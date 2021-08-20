Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Chemung Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHMG   US1640241014

CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(CHMG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chemung Financial : Announces Quarterly Dividend (Form 8-K)

08/20/2021 | 04:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Chemung Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

ELMIRA, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemung Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CHMG) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share, payable on October 1, 2021 to common stock shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 17, 2021.

Chemung Financial Corporation is a $2.5 billion financial services holding company headquartered in Elmira, New York and operates 31 offices through its principal subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, a full-service community bank with full trust powers. Established in 1833, Chemung Canal Trust Company is the oldest locally-owned and managed community bank in New York State. Chemung Financial Corporation is also the parent of CFS Group, Inc., a financial services subsidiary offering non-traditional services including mutual funds, annuities, brokerage services, tax preparation services and insurance, and Chemung Risk Management, Inc., a captive insurance company based in the State of Nevada.

This press release may be found at www.chemungcanal.com

Category: Financial

Source: Chemung Financial Corp

Contact:
Scott T. Heffner
Vice President, Director of Marketing
(607) 737-3706
Stheffner@chemungcanal.com



Disclaimer

Chemung Financial Corporation published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 20:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORPORATION
04:24pCHEMUNG FINANCIAL : Announces Quarterly Dividend (Form 8-K)
PU
04:23pCHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
04:21pCHEMUNG FINANCIAL : Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.31 a Share, Payable Oct. ..
MT
04:15pCHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
08/12CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
08/04CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
07/26NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
07/22CHEMUNG FINANCIAL : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/22CHEMUNG FINANCIAL : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Net Income of $6.8 million, or $..
PU
07/22CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 87,1 M - -
Net income 2021 24,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,87x
Yield 2021 2,60%
Capitalization 213 M 213 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,45x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 341
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chemung Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 45,70 $
Average target price 50,33 $
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders M. Tomson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karl Francis Krebs Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
David J. Dalrymple Chairman
Robert H. Dalrymple Independent Director
Stephen M. Lounsberry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORPORATION34.61%213
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.44%461 013
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION32.60%338 195
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%241 199
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.11%202 790
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY56.56%194 028