPE) in the EC

Segment and a higher income tax expense and net finance costs. This was partially offset by higher consolidated EBITDA and a $7.6 million gain from the sale of the KCl and Adjuvants businesses. As a reminder, every one cent of increase in the Canadian dollar versus the U.S. dollar is expected to reduce annual EBITDA by roughly $3.1 million and Distributable Cash by $2.2 million and vice-versa. Shifting now to the individual segment results for the quarter, Sulphur Products and Performance Chemicals, or "SPPC" generated revenue of $112.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, which was $12.0 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in revenue is attributed to higher selling prices and sales volumes for regen and merchant acid and sulphur products. This was partially offset by the stronger Canadian dollar which had a negative $3.0 million impact. As a reminder we had an extended outage at one of our regen plants during the fourth quarter of 2020. The improvement in EBITDA of $10 million was due to higher volume and price for merchant and regen acid. This more than offset higher sulphur costs and the impact of the stronger Canadian dollar of $1 million. Our Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals or "WSSC" segment reported fourth quarter revenue of $99.4 million which was similar to 2020. As we previously disclosed, Chemtrade sold the KCl and Adjuvants businesses that were part of the WSSC segment resulting in a decrease in revenue tied to those businesses compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The loss of revenue from the sale was more than offset by higher selling prices for water solutions products. EBITDA for the period was $16.0 million, which was $4.3 million lower than the same period in 2020, mainly due to the loss of $3.6 million of EBITDA related to the businesses that were sold early in the fourth quarter. The Electrochemical or "EC" segment reported fourth quarter revenue of $141.7 million, reflecting a $22.4 million increase over the fourth quarter of 2020. The higher revenue was primarily due to higher sales volumes and selling prices for chlor-alkali products: Caustic Soda, Chlorine and hydrochloric acid (or HCl). Continued strong demand for Chlorine and HCl allowed our North Vancouver plant to run at high operating rates during the fourth quarter. As a reminder the North Vancouver plant took its biennial

maintenance turnaround during the fourth quarter of 2020 which had a negative impact on results in that quarter. The improved results in chlor-alkali were partially offset by lower sales volumes and prices for sodium chlorate and the impact of the stronger Canadian dollar, which had a negative impact on revenue of $2.7 million. The improved performance of chlor-alkali resulted in EBITDA for the period of $41.8 million which was $19.1 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2020. This is despite the approximately $4.5 million impact of the severe flooding in British Columbia during the fourth quarter of 2021 and a negative impact of approximately $2.0 million due to the stronger Canadian dollar. Corporate costs for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $2.8 million compared to $26.4 million in the same period in 2020. The decrease in corporate costs was primarily due to the settlement of the NATO lawsuit which resulted in a net recovery of $17.7 million. Additionally, legal costs during the fourth quarter of 2021 were $4.5 million lower than the fourth quarter of 2020. Finally, realized foreign exchange gains during the fourth quarter of 2021 were $1.9 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2020. Turning now to our balance sheet, during the fourth quarter we took several steps to improve our Balance sheet. The most significant was the closing of the sale of the KCl and Adjuvants businesses which reduced our leverage by approximately 0.7X. We also extended the maturity of our Credit Facility by two years to December 2026. And we reduced the size of the facility by US$200 million and converted the facility to a fully revolving facility. We eliminated the additional covenant room we had negotiated at the start of the pandemic as this was no longer required and doing so resulted in the pricing on our credit facility reverting to pre-pandemic levels. Finally, we issued a new series of convertible debentures that mature in August 2027 and announced the redemption of the 2023 debentures and therefore we have no debt maturities until 2024. As of the end of the fourth quarter 2021, we maintain Senior Credit Facilities that consist of a US$650 million revolving credit line. We continue to maintain ample liquidity with US $339.1 million undrawn on our Credit Facility. As of December 31, 2021, Chemtrade was compliant with all debt covenants contained in its credit agreement.