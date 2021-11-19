Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Chemung Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHMG   US1640241014

CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(CHMG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chemung Financial : Announces Quarterly Dividend - Form 8-K

11/19/2021 | 04:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Chemung Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

ELMIRA, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemung Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CHMG) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share, payable on January 3, 2022 to common stock shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 20, 2021.

Chemung Financial Corporation is a $2.5 billion financial services holding company headquartered in Elmira, New York and operates 31 offices through its principal subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, a full-service community bank with full trust powers. Established in 1833, Chemung Canal Trust Company is the oldest locally-owned and managed community bank in New York State. Chemung Financial Corporation is also the parent of CFS Group, Inc., a financial services subsidiary offering non-traditional services including mutual funds, annuities, brokerage services, tax preparation services and insurance, and Chemung Risk Management, Inc., a captive insurance company based in the State of Nevada.

This press release may be found at www.chemungcanal.com

Category: Financial

Source: Chemung Financial Corp

Contact:
Scott T. Heffner
Senior Vice President, Director of Marketing
(607) 737-3706
Stheffner@chemungcanal.com



Disclaimer

Chemung Financial Corporation published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 21:23:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORPORATION
04:24pCHEMUNG FINANCIAL : Announces Quarterly Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
04:17pCHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, ..
AQ
04:09pChemung Financial Keeps Quarterly Cash Dividend Stable at $0.31 a Share, Payable Jan. 3..
MT
04:05pChemung Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
11/10CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
11/10CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
10/22CHEMUNG FINANCIAL : Reports Third Quarter 2021 Net Income of $6.6 million, or $1.42 per Sh..
PU
10/22Tranche Update on Chemung Financial Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on Janu..
CI
10/21CHEMUNG FINANCIAL : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/21Chemung Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Net Income of $6.6 million, or..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 88,8 M - -
Net income 2021 25,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,43x
Yield 2021 2,59%
Capitalization 215 M 215 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,42x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 341
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chemung Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 45,99 $
Average target price 51,00 $
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders M. Tomson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karl Francis Krebs Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
David J. Dalrymple Chairman
Robert H. Dalrymple Independent Director
Stephen M. Lounsberry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORPORATION34.61%215
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.43%481 856
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION52.82%379 087
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.31%243 273
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.07%203 896
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY65.14%198 963